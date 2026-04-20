ISRAELIRANWAR. Hormuz: Araghchi opens the Strait as the US parks 20 warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to close it.

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi declared that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely free for the remainder of the ceasefire.

“Following the announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage of all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely free for the remainder of the ceasefire,” Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account on Friday, April 17.

“Such transit must be carried out through coordinated and pre-announced routes designated by the Organization of Ports and Navigation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araghchi added.

A senior Iranian military official, in an interview with IRIB news agency, specified: “Military vessels are still prohibited from transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

This is the action Iran is offering in exchange for negotiations, but it is certainly not the policy Iran will adopt if it does not obtain access to civilian nuclear power, compensation for damages, and the assurance that neither Israel nor the United States will attack Iran in the future.

On April 7, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Saied Iravani, stated: “Sustainable security in the Strait of Hormuz requires a cessation of aggression and recognition of Iran’s rights.”

Iranian Ambassador Iravani made these statements during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the veto of a draft resolution submitted by Bahrain to the Security Council on April 7.

The Ambassador stated that the realization of the principles of freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which lies within the territorial waters of its coastal states, is possible only through full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of those states.

Below is the full text of the statement: […] “Before delivering my statement, I wish to express Iran’s firm opposition and serious concern regarding the partial and unilateral statement issued by His Excellency as President of the General Assembly, which, departing from the mandate and institutional responsibilities of that office, overlooked the root causes of the situation and made unfounded accusations against a Member State. It is a well-established principle, based on the spirit of the United Nations Charter and the Rules of Procedure of the General Assembly, that those holding that office must exercise strict impartiality and refrain from taking positions that could undermine the neutrality and credibility of the General Assembly. The vetoes imposed by China and Russia were timely, justified, and necessary. During the Council meeting, my delegation made clear that the text was partial and ignored the root cause of the crisis: the illegal and brutal war of aggression waged by the United States and Israel.” against Iran on February 28, 2026. Its adoption would have set a dangerous precedent, eroding the sovereign rights of coastal states, undermining the United Nations Charter, and increasing the risk of escalation.

It also states: “Recent illegal actions by the United States, including attempts to impose a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, further demonstrate the logical fallacy underlying the draft. These illegal measures escalate tensions and threaten both maritime security and international trade. […] The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible State committed to the United Nations Charter and international law, has consistently defended freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman. For decades, Iran has fulfilled its responsibilities as a coastal State of the Strait of Hormuz in good faith, ensuring security and safeguarding freedom of navigation. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law, has implemented necessary and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. These measures are designed to facilitate the continuous and safe passage of vessels, while preventing the exploitation of this waterway for hostile or malicious purposes.” military actions by aggressors and their affiliates. Second, the imposition of a maritime blockade announced by the United States constitutes a serious violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This illegal action represents a flagrant violation of the prohibition on the threat or use of force enshrined in Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and constitutes a clear act of aggression. […]

Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier USS George Bush, fearing a clash with AnsarAllah (the Houthis) in Yemen, had to relocate from southern Africa to Iran. The US military spent over a billion dollars during Operation Rough Rider, to no avail. A year later, AnsarAllah (the Houthis) is still there, operating Bab al-Mandeb. “$200 million worth of missiles were spent in the first three weeks of that operation (Rough Rider). The United States lost seven MQ-9 Reaper drones, each worth $30 million, and two FA-18 jets, worth $15 million each. CENTCOM hit more than 1,000 targets using these weapons, yet the Houthis survived and are now threatening to disrupt global maritime traffic by closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait.”

And yet another not-so-peaceful message: “The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli was spotted in the southern Gulf of Oman after circumnavigating Africa. The vessel carries approximately 3,500 marines and sailors. It was deployed near the Strait of Hormuz as part of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. According to reports, the United States The United States has deployed at least 15 warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and intends to increase that number to 20 by April 21-22. Additionally, over 10,000 military personnel (sailors, marines, and airmen) are participating in this mission.

Furthermore, Donald Trump said: “Now that the Strait of Hormuz situation is over, I got a call from NATO asking if we needed help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when they needed it, a paper tiger! President DJT” via Truth Social.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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