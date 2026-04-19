ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon seeks normalcy amid threats of attacks from Tel Aviv and remnants of war

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Lebanese and Israeli states was disclosed in social media close to Hezbollah on April 17. Israel and Lebanon have begun implementing a cessation of hostilities starting April 16, 2026, at 12:00 AM Beirut time, for an initial period of ten days, as a gesture of goodwill on the part of the Israeli government to allow for serious and good-faith negotiations aimed at a permanent security and peace agreement between the two countries.

This initial period may be extended by mutual agreement between Lebanon and Israel if progress is made in the negotiations and Lebanon demonstrates its effective ability to assert its sovereignty.

Israel reserves the right to take all necessary measures for self-defense at any time in the event of planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks, provided that this right is not affected by the cessation of hostilities. Except as provided above, it will not undertake any offensive military operation against Lebanese targets, whether civilian, military, or state-affiliated, on Lebanese territory, by land, air, or sea.

Beginning April 16, 2026, at 00:00 Beirut time, and with international support, the Government of Lebanon will take effective measures to prevent Hezbollah and other irregular armed groups from carrying out hostile attacks, operations, or activities against Israeli targets.

All parties recognize that the Lebanese security agencies are the sole authority entrusted with the exclusive responsibility for protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and national defense, and no other state or entity has the right to claim to guarantee such sovereignty.

Both Israel and Lebanon call on the United States to facilitate further direct negotiations between them to address all outstanding issues, including the demarcation of international land borders, in order to reach a comprehensive agreement that ensures security, stability, and lasting peace between the two countries.

After the memorandum was signed, Hezbollah issued a statement reading: “Dear members of the resistance, with the announcement of the ceasefire and in the face of a treacherous enemy, we urge you to exercise caution and not to travel to the affected areas in the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, until the situation is fully clarified. We understand your desire to return to your villages and homes and appreciate your patience and steadfastness, but we urge you, for your own safety, to be patient and resilient. You will return to your villages with your heads held high, dear as ever.”

A circular from the Civil Protection Department, the Islamic Health Authority, is on the same wavelength, writing in a statement: “To our dear population, do not travel to the villages until you have received confirmation of the ceasefire announcement and its effectiveness from the competent authorities. Safety must remain the top priority, as the dangers do not end immediately with the cessation of aggression.”

“Below are a series of guidelines that people returning must follow: do not travel to the villages at night and wait until morning. Check the safety of the area and the roads. Do not rush into damaged villages or neighborhoods, and check in advance the safety of the roads leading to the cities. Be sure to fill up your fuel tank before leaving, as there are no gas stations in the destination areas and you may encounter traffic jams on your return.”

Beware of strange objects: “Avoid touching any unknown or suspicious object, as it could pose a serious danger. Report it immediately to the competent authorities.”

Be aware of damaged buildings: “Buildings that have partially collapsed may be uninhabitable, and it’s best not to enter them until you’ve ensured their safety.”

Check gas and electricity: “Make sure there are no gas leaks or electrical faults before using any appliances.”

Clean the area thoroughly: “Use personal protective equipment such as gloves and avoid handling unknown or dangerous materials. Ensure the safety of drinking and service water. Use safe, clean water or, if in doubt, opt for bottled water.”

Seek medical assistance when necessary: ​​”Contact emergency services in case of injury or emergency. Supervise children at all times. Prevent them from approaching debris or unknown objects. Inform all family members.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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