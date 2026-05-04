ISRAELIRANWAR. Ghalibaf: Here are the six American-Israeli failures. The Iranian people must remain united

On April 29, the US Secretary of Defense had to answer pressing questions about the success or failure of US operations against Iran. Representatives implied that the US interventions, in addition to costing $25 billion, had achieved no objective.

In Iran, too, they have attempted to draw up an account of the facts. Naturally, from Tehran’s point of view. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf explained the issue to the Iranian people in an audio message, presenting what he believes to be the account of the six American and Israeli failures. Below are the key points.

Ghalibaf: “From the beginning, the enemy aimed to destroy the system within three days by assassinating the Revolutionary Leader and military commanders, but failed. Then they tried to destroy the country’s offensive military capabilities, but over time they saw that our missile and drone attacks continued. Next, they attempted to ‘Venezuelaize’ Iran, which also failed. Then they tried to activate the separatists in the country’s western regions, but thanks to God and the efforts of the military and intelligence forces, this attempt also failed.”

He further explains: “After months of planning and attacks on the country’s security bases during the war, they planned a coup for Chaharshanbe Suri (the Persian festival of fire), but the Iranian people, united, responded forcefully and thwarted it. The enemy also attempted to infiltrate the country and tested this plan in Isfahan, but it turned into a scandal similar to “Tabas 2.”

According to the speaker of the Iranian parliament: “Each of these plans could have brought down a country, but the Iranian people, with divine support, managed to defeat them one by one. These enemy failures were rooted in a socio-political foundation—without which no success would have been possible—namely, the united and active presence of the people. However, the enemy has now entered a new phase: attempting to impose a naval blockade, waging a media war, creating economic pressure and fomenting internal divisions to weaken or even cause the country to collapse from within.”

He continues by analyzing the new US attempt to bring down Iran: “Trump openly divides the country into ‘hardliners’ and ‘moderates,’ and then talks about a naval blockade to force Iran into submission through economic pressure and internal discord. The only solution to counter this new conspiracy is one: maintaining unity. From day one, unity has been the key to neutralizing all enemy plots, and today its importance is even greater. Any action that creates division aligns with the enemy’s new plan. As a person present on the front lines, I tell the Iranian people: do not worry. We officials scrupulously follow the orders of the Supreme Leader of the country, who is our guardian and representative of the Imam of the Ages (may God hasten his reappearance), and our well-being lies in obeying him. Rest assured that, with full unity among military and political officials, we are moving forward, and the core of our unity is the directives of the Supreme Leader. Based on my understanding of the Iranian people, Iranian, I affirm that, by the grace of God, it too will defeat this deceptive plan of the enemy, and we will achieve a clear victory in this struggle, and this divine promise will be granted to us: “And another [favor] that you desire: victory from Allah and a near conquest. And bring good news to the believers.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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