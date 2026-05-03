ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: Shooting continues, razing cities in the south of the country.

As of April 27, according to Lebanese sources close to Hezbollah, Israel had reported over 500 ceasefire violations.

On April 26, a tank belonging to the Golani Division’s armored battalion broke down in the town of Taybeh and was towed away on chains by other tanks. Around 9:30 a.m., a Hezbollah drone struck near the disabled Golani forces’ tank near Taybeh. The attack killed one Israeli soldier and wounded six others.

A helicopter subsequently arrived to evacuate the wounded. During the evacuation operation, Hezbollah attacked the area with two additional drones. One of the quadcopters was shot down by Israeli soldiers, while the second struck near the Israeli helicopter.

On April 27, Israeli warplanes, drones, and artillery bombed a motorcycle, a husseiniya (Shiite religious hall), the Zawtar Sharqi Mosque, as well as the towns of Zawtar Gharbi, Yahmar al-Shaqif, Qalaouiyeh, Kfar Tebnit, the suburbs of Arnoun, Mifdoun, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Deir Antar, Kounine, Safad al-Batikh, between Beit Lif and Sirbin, Khirbet Selm, and Beit Yahoun.

Israeli forces mined and demolished new neighborhoods in the towns of Aytaroun, Yaroun, and Bint Jbeil. Israeli security officials contacted the mayor of the city of Arnoun, demanding the immediate evacuation of the town. Israeli aircraft also dropped warning leaflets over the town of Mansouri, urging residents to evacuate.

In response, Hezbollah fighters, in two operations, struck an Israeli soldier and a Merkava tank using three suicide drones in the town of Taybeh.

Hezbollah also struck an Israeli army artillery position in the town of Al-Bayyada with suicide drones.

Hezbollah issued a statement rejecting Netanyahu’s accusations and claims of undermining the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that the Lebanese resistance forces’ response to repeated ceasefire violations is legitimate. Hezbollah stated that the Israeli army has committed over 500 violations on land, sea, and air since the first day of the ceasefire, resulting in the destruction of hundreds of homes and the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Lebanese civilians.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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