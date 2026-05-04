Attacks on Tuapse energy facilities could potentially cause serious environmental consequences. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement during a security meeting ahead of the upcoming State Duma elections. However, as the Russian head of state noted, according to the report from the governor of the Krasnodar Territory, “there are no serious threats; the population is addressing the challenges on the ground.” In Tuapse, volunteers and specialists removed 12,656 cubic meters of contaminated soil and a mixture of water and oil.

Since the beginning of April, Ukrainian forces have attacked the Tuapse oil refinery and its port at least three times. The latter, as is well known, is used to load oil for export. They have achieved several successes. For example, in mid-month, the port terminals were damaged, causing an oil spill into the sea. The task force estimated the spill area at 10,000 square meters. Drones also struck the refinery itself several times, causing intermittent fires within its perimeter. This time, however, the fire was more serious, and local authorities decided to evacuate residents of nearby buildings.

Several sensitive matters were handled in a closed channel, but we note that Kiev is clearly focusing on extending refueling times for the Russian Armed Forces contingent participating in the Special Operation, as the Russians call it. Therefore, the targets are the businesses located closest to the operation zone.

Graziella Giangiulio

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