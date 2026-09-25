ISRAELIRANWAR. China will not enforce US-imposed flight sanctions against Iran. Israel fears new attacks from Iran. Houthis: We will not attack Mecca.

Fears of a new wave of attacks from Iran are high in Israel, with the latest comment from the Hadashot Lefnei Kulam Telegram channel, which warned: “Israeli source: A new wave of attacks in Iran is only a matter of time.”

Also on the Iranian issue, China has stated: “We will not follow US sanctions against Iran.” When asked by a reporter: “The US has threatened to punish countries that allow Iranian flights to land on its territory. Will you comply with this decision?” The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman responded: “China’s position is consistent and clear. We firmly oppose unilateral and illegal sanctions, which have no basis in international law and were not authorized by the UN Security Council.” According to the Wall Street Journal, over the past year, China has shipped over 1,300 shipments of dual-use components to Iran: parts used in missile and drone industries.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, responding to the Syrian President’s speech at the UN: “The Golan Heights, under Israeli sovereignty, are an integral part of the State of Israel forever. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to Israel and will take all necessary measures to prevent it. My clear response to the Syrian President, who made high-sounding statements from the UN podium, is this: the Golan Heights, under Israeli sovereignty, are an integral part of the State of Israel forever. We will not give up the Mount Hermon area and the security zone—captured in heroic battles in the 1973 war and ceded to Syria under the 1974 disengagement agreement, under specific conditions that were violated when Syria became a base for Iran and a threat to the State of Israel and its borders.” […] “If our forces or the territory of the State of Israel were to come under attack from Syria, we will be forced to act and respond; any territory captured on this occasion will remain ours forever, in accordance with the laws of war. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel and will take all necessary measures to prevent it.”

And Katz continues: “Erdogan is a ‘paper sultan’: strong in his anti-Semitic and incendiary rhetoric, but weak when it comes to action. I advise him to stop seeking confrontation with Israel. The State of Israel is strong and knows how to defend itself. We are neither the Kurds nor the defenseless people he continues to oppress in Turkey today.”

Meanwhile, in Israel, electoral slogans have appeared, including one from incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We will not give up.”

According to Russian press reports, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to transfer S-400 air defense systems, originally owned by Turkey, to the Emirates. US sanctions are beginning to be enforced, and the aircraft remain grounded in Turkmenistan and Turkey. An Iranian Varesh Airlines flight from Tehran to Dushanbe was forced to return to Imam Khomeini International Airport after Turkmenistan denied permission to fly over its airspace. The plane subsequently attempted to reach Tajikistan via Azerbaijani airspace, but was also denied access. The United Arab Emirates announced the complete closure of its airspace to all Iranian flights. In response, Iran also closed its airspace to Emirati flights.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah movement and the Yemeni revolution, clarified regarding a possible attack on Mecca on the anniversary of the Yemeni Revolution on September 21: “We do not consider Mecca a Saudi emirate, nor the Saudis a government defending it from another country. Mecca is a sacred site in Islam; we respect its sacredness and will defend it. We are among the nations most committed to defending the sacred sites of Islam and among the people most devoted to Mecca; we have more right to defend it than the Saudi traitors. God’s sovereignty over the Masjid al-Haram belongs to the believers, not to the corrupt and hypocrites who attack their own nation.”

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a three-hour meeting with an Iranian delegation, discussing de-escalation, Iran’s nuclear program, and the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, according to sources close to the Axis of Resistance, approximately 6 million barrels of confiscated Iranian oil (worth approximately $600 million) are currently crossing the Atlantic toward the United States, without much media attention.

Iran said it has restored 50% of the damaged production capacity at the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, six months after Israel’s attack on the site, Al Jazeera reports . Deputy Oil Minister Ahmed Zeraatkar announced the resumption of production at the repaired facilities, while work continues to address the remaining damage.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 24. Two people were killed in IDF attacks in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Strip. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reports that some wounded were hospitalized following the attack.

Due to a warning about sniper fire from the Gaza Strip, the visit of Identity Party leader Moshe Feiglin to the area surrounding the Gaza Strip (the “Gaza Envelope”) has been suspended.

Israeli police released a video showing the discovery of a tunnel in Qalqilya, located 25 meters underground. The footage also shows attempts to dig another tunnel nearby, as well as the discovery of weapons, chemicals, and fertilizers suspected of being used to make explosives and bombs. Four Palestinians were arrested during the operation.



Iranian forces launched drone strikes against US-backed Iranian separatist positions and shelters in Erbil, Iraq.

Ansar Allah has targeted the military bases and economic interests of the Al Saud regime in several regions of Saudi Arabia. Sirens have been sounded in several Saudi cities: Al Taif; Jeddah; Yanbu; Tabuk; and Khamis Mushait (unconfirmed). The population has been put on alert in Mecca.

On September 23, Saudi warplanes carried out 52 airstrikes and missile attacks using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while the missile attacks were launched from Jizan. The strikes hit the provinces of Hudaydah, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Marib, and Saada, causing deaths and injuries—including women and children—and destroying civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications networks, schools, bridges, roads, and more. This brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks to 988 since the beginning of the escalation against the Houthis.

On September 24, Saudi Arabia launched a missile attack on the Maran area of Sana’a province.

Greek security sources told Reuters that an air defense system operated by Greek military forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone in the Greater Yanbu area, where major oil refining facilities are located.

The Houthis announced the death of a high-ranking commander named Saddam al-Alab during clashes in Yemen. On the evening of the 23rd, Ansar Allah forces struck troop concentrations and positions of the Al-Amaliqa and Al-Dara’ Al-Watan forces in western Lahij province with two ballistic missiles. Saudi troops and weapons depots at the Al-Tuwal military camps were also hit. Dozens of Saudi and Sudanese soldiers and Yemeni mercenaries were killed or wounded, and Saudi weapons depots in the camps were set on fire.

The IRGC Ground Forces Quds Headquarters’ public affairs office announced the death of Brigadier General Hossein Zarifi, commander of the Sajjad Operational Headquarters in Saravan district, following a firefight in the area. A statement released by the IRGC public affairs office said Zarifi was killed “during a recent operation conducted by fighters from the headquarters in Saravan district.” Meanwhile, Hale-va-Gozar reported that Ahmad Herati Ziraati, an intelligence officer at the Sajjad Operational Headquarters in Saravan, was also killed during a clash between military personnel and armed individuals in the Jihad-Abad district of Saravan. According to Hale-va-Gozar, the incident occurred on Wednesday, and at least 13 other military and security personnel were seriously injured. The armed group is among the extremist groups based in Balochistan.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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