UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow and Washington reject Ukraine’s proposal for an unconditional truce. Putin is invited to the G20 summit in Miami. Russia’s crackdown on Ukrainian data centers continues.

The United States and Russia reject Ukraine’s offer of an unconditional truce. Ukraine has agreed to a comprehensive, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, according to a joint statement by 51 UN member states . Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would not be a solution, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “Ukraine would have remained within its 1991 borders — excluding the Crimean Peninsula — if the Minsk agreements had been implemented.” “We will not suspend the Special Military Operation during the negotiations, in whatever format they take place,” Lavrov commented from the UN Security Council.

“The Kremlin welcomes the United States’ invitation to the Russian president to attend the G20 summit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said . The matter will be handled through diplomatic channels. The G20 is scheduled for December in Miami. The Kremlin has not registered any refusal from Zelenskyy regarding an invitation to visit Moscow, Peskov said. The Russian president’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, flew to the United States for talks with US Presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Reuters reports, citing sources.

The United States refused to support a statement critical of Russia, presented ahead of a UN Security Council meeting . The document was read by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kallas and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha. The statement received support from Austria, Canada, Estonia, France, Slovakia, Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom; other states later joined.

Artificial intelligence developer OpenAI aims to support Ukraine’s cyber defense efforts. Specialists will have access to the Daybreak software package, as announced by a US startup on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York: “We want to provide them with more powerful tools to identify and fix vulnerabilities , as well as protect the critical networks people depend on . ” Daybreak helps identify and fix security vulnerabilities in computer systems. This software package is not available to the public.

The United States has not yet made a final decision on granting Ukraine licenses to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system, State Department spokesman Ian Bateson told German media. As the US State Department representative noted, the issue is still under discussion.

EU ambassadors have agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for three years; until September 2029, this is a historic precedent, Reuters reports . Kiev could receive €20 billion from the EU if the reforms are successful, said Guillaume Mercier, representative of the European Commission. He emphasized that key reforms concern respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The Czech Armed Forces announced that Czech fighter jets scrambled overnight to patrol the airspace above Poland in response to a Russian airstrike against Ukraine. A Russian Mi-8 helicopter also violated Polish airspace for 42 seconds, entering from the Kaliningrad region near the town of Braniewo. According to the military, the helicopter entered approximately 300 meters into Polish territory. “The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense system,” the Polish military reported. Polish radar tracked the Mi-8, prompting the immediate scramble of interceptor fighters.

A Starlink station providing connectivity to Ukraine has caught fire in Poland; the possibility of arson is being investigated. Antennas and a power generator were damaged, RMF24 reports . Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs said there were strong indications of a “deliberate attempt to disrupt the station’s operation . ” Along with a substation in Lithuania, this facility provides internet connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine .

Berlin Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby, Zeit. Flights were completely grounded for 45 minutes. Several flights were diverted to Dresden.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he has not received a concrete response from Trump regarding his request to help Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles. Meanwhile, Russia continues its targeted attacks on sensitive infrastructure. Over the past two days, data centers have been hit primarily. There have been 353 attacks recorded against Kiev in the past three months: 112 in July; 124 in August; and 117 in September. The primary targets are logistics warehouses, including food storage facilities. The data center of the Ukrainian hosting provider MiroHost was destroyed. Equipment belonging to several other internet service providers—KIEVNET, DOMONET, and FAUST/Fast.net—was damaged in Kiev, according to their statements.

In defense matters, an Israeli citizen who had not been mobilized was sent to the Ukrainian border and handed over to the police (SBGS). Border guards determined that the man also held Ukrainian citizenship and was listed as a wanted man in the register of persons subject to military service. Consequently, he was handed over to law enforcement. Mobilization operations are not conducted at State Border Guard Service (SBGS) checkpoints.

On September 24, a Russian delegation headed to Belarus. Minsk claimed to have prevented a planned sabotage attack on Russian soil.

Russia’s public debt increased by 6.8% in the first half of 2026, reaching 37.5 trillion rubles. Debt servicing costs amounted to 1.8 trillion rubles, according to a preliminary report by the Court of Auditors on the implementation of the federal budget. Federal budget revenues for the January-June period reached 18.5 trillion rubles, an increase of 11.9% year-on-year. Oil and gas revenues decreased by 18.2%, reaching 3.5 trillion rubles, while non-oil and gas revenues increased by 22.6%, reaching 15 trillion rubles. Cash expenditures totaled 24.4 trillion rubles. The federal budget closed the first half of the year with a deficit of 5.8 trillion rubles. The Court of Auditors also noted an increase in public procurement spending — from 54.4% in the January-June 2025 period to 71.8% in the same period in 2026 — and capital investments, which rose from 33.9% to 46.2%. The Russian Ministry of Finance reported that the debt burden on regional budgets in Russia is at safe levels, with budget loans accounting for over 65% of public debt.

Vyacheslav Volodin will lead the State Duma’s ninth term, RBC sources reported. He has served as speaker of the lower house of parliament for ten years.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on September 24.During the night, the Ukrainian armed forces maintained a high threat of UAV and missile attacks against Russian regions. Air, missile and drone alerts were issued in Crimea and Sevastopol, in the Krasnodar Krai, in the Rostov and Bryansk regions, as well as in the DPR and LPR. Earlier, between 08:00 and 20:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 35 Ukrainian UAVs over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Or ël , the Krasnodar Territory, Bashkiria, Crimea and the Black Sea.

During the night, Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian territory. Strong explosions shook Kiev after midnight. Ukrainian media reported that The use of ballistic missiles, which caused fires in several neighborhoods of the city . The mayor of Kiev reported that fuel tanks caught fire in the Obolon district. Explosions were subsequently heard in Odessa and the Odessa region. Air raid alerts also remained active overnight in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

On September 23, attacks on civilian vehicles and border settlements continued in the Bryansk region. Six people were injured in four separate attacks.

On the Sumy front, positional fighting and Russian assault groups are advancing in several sectors. According to the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian Armed Forces are strengthening their positions and have redeployed several units of refurbished armored vehicles to the Sumy region. Russian air force, artillery, and drones have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Hlukhiv, Doroshivka, Hrunivka, Tovstodubove, Fotovyzh, and Stepok. In Sumy district, advances have been reported near Khotin, Kyyanytsya, and Marine, with small arms fire exchanges near Mala Rybytsya. In Shostka district , Russian units have advanced near Ulanove and Tovstodubove. Fighting continues near Stepok, Krasnopil’s’kyi district.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian UAV attacked a residential area in the city of Kursk; a 50-year-old man was injured, and a house, a garage, a car, and a shop were damaged, sparking a fire.

In the Belgorod region, over the last 24 hours reported by regional authorities , Ukrainian forces launched 150 attacks on territory; eight civilians were injured, seven were hospitalized, and two are in serious condition. The attacks hit 13 municipalities . Fourteen incidents of artillery, air, and missile attacks were recorded, as well as six cases of explosive devices dropped by drones; 145 drones were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Kharkiv district, the “Northern” group of forces reports fighting and intensified attacks against Ukrainian units in the northeast of the region. In the Liptsi sector, advances have been reported along the wooded strips south of Hoptivka. In the Vovchans’k sector , Russian assault groups have penetrated deeper into the Ukrainian-controlled area; small-arms firefights are ongoing near Petropavlivka and Rublene. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, social media sources close to the Russian military are reporting advances of up to 500 meters. This information needs to be confirmed.

Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions continue .

Russian units launched 13 attacks.

No significant changes in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Zaporizhia district , the Russians retain the initiative.

Graziella Giangiulio

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