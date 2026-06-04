ISRAELIRANWAR. A tit-for-tat exchange of missiles and drones between the United States and Iran. No progress in negotiations. Israel’s attacks on Lebanon continue.

Donald Trump raised his voice at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “If it weren’t for me, Israel wouldn’t exist right now.” Tensions persist with Iran, which responded to the destruction of the radar on Iranian soil with attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: “We strongly condemn the aggressive action of the US military, which attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on the island of Qeshm, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and originated from two countries in the region.” “These aggressive actions not only violate the April 8 ceasefire, but also constitute a clear violation of the fundamental principle of the prohibition of the use of force, enshrined in Article 2, paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter and international law.”

While condemning the actions of the United States, which has colonially used the territory and infrastructure of countries in the region to further aggressive plans against Iran, the document emphasizes the direct and clear responsibility of the rulers of Kuwait and Bahrain for last night’s aggressive actions.

“Any country that allows aggressors to use its territory, sea, and airspace, or the infrastructure and bases located therein, to conduct or support military aggression against Iran, clearly violates fundamental norms of international law and the principle of good neighborliness and, according to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, is considered guilty of an act of aggression against Iran.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated: “I am confident in the sincerity of the Americans and Iranians in their efforts to reach a ceasefire and open the Strait of Hormuz, but I am unsure of Israel’s intentions.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement: “We condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the brutal Iranian attack and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also commented on the matter: “The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister emphasized the need for all parties to respond to mediation in order to pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the root causes of the crisis.”

And now, a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on June 3. An American pilot was shot down twice during the war with Iran, resulting in the loss of two warplanes.

Several rockets fell in Misgav Am during interception attempts by the Iron Dome system. During the night, sirens were activated in Misgav Am, on the border with Lebanon, in anticipation of a rocket launch.

The Israeli army reported that after four months of operations: “The 252nd Division concludes its mission in the northern Gaza Strip, while the 99th Division will continue its missions.” “Troops dismantled weapons depots, observation posts, combat complexes, and terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground. Recently, a major operation was completed to clear the Beit Hanoun area of ​​both above and below ground terrorist infrastructure.” The division’s Fire Brigade neutralized over 35 terrorists, including some who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip. The division’s military engineers dismantled approximately seven kilometers of underground passages in the northern Gaza Strip.

Lebanese sources report injuries from Israeli aggression near the Makki roundabout in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warships opened fire at sea off Gaza City.

An IDF contingent stormed the Khallet al-Amoud neighborhood.

The situation in Lebanon is worsening: “They know every single target they bomb.” “Collateral damage: we don’t accept it,” said Marwa Osman, a Beirut-based journalist and political commentator.

Hezbollah continues its attacks against Israeli troops. “We shelled a group of Israeli soldiers near the city of Al-Bayada” and again: “We shelled with artillery a group of Israeli enemy soldiers in Jal al-Hammar , in al-Odaisseh.” The commander of the civil defense team, Hassan Ali Mohammed, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Shhour, in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army reported that a soldier was killed following an Israeli airstrike that hit him while he was traveling on the Nabatieh-Kfar Tibnit road in the south of the country.

Israeli airstrikes recorded: “Shoukin, Nabatieh district. Israeli attack with an airstrike against a car on the Bir Al-Qandil road in Nabatieh. Israeli drone strike against the town of Zebdin, Harouf. According to Lebanese sources, four Israeli soldiers were involved in the attacks. Other Israeli strikes recorded against: Jbaa, Shoukin, Arki, Deir Amess, Al-Hamadiyah – Al-Abbasiyah Junction, Zabdin

Hezbollah, meanwhile, broadcast video of a nighttime reconnaissance flight with thermal imaging from an Abaabeel retaliatory drone over the historic Shaqif Castle (Beaufort) and its surroundings in southern Lebanon.

In Iraq, two missile and drone attacks by Iranian forces against Komala positions in Erbil were recorded. Komala elements confirmed the attacks at 11:00 PM local time on June 2: “Two Iranian missiles hit the Komala party headquarters in the Alana Valley, Erbil.”

The United States has authorized the publication of the news that the U.S. military conducted a targeted assassination operation on Iraqi soil last night. The raid targeted a vehicle carrying a leader of the Shiite organization Kata’ib Hezbollah, which operates under Iranian patronage. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – Harakat Ansar Allah: “We affirm that the position of the Islamic Resistance, Harakat Ansar Allah, is firm and has not changed and will not change regarding the sacred and disciplined weapon created to defend Iraq, its holy sites, and its people. Our position is clear.” Other pro-Iranian militias are handing over weapons to the Iraqi army.

Night of attacks recorded in Kuwait: “Iranian forces are striking US military bases in Kuwait in response to US ceasefire violations on Qeshm Island and the attack on an Iranian-linked vessel. According to local sources, the Ali Al Salem and Camp Arifjan bases were hit by at least three ballistic missiles and several kamikaze drones. The US military previously struck a Botswana-flagged oil tanker headed for Kharg Island with a Hellfire missile, rendering it unusable. Iran retaliated by attacking US positions.”

A few minutes after the first attack, the IRGC launched a second attack. According to the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, Iranian kamikaze drones caused severe damage to several facilities at Kuwait International Airport in the morning attack on the 3rd, also resulting in numerous injuries. The United States had previously claimed to have shot down all Iranian projectiles. Kuwait announced that one person was killed in the attacks. According to Kuwaiti authorities, a total of 16 ballistic missiles and 17 drones were recorded launched by Iran. Warning sirens were also sounded in Saudi Arabia, but no attacks were recorded.

After the warning in Bahrain, the US Fifth Fleet was under missile and drone attack from Iran.

Alarm was heard in the United Arab Emirates, with no prior launch against the UAE. In a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC): “Whoever attacked you, attack him in the same way he attacked you.” Late in the night of June 2, the invading US military struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with an aerial missile, damaging the vessel’s engine room. In response to this aggression and the violation of the rules of the Strait of Hormuz, a ship belonging to the American-Israeli enemy, named *Panaya*, was hit by missiles from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy. The American enemy, in a second act of aggression, struck a Revolutionary Guards telecommunications tower on the island of Qeshm, in the south of the country, with aerial projectiles. In response to this aggression, their air and helicopter base located in one of the regional countries, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were attacked with missiles and drones by the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force. We had already warned that any aggression would be met with a different and harsher response, and we acted accordingly. These responses should serve as a lesson.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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