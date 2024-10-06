ISRAELHAMASWAR. Yemen and Syria first widening of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

The situation in Yemen and Syria is very tense. The United Nations reported that additional funding does not cover Yemen’s needs from the humanitarian response plan. In Syria, Israeli bombings have blocked traffic at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria. According to reports, Israeli aircraft launched raids against the international road between the Jdeidet Yabus and Al-Masnaa crossings with three missiles, which led to the destruction of some parts of it. Previously, the Yemeni embassy in Beirut announced coordination with the Syrian embassy to evacuate Yemenis who wish to leave Lebanon by land through one of the crossings to Syria and then to Jordan.

UNHCR reported on the morning of October 4 that some people are fleeing on foot from the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory: 171 Syrian refugees, including 46 children and 33 women, have been martyred due to the Israeli bombing of Lebanon in 12 days.

According to the Lebanese Minister of Transport: Israeli bombing has closed the escape route for hundreds of thousands of people to Syria. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees: More than 128,000 people from Lebanon have entered Syria seeking safety.

According to reports from Lebanon, Israel also attacked the Almatzana border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on the 4th night. This is the same (alleged) civilian border that Israel reported yesterday that Hezbollah is using to smuggle weapons from Iran, and which Israel has threatened to attack if this continues. Today’s attack appears to have been aimed at another attempt by Hezbollah to smuggle an Iranian military commander into Lebanese territory. The IDF has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Hassan Jaafar Qasir, son-in-law of Hezbollah militia leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Mezzeh neighborhood in the center of the Syrian capital, Damascus. Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser Majid Diwani was killed from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike targeting the Syrian capital, Damascus.

On the night of October 3, Israeli tanks opened fire on the main Syrian Quneitra highway in the Golan Heights, aiming to block any possible entry of pro-Hezbollah militants.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah party said that the Yemeni support front shot down a large number of US MQ-9 drones, bringing the number of drones shot down this year to 11. Along with our operations, the development of military capabilities will continue as part of the fifth phase of intensified operations against the Zionist regime and in support of the Palestinian people. “The enemy’s attack on Hodeidah will never stop our operations, our jihad continues.” On the evening of October 3, the US military had carried out at least two strikes on Hodeidah in Yemen. And on October 4, new British and US raids in Sana’a and Hodeidah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

