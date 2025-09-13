Regarding the drone crash in Poland, Trump said that “the drone incident in Poland may have been a mistake,” according to Reuters. Former Pentagon chief Steven Bryan believes the drones that crashed in Poland were under Ukrainian control. He told the InsideOver portal that he considers the incident a provocation to obtain more weapons from NATO countries.

In any case, US President Donald Trump is disappointed with the pace of resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and his patience is “running out,” according to Fox News. Trump has stated that any restrictions against Russia could have repercussions on the oil and banking sectors, as well as on tariffs. Not only that, but the President also said: “Volodymyr Zelensky has not demonstrated his willingness to negotiate a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict too quickly.” “Now, yes, but he (Zelensky) wasn’t ready to negotiate so quickly,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “It takes two to tango. It’s incredible that when Putin wants to, Zelensky doesn’t want to. When Zelensky wants to, Putin doesn’t want to. Now that Zelensky wants to, Putin is questionable,” Trump said.

Britain has expanded its list of anti-Russian sanctions. These include the Bryansk chemical plant, named after the 50th anniversary of the USSR, the Anozit chemical company, the Proton optoelectronic equipment manufacturer, and the Ikar experimental design bureau. Sanctions have also targeted the Elekond capacitor manufacturer, the Russian Institute of Radio Power Engineering, the Redkinsky experimental plant, the Mezon plant, Ruspolimet, the Sarapul radio plant, and the Rekond plant. As well as Technodinamika JSC (part of Rostec) and the Mytishchi instrument manufacturing plant.

According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas: “The war in Ukraine will continue for at least another two years.” According to Kallas, the war has reached a stalemate and Russia is feeling more courageous, as demonstrated by the attack on Poland.

The European Union is preparing to present a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on September 15, outgoing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told France Inter radio. According to Barrot, these sanctions were developed in direct coordination with US President Donald Trump for the first time since his arrival in the White House.

According to Reuters: Polish military representatives will travel to Ukraine for training in drone-destroying techniques. Furthermore, according to the official version, Poland is deploying 40,000 troops on the border with Belarus and Russia, ahead of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 exercises, source TVP.

French President Emmanuel Macron: “We will deploy three Rafale fighters to protect Polish airspace” and “Europe’s eastern flank.”

A missile fell from a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter onto a residential building in the village of Kopyl, Volhynia. The parents of the deputy head of the local KORD special police unit live in the destroyed residential building. No one was home at the time of the explosion, local residents say, confirming reports of the explosion. Initial reports suggest the missile fell accidentally from a Ukrainian aircraft.

Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that what happened in Poland was not an accident. “This is a dress rehearsal, psychologically very similar to what Russia did previously with Crimea. Back then, Russia used ‘little green men.’ Today, Russian drones play the same role, crossing borders,” Zelensky said.

On September 12, Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmygal learned that Ukraine has allocated land to the German group Rheinmetall for the construction of a munitions plant.

The Georgian mystery is deepening. The driver of the arrested truck transporting explosives from Turkey to Georgia received them from Ukrainian special services, Deputy Head of the Georgian State Security Service Lasha Maghradze said during a briefing on Friday. The day before, the Georgian State Security Service announced the arrest of two Ukrainian citizens for importing 2.4 kilograms of hexogens from Turkey.

One of the Ukrainian citizens arrested for importing explosives into Georgia said it should have ended up in Russia, Georgian State Security Service deputy chief Lasha Magradze said at a briefing on Friday.

“Although the detainee indicated in his testimony that the explosives were supposed to end up in the Russian Federation and, according to him, that the so-called ‘Web 2’ was supposed to be installed there, the investigation materials and other operational data at this stage only mention one final destination: a residential building in Tbilisi, in the Avlabari district,” Maghradze said.

According to Maghradze, “it is for this reason, along with other versions of the investigation, that active work is being done to establish whether there is a connection between this event, the October 4 elections, and the plans announced by radical groups.”

Aljaksandr Lukashenko stated that Russia is ready to honor the agreements with the United States on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. However, in his view, the end of the conflict depends on European countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Russia is ready to honor the agreements reached with the Americans. We have already discussed this with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is a matter for the Europeans and Zelensky,” Lukashenko said. The Belarusian president added that the leaders of the European Union countries and the President of Ukraine hope to win the war, but he believes this is impossible.

Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said that 49,700 voters participated in early voting for the elections at various levels. The initial phase of the single election day began on August 24. It took place in hard-to-reach and remote locations (44,000 people) and on ships at sea (5,600 people).

Voting will last three days, starting today. Direct elections for governors will be held in 20 regions, and deputies to legislative assemblies will be elected in another 11.

Regarding the peace agreements with Ukraine, the Kremlin notes a pause in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, although communication channels exist between the negotiating teams, Peskov said. He also noted that there is no need to be overly optimistic and expect lightning-fast results from the negotiations on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has amended the program for the voluntary resettlement of compatriots, the Interior Ministry’s Migration Service told TASS. Specifically, he exempted persons who previously held citizenship of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, or Ukraine from the requirement to confirm their Russian language proficiency. The program has also expanded the range of people eligible to participate as repatriates: those born and previously lived in the LPR, DPR, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions have been added to the list.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 4:00 PM on September 12. Overnight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces staged a massive raid on the Leningrad Region: air defense drones operated in the Volosovsky, Tosnensky, Gatchinsky, Lomonosovsky, Vsevolozhsky, and Vyborgsky districts of the Leningrad Region and in the Pushkinsky District of St. Petersburg. In the port of Primorsk, a fire on one of the ships had to be extinguished. Several drones were shot down while approaching the capital. Images of an oil refinery on fire in the Smolensk Region were circulating. A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked the operational power unit building of the Smolensk nuclear power plant. The attack was blocked and did not affect the plant’s operation, Rosatom reported. Minor damage to the windows was reported.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked a car with FPV drones.

Fighting is reported in the direction of Sumy. Ukrainian forces continue to attempt to recapture lost positions in the Andriivka area. In Yunakivka, fighting is reported south of the village. The Russian Northern GRT repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 225th Separate Regiment, reinforced by personnel from the 119th Separate Troop Brigade, in the Andriivka area. Ukrainian equipment was destroyed.

The Belgorod region was subjected to intense attacks for the second day. One person was killed and five were injured in five separate attacks.

In the direction of Kharkiv, on the Milove-Khatnje front, Ukrainian forces attempted a counterattack in the Ambarne area with the support of armored vehicles and artillery. However, they failed and returned to their original positions.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces are advancing into the southern part of the Serebryansʹkyy forest, breaking through Ukrainian defenses to the west. Battles are ongoing near ZaRichne and in the direction of Shandryholove and Derylove.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian resources report an offensive by Russian forces south of Predtechyn (southwest of Chasiv Yar). Russian forces are also advancing near Yablunivka, near Nelipivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk – battles for Udachne and in the Leontovychi area. High intensity of fighting.

On the Zaporizhia front – battles near Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, as well as in the direction of Orichiv.

In the Kherson region, a sniper kills a woman. Ukrainian forces have attacked 11 different locations with drones.

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian BEC activity has been recorded near Novorossiysk.

