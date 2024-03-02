ISRAELHAMASWAR. Very tense situation on the Lebanese border. Deaths in Khan Yunis clashes in the eastern area

Joe Biden, President of the United States said, retracting when he said in recent days that the ceasefire in Gaza will not be reached before Monday. According to Biden, “the incidents on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza will complicate negotiations on the prisoner exchange.” The reference is to the deaths recorded while the crowd crowded to take humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll “from the massacre of the Israeli enemy at the Nabulsi roundabout on Al-Rashid Street has risen to 112 martyrs and 760 wounded. According to citizens’ testimonies, several victims have not yet been recovered near the Nabulsi roundabout.”

Israel on its “X” account, claims that “Palestinians intercepted trucks and looted them, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people due to severe crowding and trampling.” In another explanation, it said that its tanks they were in the truck crossing area and worked to secure it, and did not fire on the convoy loaded with aid.

For Palestinians, Israel opened fire on civilians and called the event: The site of the “flour massacre.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the killing of Palestinians waiting for aid from Israel, which has led to the deaths of more than 100 people and the wounding of more than 700 others.

China expressed its strong condemnation and deep shock over the massacre committed by Zionist enemy forces on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City against Palestinian citizens who were waiting for the arrival of aid trucks, which resulted in death and injuring several people.

On military matters according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the IDF needs 7,000 soldiers and 7,500 officers to fill the gaps after hundreds of soldiers were killed and thousands wounded in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Another incident involved Israeli soldiers after they blew up two Hamas tunnels. According to Israeli media, 22 soldiers arrived in hospital after the collapse of a building east of Khan Yunis.

War Council members Benny Gantz and Haley Trooper joined the march of families heading to Jerusalem for the return of prisoners, carrying 134 stretchers, the number of prisoners held by Hamas.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned of the “catastrophic consequences” of any Israeli attack on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, during his speech at the 55th session of the Nations Human Rights Council United. Prince Faisal condemned the double standards adopted by some countries regarding the crisis in the Gaza Strip. He also repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire. All this while Israel’s War Council was meeting to decide on the attack plan for Rafah.

The Palestinian factions gathered in Moscow express their thanks to the Russian leadership for hosting their meetings and for its position of support for the Palestinian cause.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told Al Jazeera: “The government is consulting with Hezbollah and the consultation is binding and does not mean that there will be a final decision. International delegates conveyed Israel’s threat to us and our response was to withdraw from our lands. Any Israeli attack on our lands will be no picnic and will lead to a regional war. We want peace on the borders and are ready for war if it is imposed on us. What matters for Israel is the return of residents to the northern areas from which they were displaced.”

“We want a comprehensive solution with Israel on the border issue between us. The French have put forward good ideas, we are studying them and we will respond to them next week. Hezbollah and the Houthis announced that they would stop the attacks if Israel stopped the war in Gaza.”

In Hodeidah: Aerial bombing targeted Ras Issa in Al-Salif district with two raids and two raids in Al-Kuwaizi area in Al-Durayhimi district.

In the West Bank, the Al-Quds Brigades and the Jabaa Battalion reported clashes with Israeli forces on the Al-Fawwara axis in Jenin on the Al-Zakam axis there were deaths on both sides. Dozens of Palestinian administrative detainees were unexpectedly released on the evening of the 28th from Ofer Prison. The reason, according to security sources, is that the detention centers are completely full. “It was decided to release them to make room for detainees with more serious charges.” On March 1, the Israelis attacked Tulkarem.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon they claim attack on the “Ghurin” colony with Falaq missiles. The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades launch a missile salvo against the settlement of Sderot adjacent to the northern Gaza Strip in response to the Al-Rashid Street massacre.

Since the evening of the 29th, Israel has been conducting operations against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and the resistance has fired again at the Israeli army’s Meron air control base. On March 1st sirens over Haifa.

On March 1, the Qassams and the Al-Amoudi Brigade bombarded Israeli soldiers around the Erez crossing in northern Gaza with a barrage of mortar fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility on the evening of 29th for having blown up two booby-trapped tunnels against Israeli soldiers, leaving people dead or injured, south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in the city of Gaza. Israeli planes hit the town of Al-Zawaida in the center of the Gaza Strip. Attack by the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din – Liwa al-Tawhid Brigades against Israeli soldiers and military vehicles around the Abu Mutaybiq site, east of the Central District, with 82 mm mortar shells.

On March 1, the Israeli army bombed the Hamad school in northwest Khan Yunis, which housed Palestinian refugees, and the attack has so far killed three people. The Qassams claim responsibility for the attack against an Israeli troop transport ship with an RPG projectile in the Al-Taqadum axis, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Violent clashes occur east of Khan Yunis.

Two people were killed and 6 others were injured in an Israeli raid on the Rafah coast, south of the Gaza Strip. On March 1, Israeli planes bombed a house in the El Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/