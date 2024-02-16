ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ship with weapons for the Houthis seized. Bombings continue on the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza and Rafah

The Pentagon has announced the seizure of a ship with Iranian weapons destined for the Houthis in Yemen. Also from the United States came the news according to which the USA does not consider the EU’s decision to reduce arms supplies to Israel to be correct.

The head of the press service of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that Washington does not believe that reducing arms supplies to Israel is the right decision. Thus Miller commented on the statement by the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, according to which countries that support Israel must limit the supply of weapons to the Israeli army.

“We have not yet assessed whether such a solution would be more effective than the steps we have already taken,” the American speaker said. He added that the United States is not yet ready to make the decision to reduce aid to Israel.

Israeli Communications Minister Karai has allowed Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications services company to operate in Israel. Furthermore, the minister and company representatives reached agreements on Starlink’s entry into the Gaza Strip. With the approval of the security forces, a unit will be stationed at the Rafah field hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Starlink’s high-speed connections will enable teleconferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics.

German Foreign Minister Baerbrock in Israel said: “We are evaluating the possibility of introducing sanctions against the settlers together with the European Union. The military operation in Rafah will lead to a catastrophe.” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: “Israel is killing too many civilians during the operation in the Gaza Strip”

The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, says from Cairo: “Israel kills women and children under the pretext of fighting Hamas and there is no explanation for its behavior in Gaza.”

The Houthis officially declare: “The United States and the United Kingdom have attacked our targets in Yemen 403 times since January 11.” Al Mayadin’s correspondent from Hodeidah reported that there was “an American-British aggression that targeted the Al-Jah Al-Asfal area in the Bayt Al-Faqih district with a raid. Also on February 15, the British Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) reported an attack in the Gulf of Aden, with an explosion recorded near the ship, the ship was reported to be intact. From the videos the ship was hit with marginal damage.

Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi returns to the microphones of SANA TV on the latest developments in the area: “For the nineteenth consecutive week, the barbaric Israeli aggression against Gaza continues, committing the most horrible and atrocious crimes.” He calls the Arab peoples into question and asks for help for the people of Gaza. He refers in particular to Egypt and the Rafah crisis.

Number one enemy for the Houthis remains America and the United Kingdom and some Western countries for the weapons given to another enemy: Israel. “The Americans provide massive funding for atrocity crimes and have twice activated emergency provisions, as if the Israelis were part of the US military.”

According to Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: “25 thousand tons of American missiles and missiles were used against Gaza, more than 46 thousand raids on a limited and densely populated geographical area. The amount of explosives used by the enemy against Gaza is equivalent to 4 atomic bombs that America dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.” “During the first two months alone, American officials admitted that the Israeli enemy dropped 29,000 American-made bombs on Gaza.”

Al-Houthi called for strong and audible action from all Arab and Islamic countries and the international community against the Rafah conspiracy. He praised Hezbollah, and the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. “Our front in Yemen continues, is effective and influential despite American and British aggression in support of the Israeli enemy.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 5:00 pm on February 15th.

The Israeli Air Force carried out large-scale attacks in southern Lebanon. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon responds: targeting spy equipment at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the Lebanese Israeli Shebaa Farms. The Israeli “Zabdin” barracks in the Lebanese farms of Shebaa was also hit. He targeted the Israeli spy equipment of “Al-Raheb”.

According to Palestinian sources: a number of people were wounded in an Israeli shelling against a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Valley area, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources also reported 10 dead and dozens injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. In North Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Brigades reported that they attacked soldiers and vehicles in the Gaza Strip: In response, the Israelis carried out air raids in the Bir al-Naja area, west of Jabalia.

In southern Gaza, the Gaza health spokesperson reports that dozens of injured people are in critical condition and are unable to leave the Nasser Medical Complex. Despite the ongoing evacuation of refugees from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which began on February 14, there are still hundreds of Palestinians remaining on the premises of the medical facility.

The IDF command decided to speed up the evacuation of the hospital by launching rockets at the complex’s orthopedics department. This resulted in injuries to several patients and refugees. In the morning the Israelis issued a new ultimatum, demanding that people be evacuated from the hospital by the end of the day. So far there is no footage showing crowds of refugees complying with the IDF’s demands.

However, it is only a matter of time before the Palestinians leave the medical facility. The Israeli command is ready not only to make conditions unbearable, but also to push residents to evacuate through further attacks. According to the IDF, the bodies of some Israeli hostages should be found in the hospital.

Palestinians have called for mobilization in the West Bank. The arrests also continued on February 15th.

Air raids were recorded on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, up to 100 people were killed. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the international community should not allow the Israel Defense Forces to conduct a military operation in Rafah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

