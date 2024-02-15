ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israeli Northern Command in Safed hit. In response, air raids on southern Lebanon against Hezbollah

US President Joe Biden spoke about the preparation of an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages. One of the terms of the agreement will be the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip for six weeks. Hamas actually called for a three-year ceasefire

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “The Israeli military is taking significant steps to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip – steps that I’m not sure even the US military would take.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, however, the United States has “opened an investigation into several IDF attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed civilians to understand whether Israel improperly used American munitions – a move that could lead to a worsening of conditions for American arms supplies to Israel.” “Additionally, the United States is investigating allegations of the IDF’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Lebanon.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain and Ireland are demanding that the European Commission open an investigation into whether Israel is fulfilling its human rights obligations in the Gaza Strip

According to Israeli Army Radio, the headquarters of the families of the Israeli prisoners threatens: “In light of the fact that Netanyahu ignores the families’ requests, we announce that if tomorrow there is not a meeting of all representatives of the prisoners’ families with the first Minister and all members of the War Cabinet, we will storm Kirya’s headquarters until the long-awaited meeting can be held.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Egypt after more than a decade of rupture in relations to discuss the Gaza and Rafah issue. According to Channel 13: “The participation of an Israeli delegation in the Cairo talks was a courtesy in response to Biden’s request.” The talks therefore begin with an announced failure.

Turkish President Erdogan, during his visit to Egypt, said: “Israel targeted homes, places of worship and international institutions in the Gaza Strip, and did not care about international condemnation. Providing aid to Gaza is one of our most important priorities: we cannot accept the displacement of the population of the Gaza Strip and we appreciate Egypt’s role in this regard.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi replied: “I agree with the Turkish president on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to calm tensions in the West Bank to reach a peace agreement.”

On February 13, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh headed a delegation that met with the Iranian Foreign Minister and discussed the latest developments in the war in Gaza, politically and on the ground. Hamas said in a statement that Iranian efforts to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and support Palestinian rights were being examined. The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in the meeting with Hamas that Iran has the ability to wage war at a distance.

Yemeni media reports American-British attacks in Hodeidah province. The Yemeni network Al-Masra announced a joint air attack by the United States and England against targets in the Al-Jabban area with two raids and an American-British attack targeted the Ras Issa area with 4 raids in Al-Salif District, Al-Jah in Bayt Al-Faqih District, Hodeidah Province, located in western Yemen.

According to the Houthi Information Minister in Sanaa: “Our information indicates that the UAE is trying to recruit mercenaries to attack ships in the Red Sea to confuse us.”

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said: “The seas are of great importance for the enemies, and the enemies reckon with them a thousand times. Netanyahu spoke earlier about the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the danger that whoever leads Yemen is someone who brings with him a liberal orientation towards the Palestinian people. God has blessed our country with a real victory in its maritime operations achieving a very important objective, which is to prevent the crossing and movement of ships linked to Israel. In recent weeks there has not been any case of passage or crossing of a ship linked to the Israeli enemy, and this is a real victory and a very important achievement. Being able to completely prevent the movement and crossing of the ships linked to the Israeli enemy are clear proof of the effectiveness of our people’s naval military operations.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4.30pm on February 14th.

On February 14th the social sphere was busy recording an attack against the Israeli military bases in Safed and more precisely against the Northern Command. According to Israel, Hezbollah carried out the attack, while officially there are no claims at the moment. One soldier died and seven were injured, four of them seriously. The military council met and discussed how to respond to Hezbollah’s bombing of an Israeli military base. Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir said: “We are at war in the north, and it is time to change our understanding of the situation there.”

The first news of the attack arrived at 08:00 Italian time but the alarm was heard in several areas of the upper Galilee. The sirens sounded three times and the missiles arrived at their destination. Sirens sound at the “Lighthouse” in the Finger of Galilee, on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. According to the media there were 8 launches but there is no official news. The Ziv Medical Center in Safed said: “Our teams suffered numerous casualties from the rockets.”

According to the mayor of Safed: the missiles did not fall within the city, but rather in the bases around Safed, they fell in the area of the Northern Command base. The Israeli army spokesperson confirmed the attack: “The Israeli army’s Northern Command base was subjected to a missile attack.” Channel 13 reported 3 missile attacks on Safed, 7 injured, 3 of them in moderate conditions. The army is trying to understand what type of missiles were used. The head of the “Israel our home” party, Avigdor Lieberman, on the rocket launch on Safed: “the red line has turned into a white flag. The war cabinet surrendered to Hezbollah and lost the north.”

Israel’s response was not long in coming, as planes took off and made false raids in the Lebanese space of Beirut to attack inside Lebanon, including against targets associated with Hezbollah’s Radwan unit. Military buildings, military personnel and terrorist infrastructure were hit in several areas: Jebel al-Bridge, Hona, Dunin, Adashit and Alswana. Today’s Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon are the most intense since the 2006 war.

Waiting for a claim in the social sphere we read: “Frankly, it is difficult to believe that it was the Qassam Brigades, the Brigades or even the Amal Resistance Regiments that targeted the Northern Command headquarters in Safed: no one in Lebanon has such precision and explosive missile power if not Hezbollah, and has not yet been announced, perhaps for security reasons, until the appropriate time for publication arrives.”

Hezbollah Executive Council Chairman Hashem Safi Al-Din said: “The aggression that occurred today in southern Lebanon, as a result of which numerous civilians and children were martyred, cannot go without a response. There will certainly be a response, and this response will be at the required and appropriate level, if some imagine that they can achieve goals and objectives that they were not able to achieve in 2006 or during the years of equations between 2006 and 2023, he could achieve these goals “Now we tell him that you are wrong again. The enemy will. We will not be able to achieve any of these objectives. We are still a strong and capable resistance, present on all fronts.”

According to social sources, the day of the 14th was exceptional for the raids launched by Israeli planes: “After about an hour and forty minutes from the first raid, the warplanes launched a series of raids simultaneously, targeting the area of Adshit in Nabatieh district, resulting in one martyr and more than 9 injuries. The second raid targeted the area. Al-Sawwanah in Bint Jbeil district resulted in three martyrs, including two children. Israeli attacks continued to hit the towns of Al-Shehabiya and Kfardounin and we reported that there were no casualties, and also the Jabour Heights in Iqlim Al-Tuffah above the town of Jbaa with three incursions, but no casualties were recorded ”.

Despite Israel’s timely response as an Al-Manar correspondent pointed out, they were hit by Hamas and allies: “Northern Region Command Headquarters in “Safad”; Command of the 91st Galilee Division in “Branit”; Headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona”; Air command and control base in “Meron”; Basic of Beit Hilal; Training camp in Keila in the Golan; Base “Maale Golan” on Mount Hermon and still most of the artillery positions along the rear front and military concentrations and all border military sites. However, this is a sign that the resistance has no intention of stopping the fighting.

The Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, met with the heads of local municipalities in the North on February 13: “Thanks to you, the IDF can act decisively to change the security situation in the North. We have achieved great results hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we continue to operate, it is not the time to stop, there is still a long way to go and we will do it together”.

According to the Israeli Army Spokesman: “In Khan Yunis we have implemented a special and exceptional combat method that includes an above-ground operation and a parallel underground operation.” On February 14th, six shootings and artillery bombardments were recorded in the center of Khan Yunis. Columns of cars and people on foot are heading east of the city.

Israeli defense systems have intercepted a “suspicious target” off the coast of Haifa Bay and hit it.

The Syrians struck in the Golan Heights on February 14th.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

