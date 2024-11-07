ISRAELHAMASWAR. Qassem Hezbollah: negotiations only after ceasefire. Tel Aviv hit. IDF: Radwan number one killed in al Khiyam

Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his victory in the US elections, calling his victory a “historic return” to the White House. Political earthquake in the Israeli government: Netanyahu fired Israeli Defense Minister Gallant, accusing him of leaking information that “reached the enemy”.

In contrast, a senior Israeli official states: “Not only do the ultra-Orthodox not join the army, but they also determine who will be the defense minister”. The Walla website quotes people close to Netanyahu: “After the dismissal of the minister, Netanyahu intends to fire the chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Ministry of State Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The head of the MGB recently went to Cairo to save the hostage issue.”

Opponents of Gallant’s resignation blocked traffic at the Shilot intersection in Tel Aviv. Protesters in Ayalon in Tel Aviv were dispersed, with over 40 arrests. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Gallant’s resignation on US election day was deliberate to avoid a backlash from Washington.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder says Secretary Yoav Gallant has been a loyal partner as Israel’s defense secretary. The US commitment to Israel’s security remains strong and the US Department of Defense will continue to work closely with Israel’s next defense secretary [Katz]. Israel’s new defense minister Israel Katz congratulated Trump on his victory: “Together we will strengthen the US-Israel alliance, return the kidnapped and defeat the axis of evil led by Iran.”

Sentinel-2 satellite images from November 4, 2024 show four B-52H strategic bombers recently arrived at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar: BARF21 reg. 60-0017; BARF22 reg. 60-0056; LIVID11 reg. 60-0029; LIVID12 reg. unknown; LONE32 reg. 60-0012 and LONE31 reg 60-0007.

IRGC Deputy Commander Ali Fadavi said on November 6: “Tehran does not rule out the possibility of an Israeli-American preemptive strike to prevent an Iranian reaction against Israel,” also on November 6, Iranian news agency Fars: Four people convicted of spying for Israel to be executed

Hamas has called on Trump to learn from Biden’s mistakes. “The defeat of the Democratic Party is the natural price for the criminal attitude of the party leadership toward the Gaza Strip.”

Until two weeks ago (i.e., until Tuesday, October 22), the IDF reported every morning about four divisions operating in southern Lebanon: the 91st, 146th, 98th, and 36th. Subsequently, for several days, the IDF reported every morning about three divisions operating in southern Lebanon. Last week, from Monday to Friday, the IDF reported every morning about two divisions operating in southern Lebanon: the 91st and the 146th. On Saturday, the IDF said that one division, the 91st, was operating in southern Lebanon. Yesterday and today, the IDF reported that two divisions were operating in southern Lebanon: the 91st and the 36th. From these reports, we can learn that last week, the IDF operated in southern Lebanon with two divisions.

In a speech by Hezbollah’s new leader, Naim Qassem, on the 40th day since Sayyed Nasrallah’s death: “The enemy brought five divisions, consisting of 65,000 soldiers and officers, to the border, with the belief that they would enter Lebanon after Lebanon, in their belief, ceased to resist.” “Netanyahu aims to eliminate Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon and reshape the Middle East, unaware that he is facing determined resistance.” “Hezbollah has tens of thousands of fighters and will force the enemy to stop its aggression.”

And he said: “Netanyahu cannot win; negotiations will only take place after the cessation of aggression, with the Lebanese state and President Nabih Berri as mediators. Any negotiation must include stopping the aggression and ensuring the full protection of Lebanese sovereignty. I urge the Lebanese Army to secure the maritime borders and clarify the reasons for the breach in Batroun.”

And now a look at the Israel-Lebanon front line as of 16:00 on November 6.

US officials say that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is transferring drones and ballistic missiles to factions in Iraq and that they are planning a joint attack on Israel.

Two Israeli airstrikes were recorded on November 6 over Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon. Airstrikes this afternoon hit the outskirts of Beirut again. Large-scale destruction in the town of Marwahin following IDF strikes in recent days. In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrike in Berja kills 35. Death toll expected to rise, Lebanese sources. Israeli raids in Baalbek and Hermel kill 11. IDF says it killed Hezbollah commander of al Khiyam, Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb. The 8th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, has conducted limited, localized and targeted ground incursions in southern Lebanon over the past week. Troops have eliminated dozens of Hezbollah men together with the IAF. Numerous weapons, including Kornet missiles, grenades and explosive devices hidden inside civilian homes and underground infrastructure, have been located and confiscated.

In Northern Israel, Israeli media reported: “Air defenses in Western Galilee were activated following the suspected infiltration of several drones. The Islamic Resistance claimed attacks on the settlements of: Gorn, Bar Yohai and Katzrin with rockets. The settlement of Avivim is on fire after several direct rocket hits from Hezbollah. Rockets against Safad. Metulla was also attacked. Sirens sounded in Netiv HaAsara, a community near the Gaza Strip and again in Ghajar in northern Israel. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Golan Heights bases.

Three Hezbollah attacks recorded in Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported that 10 explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as air defense systems attempted to intercept missiles headed for the area. Israeli media also reported that 11 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel. There are also reports from Israeli media indicating that a rocket directly hits Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. Two flights were delayed at Ben Gurion Airport due to rocket fragments falling near the air port – airport representative. Israeli media: Hezbollah UAV bypassed air defense systems and hit electricity company facilities in Caesarea.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it targeted the Tzrifin base, which houses military training schools, near Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv, with a salvo of rockets at 12:00 PM.

In Gaza, IDF troops “continue operational activity in Jabalia and eliminated about dozens of Hamas elements during the day. During the operation, ground troops directed an airstrike on Hamas gunmen who intended to attack IDF soldiers.”

An IDF statement also read: “Throughout the day, IDF troops continued an operational activity in Rafah, eliminating several Hamas gunmen, including a gunman who emerged from a tunnel shaft inside a facility. They also located a large quantity of weapons, including RPGs, explosives and anti-tank missiles.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/