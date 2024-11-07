UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukrainian troops prepare to leave Kursk in defense of Sumy. G7, EU prepare post-Biden for Kiev

The pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian social sphere is focusing on the outcome of the US elections. Donald Trump in his first speech to supporters after the election, declared that he intends “not to start wars, but to end them”. Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his congratulations on the election of the new American president. President Zelensky also signed the laws extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until February 7, 2025.

From 2025, mandatory basic military training will be introduced for students of Ukrainian universities, – source Deputy Minister of Education Mikhail Vinnitsky in a comment to Ukrainian media. Third-year students will be involved. The training will presumably not be connected to the mobilization.

On the night of November 4, it was reported in Ukraine that Ukrainian forces had attacked North Korean soldiers for the first time in Russia’s Kursk region, but there is no video to support this. Zelensky spoke of “battle clashes with North Korean fighters.” “The first battles with North Korean soldiers open a new page of instability in the world,” Zelensky said.

A senior representative of the South Korean president’s office told reporters that Seoul does not rule out sending a monitoring mission to Ukraine in the event of “full-fledged fighting” with the participation of the North Korean army, but has not yet registered such military actions, News1 reported. The reports are therefore contradictory regarding the presence of North Koreans in Ukraine.

Doctors are starting to be transferred to the ranks of infantry and assault units directly to the front line, a source Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod said. According to her, these are doctors, nurses and rehabilitation specialists.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries, as well as those of New Zealand, Australia and South Korea, expressed “serious concern” over reports of the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. The parties are working together with international partners on response measures, the ministers said.

EU leaders will hold an emergency discussion at the Budapest summit on November 7-8 on the EU’s further actions after Trump’s victory, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS. The main topic will be the risks of a new trade war between the EU and the United States and a decline in Washington’s support for Kiev. Ambassadors to the EU have extended their training mission in Ukraine for two years. Over the past two years, nearly 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in 24 member states.

Hungary, on the other hand, saw a solution to the Ukrainian issue: “Trump’s victory in the elections increases the chances of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said.

One of the priority goals of the invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces into the territory of the Kursk region was the capture of a nuclear power plant, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the plan, in the event of an accident, Russia’s territory would be exposed to radioactive contamination, and radioactive substances would spread to much of Europe.

“Russia is ready for an equal dialogue with the United States if and when Washington demonstrates the seriousness of its intentions to negotiate honestly, on the basis of recognition of Russian national interests,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RIA Novosti. “Our position, as formulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is well known: we are ready for an equal dialogue if and when the American side demonstrates serious intentions to negotiate honestly, on the basis of recognition of Russian national interests and the principle of reciprocity,” the minister said.

Vladimir Putin added: “Russia is not only ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but has also conducted them.” He added: “Russia is fighting on the line of combat contact to preserve its traditional values ​​and the Russian language.”

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said: “Trump’s victory in the elections could open up new opportunities to restore relations between Russia and the United States.” “Despite a massive disinformation campaign directed against them, Trump and his team have demonstrated unique strength and resilience, winning the presidency and control of the US Congress and Senate,” Dmitriev said.

The Federation Council approved the law on ratification of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “The document is of a peaceful nature and provides for the maintenance of an indefinite strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and other principles of international law,” the press service of the Federation Council said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on November 6.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrs’kyj: “In the Kursk direction the Russians concentrated about 45 thousand military personnel, including North Koreans. The Commander said that in May of this year, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed Russia’s plan to attack in the direction of Sumy from the Kursk region to create a “buffer zone” in northern Ukraine. That is why, according to the Commander-in-Chief, a decision was made to conduct an offensive operation in advance with the transfer of hostilities to enemy territory in the Kursk region”.

But on November 6, Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla said that Syrsky is preparing the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces troops from the Kursk region. In her opinion, this is evidenced by the commander-in-chief’s report on the implementation of the mission of the operation, which aims to prevent the Russian Armed Forces from attacking the Sumy region. Russian sources report that: “In the Kursk region, control of the section of the state border near the Novyi Put settlement has been restored. Russian servicemen have returned to their places the elements of anti-tank engineering obstacles (“dragon’s teeth”) on the border line, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously moved away, creating passages for their equipment. The clearing of adjacent forest areas is being completed. Indeed, the attempt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to create another wedge in the defense of the region in the direction of Veseloe-Glushkovo ended in failure. In other parts of the Kursk Bulge there was no information about changes in the LBS. Russian troops and UAVs continue to attack Ukrainian military camps and military equipment and constantly strike at Ukrainian servicemen in the Sumy region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian troops are expanding the control zone in the area of ​​Kruhlyakivka and Kolisnykivka near the Oskil River.

According to a Ukrainian volunteer who signs himself as volunteer Sternenko: “The Russians have less than 20 km left to reach the Dnipropetrovsk region.” Russian troops are already separated from the borders of the Dnepropetrovsk region by 21 km, which is more than the distance of the pushback from Avdiivka.

In the direction of Lyman District, Russian forces are fighting for the settlement. Spirne. Vovchoyarivka and Yampolivka could open the way to Tors’ke from the north.

Maksimovka and Antonivka in the DPR are taken under the control of the Russian Armed Forces – source Russian Ministry of Defense. In the Pokrovs’k direction west of Vyshneve, Russian troops advanced to the eastern part of Hryhorivka and, with the support of armored vehicles, launched an attack along the railway in the direction of the railway bridge. To the south, the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged the loss of Rozkishne and Stepanivka and report reports of battles near Illinivka. The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the Kurachove reservoir is complicated by the deprivation of the opportunity to replenish their units.

In the direction of Kurachove, Russian troops are rushing towards the city from the south. North-west of Bohoyavlenka, the Russian army, supported by armored vehicles, attacked at a depth of 2 km. Data on Trudove coverage is coming in from the West: Russian troops are again attacking Ukrainian troops with a maneuver, cutting off Ukrainian units from supplies.

The Russian military has stopped an attempt by Ukrainian forces to take the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said. According to the governor, “the Ukrainians planned to use HIMARS MLRS, as well as unmanned attack systems.” Confirmed information from the Zaporozhzhie Front that “during offensive operations in the Nesterianka area, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the woods 1.5 kilometers deep into the Ukrainian defense.

In the Belgorod region yesterday, Shebekino was hit by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces: three wounded in three separate attacks, an apartment building hit.

In the DPR in Horlivka, one wounded as a result of the detonation of a previously unexploded cluster submunition.

Graziella Giangiulio

