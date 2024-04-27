ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pro-Palestine universities are inflamed. Paris stops lessons. Houthis hit ship in Red Sea. Golani Brigade attacked on the northern borders of Israel

In the United States, university protests in favor of Palestine continue. American media reports that US authorities arrested around 100 protesters at the University of Southern California and dozens at the University of Texas at Austin. The Faculty of Political Sciences closed in Paris due to pro-Palestinian protests.

On April 25, General Aharon Haliva, head of Israeli military intelligence, resigned as announced in recent days. Among the flaws of the new intelligence, it was discovered that an Israeli soldier passed information and the location of the batteries of the Iron Dome missile defense system to a woman he met on social networks, and this woman belonged to Iranian intelligence.

Now it is becoming clear to what extent the information was transmitted and what its level of importance is. It turned out that Iran is collecting information of this level for the first time through social networks. Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati has made several statements in recent days including one stating that “Israel is the most hated regime in the world.”

On the same wavelength, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and stated that the Israeli leadership cannot escape responsibility for its crimes. “We will continue to reveal the truth and talk about Israel’s murders. We must know that today’s Hitler, Netanyahu, and his accomplices cannot escape responsibility. No matter how far he runs, we will follow him. One day, justice will ask for help from the innocent and oppressed. If justice doesn’t ask for it, history will,” said the Turkish leader.

Turkey also no longer has active trade relations with Israel, confirmed President Erdogan. “We no longer maintain intense trade relations with Israel, it’s over,” he said at a press conference after negotiations in Ankara with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Erdogan added that it is impossible to maintain trade ties with Israel, which, according to the latest data, is responsible for the deaths of more than 40 thousand people and the wounding of more than 75 thousand in Gaza.

UNRWA has called for an investigation into Israel’s attacks on its employees and buildings in Gaza. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini has called on the Security Council to investigate the blatant disregard for UN operations in Gaza following the deaths of hundreds of its workers and the destruction of its buildings, directing criticism at Israel.

According to Channel 12: “Messages reaching Israel indicate a growing possibility that the International Criminal Court will issue arrest warrants for senior officials. Concerns about issuing arrest warrants for officials, including Netanyahu, were raised at a meeting at the prime minister’s office. The issuing of arrest warrants would not have occurred without the American green light. Netanyahu has requested the assistance of the British and German Foreign Ministers in the case before the International Criminal Court.”

The Greek frigate F452 Hydra intercepted at least one Houthi UAV in the Gulf of Aden. Yemeni forces claim to have struck the attacked Israeli container ship MSC Darwin in the Gulf of Aden. The statement reads: “An Israeli ship (MSC Darwin) is targeted in the Gulf of Aden, with a series of naval missiles and a series of drones. Launched a series of ballistic and cruise missiles against a series of targets belonging to the Israeli enemy in the area of Umm al-Rashrash (Eliat)”.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 2.00 pm on April 26th.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claim the destruction with mortars of a new surveillance and espionage site east of Juhr al-Dik, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades claim bombing against a group of Israeli soldiers along the “Netzarim” advanced axis, south of Gaza City, with a barrage of large-caliber mortar shells.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced a shelling of a group of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the “Netzarim” axis with large-caliber mortar shells.

The Mujahideen Brigades: claim attack against the headquarters of the Israeli Gaza Division with missile salvo in the settlement of “Re’im”.

The Islamic resistance in Lebanon claims missile attack against a deployment of Israeli soldiers nearby.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

