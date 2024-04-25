ISRAELHAMASWAR. Jamaica recognizes Palestine. Israel’s raid on Gaza. Hamas strikes Netzarim corridor. Houthis attack towards Djibouti

According to Foreign Policy, if the United States and Europe want to prevent a regional war in the Middle East, they will have to convince Iran to rein in its proxies and do something about its nuclear program. In response, Pentagon Spokesperson Pat Ryder said on April 23 that on April 22 pro-Iranian militias carried out two unsuccessful attacks against US military bases in Iraq and Syria for the first time since February 4.

And Pat Ryder said all the US warships needed to build the dock off the coast of Gaza are now waiting in the eastern Mediterranean, but construction has not yet begun. Construction is estimated to be completed by the end of this month or early next month.

Iran and Pakistan have asked the UN Security Council to take action against “Israel” due to its illegal actions, in response Washington threatens to impose sanctions on Islamabad after signing agreements with Tehran. Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati: “Despite the unprecedented crimes, Israel has suffered a terrible failure in the Gaza Strip.”

The Government of Jamaica has announced its recognition of the State of Palestine, as confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith.

The European Union calls for an independent investigation into the mass graves in the Nasser and Al-Shifa compounds in the Gaza Strip. The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, lamented that: “The Israeli war in Gaza has exposed the cities of the Strip to greater destruction than the cities of Germany were exposed to during the Second World War.”

In the aftermath of the approval of the American aid package to Israel, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz declared: “We thank the United States Congress for approving this aid to us with a large bipartisan majority”.

Defense Minister Gallant at the Northern Command said: “Half of the Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon have been eliminated, the other half is hiding and abandoning the Shah to the IDF operation. From an operational point of view the next period will be decisive”. Echoing these words, the Israeli media report that the decision has been made: “the Israeli army is preparing to launch an operation in Rafah “very soon”.

The Israeli army has reported the killing of a reserve major in battles in the northern Gaza Strip during clashes with Hamas.

On April 24, during the Jewish Passover holidays, the Israeli police raided the prayer room of the Dome of the Rock of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, 512 settlers entered for the celebrations.

The military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida responds to Benjamin Netanyahu: “The so-called military pressure in Netanyahu’s sense will only push us to maintain our position”. To the families of the prisoners he said: “The families of the enemy prisoners they will realize too late that their government committed a disaster and a tragedy against them.” And again: “We appreciate every military and popular effort that joined the Al-Aqsa flood, especially the fighting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.” “Honor to our courageous resistance in the West Bank and to every effort on every inch of our proud land.” And finally he commented: “We realize the extent of the impact of the Iranian response and the extent of its forces attacks on the enemy.”

The Houthis and their allies have struck again: the British Trade Operations Authority said it had received a report of an incident 72 nautical miles south-east of the port of Djibouti. According to the Telegraph newspaper, from the British Bureau of Statistics: Maritime traffic in the Red Sea has fallen by two thirds due to growing tension in the region. The percentage of ships passing through the Red Sea fell to 66% earlier this month.

The deputy foreign minister of the interim government in Sanaa, Hussein Al-Ezzi, described the departure of the German frigate from the Red Sea as “the fourth European ship to leave its area of operations near the Red Sea. The Bab al-Mandab Al-Ezzi corridor underlined Sana’a’s attention to navigation safety and which is the most respectful of the rights and interests of peoples.”

On April 24, the Saudi army fired artillery shells against residential villages in Bani Ma’in, in the Razih district of Yemen.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 5.00pm on April 24th.

Intense day for the Gaza Strip which suffered Israeli air attacks along the entire Strip and saw clashes between militias affiliated with Hamas and Israel. Arrests and clashes recorded in the West Bank. Israel’s bombing of southern Lebanon continues with Hezbollah’s responses hitting the Upper Galilee. Hezbollah’s range of action has lengthened compared to the month of October – November 2023 by Israel’s own admission. And now let’s go into the details of the events.

Israeli security sources: “The air force is now attacking dozens of Hezbollah targets simultaneously.” In response, Hezbollah attacked Haifa late in the evening of April 23. Hezbollah claims attack on the headquarters of the Israeli Golani Brigade.

On April 24, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon claims ambush in the Tatua forest, and in Matawa against Israeli soldiers, attack against building where Israeli soldiers were stationed in the Al-Manara colony, same method but in the “Avivim” colony. Islamic resistance missiles against “Shomera” and the al Raheb site, in Tarbikha.

And the “Margaliot” colony was hit again with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the attack on the southern city of Hanin by Israel. Several deaths were recorded in Israeli attacks on the city of Hanin. Israel bombed: a house on the outskirts of the city of Alma Al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon.

Israel speaks of Hezbollah attacks: 5 rockets fell in Shtoula in the Western Galilee, without causing injuries or damage. A power outage “Margaliot” and “Kiryat Shmona” following Hezbollah attacks.

There was no respite in the Gaza Strip from the evening of April 23 until. Closing of information collection several attacks and clashes characterized the day: Palestinian resistance missiles hit “Sderot” Hamas-ID clashes in Beit Hanoun. Israeli warplanes target the vicinity of the Beit Lahia Club, north of Gaza.

Israeli air raids were also recorded against two houses in Tal al-Zaatar, other bombings were recorded against a house near the Indonesian hospital. The militia of the Forces of martyr Omar Al-Qasim, linked to Hamas: “Our mujahideen bombed the “Nir Am” settlement in the Gaza Strip with a large-caliber missile.”

In the center of the Gaza Strip: Israeli planes targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp. This was then followed by clashes between the resistance and the Israeli army north of the Nuseirat camp. In the afternoon, Israel used artillery against the camp.

The Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces penetrating east of Juhr al-Dik, in the center of the Gaza Strip, with mortar fire. Injuries were reported following an Israeli raid near Terence al-Baba in the city of Zawaida, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Martyr Omar Al-Qasim’s forces affiliated with Hamas have claimed responsibility for shooting down an Israeli quadcopter and have taken control of it, east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza. Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, affiliated with Hamas, claim attack against Israeli soldiers east of Jabalia and in the vicinity of the “Netzarim” corridor, a bombing by the Al-Quds Brigades, affiliated to Hams, targets the headquarters of the 162nd division of the Israeli army in the vicinity of the Turkish hospital in the “Netzarim” advanced axis ”, south of Gaza, with a barrage of large-caliber mortar shells. Objective to block the preparation of the attack in Rafah.

Continuous Israeli artillery shelling around universities and industry in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. In the afternoon of April 24, planes target the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, and again Khan Yunis areas of Ma’an and Al-Mawasi.

Clashes in the West Bank in Kafr al-Labad and Anabta, east of Tulkarem.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian citizens and enemy Zionist forces on Tuesday evening in the West Bank towns of Kafr al-Labad and Anabta, east of Tulkarem. The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion, affiliated with Hamas: “our mujahideen clashed on all axes of engagement with the Israeli soldiers”. Clashes recorded in the axis (Al-Maslakh) militias used explosives against Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army has launched a campaign of raids and arrests in the West Bank. Raids are recorded in various parts of the West Bank: the city of Duma and the Askar camp in Nablus, the city of Halhul in Hebron, Jalboun in Jenin, Kafr Ni’ma in Ramallah and Anata in Jerusalem. Clashes in Askar between Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Brigade, affiliated to Hamas and the Israeli army. Israeli deployment in several neighborhoods of the city of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, with a campaign of house raids and arrest at least 15 people in handcuffs.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/