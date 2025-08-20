ISRAELHAMASWAR. Prisoner release agreement, Israel has the final say. Settlers are following the path of Greater Israel, establishing settlements in Syria and the West Bank.

Diplomacy at work; in truth, Egypt and Qatar have never stopped seeking a solution for Gaza and Israel.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry: “The latest proposal on Gaza is the best available.” “We hope Israel’s response will be swift and positive.”

The report that the Israeli Prime Minister rejected Hamas’s proposal was rejected. “There is no truth to the rumors circulating about Netanyahu’s alleged rejection of the exchange agreement.” A senior political official in Netanyahu’s office explained the issue to Israeli media: “Israel’s policy is firm and has not changed. Israel demands the release of all prisoners, 50 hostages, according to the principles established by the Cabinet to end the war. We are in the final decisive phase with Hamas and will not leave any hostages behind.”

Ben Dror Yemini for Yedioth: “It should be remembered that Israel has already accepted Witkoff’s proposal, which returned to public attention on the evening of the 18th. Hamas sent a positive response: a partial agreement, with the option of a comprehensive agreement. The details have become known, and the ball is back in Israel’s court. Before Israel formulates its response, it is useful to remember that Hamas has a clear strategy: not to defeat Israel militarily, but rather the opposite: to defeat it politically. This is not a point of view, but a fact.”

“Israel’s diplomatic situation has never been worse than it is now, and the problem is that there is the potential for further deterioration, which is unnecessary, especially since illusions do not help.” […] “It should have been clear to decision-makers: the notion that Hamas leaders tremble in fear of further destruction has already collapsed: Israel still has a chance to stop the collapse. It must not waste it,” Yemini continues.

Hamas groups have announced their approval of the proposal to halt the aggression in Gaza, posting statements and videos online. Hamas has called for Western pressure on Israel.

Concern is growing among the families of Israeli prisoners: “Netanyahu is lying and posing unfeasible conditions to sabotage the agreement, and we will not allow it. Netanyahu must end the war so that our children do not die in death traps.” Banners from families and protesters in Tel Aviv can be read. Meanwhile, the world of culture is also taking action. According to Channel 7: Over 150 professors at Bar Ilan University (known for its right-wing affiliations) have signed a petition calling for an end to the war. The petition strongly criticized the army’s operations in Gaza, describing them as retaliatory and involving excessive use of force. The move sparked widespread controversy within the university, followed by a statement from several professors declaring their support for the army.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on August 19. More than 10 Israeli settlers crossed the border into southern Syria and attempted to establish a settlement called “Aloni HaBashan,” raising a banner associated with the concept of “Greater Israel.”

A Lebanese war correspondent reported in the Lebanese Bekaa: “Israeli drones over the western Bekaa.” Al-Manar correspondent: “An Israeli plane dropped a bomb near the town of Al-Wazzani, in southern Lebanon.”

The Gaza Municipality Spokesperson: “The occupation’s complete control over Gaza City poses a threat to over a million displaced people. Over 75 percent of homes, roads, and streets have been destroyed in Gaza City.” Medical sources reported: 40 people were killed by Israeli army fire in various areas of the Gaza Strip on August 19. According to UNRWA: Over 540 children killed every month for the past five months.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility: “The day before yesterday, we destroyed an Israeli military vehicle by detonating a high-explosive IED (armor-piercing) that we had previously placed in the Al-Masallaba area, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Our fighters assisted in the evacuation of soldiers from the position.

An airstrike hits Jabalia al-Nazla, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli rocket bombardment of the “Be’eri” and “Sha’ar HaNegev” settlements in the Gaza Strip. One person was killed and several were injured in the Israeli bombardment, which took place in the area.

An electric bicycle crashed west of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Al Mayadeen correspondent: “Israeli warplanes target a house in Jabalia al-Nazla, in the northern Gaza Strip.” Saraya al-Quds destroys an Israeli military vehicle in al-Maslaba, south of Gaza City.

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group, announced today, Tuesday, that it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle south of Gaza City the day before yesterday, Sunday.

The Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces announced the bombing of a soldier in the center of the Mirage axis south of Khan Yunis. Southern Gaza.

In the West Bank, Israel is occupying Palestinian areas under the guise of tourist settlements. Israel is advertising on internet platforms “a story with a cultural dimension and a Torah-Talmudic veneer, hoping to promote it within its own society and in other societies, attracting foreigners to live in established outposts and settlements in the West Bank. It has dedicated numerous platforms and propaganda agencies to this purpose,” Palestinian sources say.

In the West Bank, Israelis have engaged in agricultural activities, riding donkeys and raising cattle and sheep. The IDF arrests residents and raids several homes in the Karantina area, in the city of Hebron, and continues attacks on the city of Nablus from the Al-Tur checkpoint.

