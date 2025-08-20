Donald Trump deliberately interrupted the summit of European and Ukrainian leaders on the night of August 18 to speak with Putin. The meeting resumed after the conversation. According to Yuri Ushakov, the phone call lasted about 40 minutes.

Topics discussed according to the Russian side: “Trump informed Putin of the recently concluded talks with Zelensky and European leaders; the presidents expressed support for continuing direct talks between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Putin and Trump discussed the idea of raising the level of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. The presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States agreed to continue maintaining close contact on the Ukrainian crisis and other pressing issues. In a conversation with Trump, Putin emphasized the importance of the US president’s efforts to resolve the Ukrainian situation. The Russian president warmly thanked Trump for his hospitality and the good organization of the meeting in Alaska, as well as for the progress made during it.”

Putin essentially called for a continuation of the talks without Europe, and Trump reiterated to the EU—a coalition of the willing—and NATO that Ukraine will not join NATO. Kiev, however, “will receive security guarantees.”

Trump explained why he initially changed his mind about supporting the ceasefire: “All of us here would prefer an immediate ceasefire while we work on a long-term peace agreement, but that’s not happening now. A peace agreement is achievable in the near future; I believe we will reach an agreement today that will address security.”

Perhaps this is why Macron, Meloni, and Merz looked so tense after their meeting with Trump. None of the European demands were met. Furthermore, Trump said that “NATO will pay for American weapons for Ukraine.” This is approximately $100 billion.

Other statements by the US president: “Zelensky must demonstrate flexibility in the negotiations for a settlement in Ukraine. Decisions in the negotiations will be made by Putin and Zelensky; the United States is far from the conflict. Both the return of Crimea to Ukraine and Kiev’s accession to NATO are impossible. An agreement on Ukraine may or may not materialize. We’ll see in the next two to three weeks.”

Mark Rutte claims that specific territorial concessions to Ukraine were not discussed during extensive talks with Donald Trump at the White House. Not only is the security issue, a key concern for the EU, Ukraine, and NATO, unclear.

Trump: “We will participate in security guarantees for Ukraine; there will be significant security assistance. We talked about security guarantees, and Europe will be Ukraine’s first line of defense, and we will be involved.” He also said: “Security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States do not necessarily imply the deployment of American troops on its soil,” the US Permanent Representative to NATO stated.

Ukrainian authorities ultimately said they were ready to consider the issue of recognizing the Russian military’s de facto control over new regions, but they were not ready to grant legal recognition of these territories to Russia.

Shmygal said at the end of the meetings: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are the guarantors of Ukraine’s security. There will be no drastic reduction in the army after the end of the war. First, the army must be contracted and professional. Second, it will not undergo drastic reductions after the war. This will be a planned and calculated process, and it will not be rapid. Third, whether it will be 1 million or 800,000, we are now evaluating in consultation with partners,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister said. Putin called for Ukraine’s demilitarization.

Ukraine needs $45 billion in external funding, but doesn’t have it yet — Finance Minister Marchenko

Kiev also rejected Putin’s offer to Trump in Alaska to freeze the rest of the front line if Ukraine withdraws troops from the eastern regions—Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. This, according to the Ukrainians, would create a “springboard for a further and rapid advance of Russian troops towards the Dnieper” and allow Putin “to achieve the objectives of aggression by other means,” the document states.

In response to European statements, especially regarding security guarantees, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said: “Any scenario involving the presence of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine is unacceptable and burdensome from an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 4:00 PM on August 19. Russian strategic aviation launched missiles at night against the Kremenchug oil refinery. The Geran missiles, after opening an air defense corridor towards Kremenchug, also hit targets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions and in the part of the DPR controlled by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian social media published footage with fragments of the Geran missiles, which show high-resolution cameras: Russian drones are becoming increasingly technologically advanced.

In the Rostov region, a Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the Kamensky district. During the day, one person was killed and six were injured in Donetsk following a massive attack by an airborne attack drone. At night, air defense operations resumed on Donetsk. On the northeastern flank of Sivers’k, Russian forces have captured much, if not all, of the village of Serebryanka.

Russian forces advanced from their positions in the center of the settlement, pushing toward the western outskirts. They managed to establish control over numerous positions in the ruined residential area, eventually forcing the Ukrainians to retreat to nearby tactical heights. The westernmost houses are said to remain in the gray zone, and the Russians have not consolidated their positions, although Russian flags had been raised there previously.

In the Bryansk border area, an attempt by a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants to cross the Russian border was prevented. Following the clash with small arms, five Ukrainian personnel—according to Russian social media sources—were killed and two were taken prisoner.

In the Kursk region, the city of Ryl’sk was hit on the morning of the 18th, with five private buildings and three apartment buildings damaged: windows were shattered, facades, and Fences have been damaged, and communications have been disrupted. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not undertaken any active action along the Tetkino and Glushkovo front lines. The arrival of new Ukrainian units from the 24th Separate Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “Aidar” has been reported.

In the direction of Sumy, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command is still trying to regain control of the lost territories; Western artillery and armored vehicles are being transferred, and the Russians are attacking Ukrainian troops on the march. Fighting is ongoing in Yunakivka.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian shelling continues, with 19 attacks in 19 different locations. At least 8 people have been injured.

The Ukrainians have intensified their activity in the Kupyansk area, attempting to counterattack in the direction of Synkivka, with access to Liman 1.

South of Chasiv Yar, Russian forces are taking a “pocket” between the settlements of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

North of Pokrovsk, intense battles are taking place in the Russian breakthrough zone near the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz; the Ukrainians have deployed reserves.

On the Zaporizhia front, intense battles are taking place in the Nesteryanka and Plavni areas. Russian Armed Forces units are fighting heavy battles on the southern outskirts of Stepnohirsk. Drone operators have destroyed Ukrainian equipment (a tank and an MT-LB) in the second echelon of enemy defense.

In the Kherson region, six Ukrainian attacks against Russian-controlled settlements have been recorded, as well as a Russian attack on coastal Antonivka. North of Kherson, Ukrainians are preparing the basements of residential areas for command posts, and the upper floors of apartments are being equipped with a video surveillance and airspace monitoring system.

Graziella Giangiulio

