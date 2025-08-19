ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas accepts the truce. Iran fired on energy facilities in Haifa on August 16. New S400s and new radars in Isfahan.

Tensions in Israel. Smotrich to his party’s Knesset member, Rothman, after he was denied entry to Australia: “The people of Israel support you against all the anti-Semites in the world.” According to Ben-Gvir: “The Australian government’s support for Hamas and the entry ban on MK Rothman are a historic disgrace.”

Netanyahu and former military leaders summoned for an investigation into the security policy shortcomings of October 7. Netanyahu opposes early elections, but meetings on the subject have increased since the Haredim withdrew from the government. According to Yedioth Ahronoth: “Netanyahu has recently intensified his meetings with close aides in preparation for the possibility of early elections.” Netanyahu is preparing for the upcoming elections and is considering how to unite Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, despite their animosity, along with Knesset member Avi Maoz, into a single bloc. Among the plans he is considering is the creation of a subsidiary party that would capture the votes of the “right-wing public” who do not wish to vote for the Likud party or for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, instead of those votes going to Lieberman or Naftali Bennett. He is considering entrusting the leadership to Ofer Feintar (former commander of the Givati Brigade) or Yossi Cohen (former head of the Mossad).

Finally, regarding the invasion and occupation of Gaza, Israeli Army Radio reported: “Due to the severe shortage of soldiers (estimated at 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers absent from the army ranks) and the lack of recruitment of Haredim, the army is considering reaching out to Jewish communities abroad to encourage young men to enlist for military service in Israel. According to studies conducted by the army’s human resources department, the recruitment potential in the 18-25 age group (service age) in major Jewish communities exceeds 10,000 young men in each annual cohort. The main communities on which the initiative will focus are those in the United States and France.”

Sources for Arab Television reported on August 18: “The Hamas movement has received a new proposal for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and will respond today.” Hamas has accepted the proposal. Hamas and the Palestinian resistance factions have accepted the proposal of the Egyptian and Qatari mediators. The proposal calls for a withdrawal to a depth of 1,000 meters in the northern and eastern areas of the Strip, with the exception of Al-Shujaiya and Beit Lahia. The proposal includes modifying the redistribution maps to the north and east. Aid will be sent to the Gaza Strip immediately after the agreement enters into force, in intensive and coordinated quantities, in accordance with the January 19, 2025, agreement. In exchange for the 10 living prisoners, the release of 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 60 prisoners sentenced to more than 15 years will be agreed upon.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, accompanied by the Egyptian Foreign Minister, arrived at Al-Arish Airport to monitor the progress of operations at the Rafah Crossing and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Tensions over the Gaza issue are also high in the United States: on August 17, at least seven people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York, home to a large Jewish and Haredi community.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated: “We are firmly opposed to Israeli settlement plans that will divide the future Palestinian state into two parts.”

Things are no better in Lebanon: “The Trump administration is pushing to end the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has approved a plan to reduce and end the UNIFIL mission within six months, according to Trump administration officials and congressional aides. The Trump administration considers the 10,000-strong peacekeeping force a “waste of money” that only delays the elimination of Hezbollah’s influence in southern Lebanon. Officials say the mission has failed to disarm the Iranian-backed militant group and restore full Lebanese government control over the border region.” Lebanon has repeatedly argued for the need to maintain the mission. Hezbollah and Amal have firmly rejected the “arms withdrawal” issue unless Israel leaves Lebanon first. On August 18, President Joseph Aoun met with US envoys Tom Brake and Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace. Al-Diyar learned that the main reason for Ortega’s accompaniment of Barrak is that he is currently handling the dossier of UNIFIL renewal on behalf of the United States. In this context, Lebanese official sources emphasized that Lebanon will confirm the renewal of the international forces according to the rules currently in force and without expanding their mandate, based on the principle that their role is currently essential in assisting and supporting the army in implementing its requests south of the Litani River, as well as in undertaking the coordination mission with Israel, which still occupies part of its territory. This is in addition to the social and humanitarian tasks they perform in a region that remains afflicted and badly in need of recovery.

The IDF spokesperson stated that 161 humanitarian aid packages were dropped on Gaza. One of the countries participating in the airdrops is Indonesia, a Muslim country that does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. On August 17, the IDF also stated: “Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ has achieved its objectives, the IDF will soon move to the next phase in Gaza City, stated the Israeli Chief of Staff.”

Tensions are also rising between Israel and Iran. Iranian Army General Rahim Safavi, Advisor to the Supreme Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, revealed in a statement: “There is a possibility of a new war between Iran and Israel. An offensive strategy must be adopted, as the best defense is offense.” He also added: “Any moment could witness a new escalation, and there is no protocol or agreement between us, America, and the Zionist entity.”

According to Calcalist: The war with Iran has set the Israeli economy back by a year. Central Bureau of Statistics data for the second quarter reveal a 3.5% decline in gross domestic product, a 7% decrease in commercial production, a decline in individual consumption of more than 5%, and a collapse in construction investment.

And now a look at the military scenarios as of 4:00 PM on August 18: On August 17, the Israeli army reported the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen toward Israel. It was intercepted.

On August 17, loud noises from unknown aircraft engines were heard at night in several major cities in Iran. According to social media reports, the noises were heard in the skies over Tehran, Isfahan, and other cities. There has been no official confirmation from the authorities as to the origin of the noise, and the identity of the aircraft remains unknown. Residents have expressed concern and confusion, while the cause of the phenomenon remains a mystery.

A fire broke out in oil and petroleum storage facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in southern Tehran. According to the Turks, Iran conducted its first operational launch of the Russian S-400 air defense system in Ishfan. A full regiment was deployed: radars, command centers, launch platforms, and missiles (48N6E3 and possibly 40N6).

At 00:01 on August 18, an Israeli drone strike targeted three vehicles equipped with 23 mm heavy machine guns, killing 12 militants from the al-Jolani gangs on the Daraa-Damascus road.

From Lebanon, a Finnish UNIFIL force is conducting search patrols in the Al-Qusayr forests, coinciding with low-level Israeli drone flights over the region’s airspace. Correspondent Shihab – Bekaa Observatory: “Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying over the airspace of Western Bekaa.” The IDF claimed to have destroyed Hezbollah-held tunnels in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli military drone crashed on the morning of June 17th in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona due to a technical failure. The IDF says troops recovered the aircraft and that the crash caused no damage or injuries. Israel Hayom: “On June 16th, before dawn, an Iranian missile struck the Bazan factory. Three people, believed to be inside a room, were killed and trapped in the rubble and fires that broke out. The attack caused significant damage to power plants and the lighting and energy park. As a result, Bazan announced that its facilities had been completely shut down and would gradually return to operation over the course of several months,” Haifa area.

IDF forces storm the town of al-Issawiya, east of Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian sources: “Israeli forces continue their attacks on the Gaza Strip for the 682nd consecutive day, through aerial and artillery bombardments, killing starving and displaced people, with American political and military support, international silence and unprecedented abandonment by the international community and Arab states.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza: One dead and 17 injured after IDF forces targeted those awaiting aid near the Wadi Gaza Bridge, south of the Netzarim axis. The IDF demolished several residential blocks at dawn today in Gaza City using explosives-laden robots. Explosions occurred near Al-Mansoura Street, in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, following demolition operations carried out by the occupation army using explosives-laden “robots.”

According to Maariv: “The fighting in Gaza City is expected to be complex and difficult. The complexity of the fighting is evident in the Zeitoun neighborhood, where Nahal fighters and armored units are facing armed militants who emerge to fight, plant explosive devices, and launch anti-tank missiles at the forces. Naval vessels have fired dozens of projectiles toward western Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital – Nuseirat: “We received 10 wounded following the IDF attack on gatherings near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Strip.” An ambulance and emergency services source reports: 3 victims, including a child, in the Israeli bombing of a building housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, eastern Gaza. One wounded and others injured in an Israeli airstrike at dawn today on a house in the Nuseirat camp, in the central Strip.

Israeli aircraft launched raids on the central city of Khan Yunis, coinciding with With artillery bombardments targeting the central and eastern areas of the city, in the southern part of the Strip.

An additional four Merkava tanks have been destroyed in Gaza in the last 15 days. Due to the reduction in combat units and the shelling of residential areas, Israeli losses in the last 15 days have been relatively light. Gaza groups have disabled 907 Merkava-3/4 tanks, while Hezbollah has disabled 108. Total number: 1,015.

In the West Bank, settler militias are attacking residents of Wadi Sa’ir, north of Hebron, encouraging them to resist. Settlers are also carrying out clearing operations in the Hawara area of Masafer Yatta. IDF forces are demolishing businesses in the Anab area, between Ramadin and Dhahiriya, south of Hebron. IDF raid Aqabat Jabr camp in Jericho: leader Sheikh Shaker Amara arrested.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/