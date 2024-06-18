ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu dissolves wartime cabinet. He does not want the far right. Haniyeh applauds the action of the Iraqi Resistance, Hezbollah and the Houthis: “We are one nation”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the six-member war cabinet; a widely awaited decision, which came after the exit from the government of former centrist general Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations on the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who was in the war cabinet.

Netanyahu has dissolved the war cabinet but intends to keep the far right aside. The continued influence of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, even from outside the war cabinet, was partly the reason for the resignations of war cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot last week.

The two centrists said they entered the government to ensure the war was waged responsibly, but have since concluded that they could not work with Netanyahu as long as he refused to commit to a day-after strategy for Gaza.

The exit came after a series of military leaders made public statements expressing their doubts about Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza. General Efraim Sneh, a former deputy defense minister, said Israel has achieved its military goals of degrading most of Hamas’ capabilities and can afford to declare an end to the war in Gaza, recover the hostages and redirect its attention to northern border. “Israel is in an unacceptable situation, in which large parts of the country have been abandoned,” he said. He added that while “Israeli forces are stretched between Gaza and the Lebanese border,” far-right coalition partners of Netanyahu is exacerbating the situation by preventing hundreds of thousands of Palestinian day laborers from entering Israel and taking punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority.

The IDF is moving closer to a broader war with Hezbollah, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, said in a video message on Sunday. Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified in recent weeks on the Lebanese border. “Hezbollah’s growing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a broader escalation, which could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region,” Hagari said.

After an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah commander last week, a Hezbollah official said the militant group would respond with increased operations “in intensity, strength, quantity and quality.”

Tensions between the IDF and the prime minister continued on June 17 when the Israeli prime minister criticized as “unacceptable” the plan announced by the military on Sunday to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of supplies. aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The military had announced daily breaks from 0500 GMT to 1600 GMT in the area from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.

The army made clear that normal operations would continue in Rafah, the main hub of operations in southern Gaza, where eight soldiers were killed last Saturday.

Netanyahu’s reaction underlined political tensions over the issue of aid arriving in Gaza, where international organizations have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who leads one of the nationalist religious parties in Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, denounced the idea of ​​a tactical pause, saying whoever decided it would be “mad” to lose their job .

The divisions were laid bare last week in a parliamentary vote on a law to conscript ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voting against it in defiance of party orders, saying it was insufficient for the needs of the military.

The coalition’s religious parties have staunchly opposed conscription for the ultra-Orthodox, sparking widespread anger among many Israelis that has worsened as the war has continued.

General Herzi Halevi, the army chief, had said on Sunday that there was a “definite need” to recruit more soldiers from the rapidly growing ultra-Orthodox community.

According to Reuters and Palestinian Health Ministry data, since the attack, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and foreigners in Israeli communities, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, and destroyed much of Gaza.

Although opinion polls suggest that most Israelis support the government’s goal of destroying Hamas, there have been widespread protests attacking the government for not doing more to bring home the estimated 120 hostages are still in Gaza after being taken hostage on October 7.

The political leaders of Hamas also made themselves heard; Ismail Haniyeh spoke on a series of military-political points which we list below:

“Our response to the proposed ceasefire is in line with the principles outlined in Biden’s speech and the Security Council resolution; Hamas is serious about reaching an agreement that guarantees a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction and a prisoner exchange; the Israeli government continues to attempt to walk away from reaching an agreement and instead opt to continue the genocide of the Palestinians; We are in the middle of a historic battle, to defend our land, our identity, Al Quds (Jerusalem, ed.) and our holy places; Our people live under a suffocating siege, enduring the most extreme suffering; From the Palestinians, the occupation will only draw resilience, steadfastness, resistance and an even deeper rootedness and sense of belonging. Then addressing Heznollah, the Houhis and the Iraqi Resistance: “I affirm that our enemy is only one and our nation is only one.”

The U.S. floating dock was dismantled on June 17 by order of U.S. Central Command which states: “Today, due to expected high seas, the temporary dock will be removed from its mooring location in Gaza and towed to Ashdod , in Israel. The safety of our service members is a top priority and the temporary relocation of the pier will avoid structural damage caused by the increased sea state.”

And now a look at the conflict between Israel and Gaza on June 16th and 17th.

Border with Lebanon: violent cross-border fire from Lebanese Hezbollah against Israel; escalation threatened by the IDF. Channel 12 reports that the IDF Northern Front Command is preparing for a massive attack on Lebanon and is awaiting a decision from the political leadership in the near future.

On the northern front, in the last few hours, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for twenty-eight attacks against Israel using Grad and Falaq rockets, anti-tank missiles and suicide UAVs. The communities of Yir’on, Kfar Szold, Metula, Margaliot and Misgav-Am were affected.

Hezbollah continues to target forest areas, trying to start fires. Over the weekend, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks on the forests of Dovev, Netua, Mount Adir, Adamit and Baram.

The IDF struck several Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, compounds, launch positions and a weapons depot around Deir Seryan, Jarmac, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, Yaroun, Ramyeh, Houla and Aitaroun.

Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has announced the death of another soldier during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza. Civilian casualties reported. New IDF attack in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City; Civilian casualties were also reported here.

Arab and Iranian media report that the Israeli army’s Kisofim military base is on fire after a Hamas rocket attack.

The Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed an Israeli convoy, causing it to end up in a minefield, causing deaths and injuries among Israeli soldiers. Helicopters evacuate at Nabulsi crossing in Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza.‌‌

Al-Qassam claimed other operations: elimination of a D9 military bulldozer; destruction of a Namera APC and killing of the entire crew; explosion of an explosive device.

IDF troops continue intelligence-based targeted operations in the Rafah area: they have located numerous weapons and struck a number of trapped structures.

In the Tel Sultan area, several Hamas members were eliminated in close combat and with drones; Furthermore, a weapons depot from which anti-tank missiles were launched against IDF troops was destroyed. The IDF located grenades, explosive devices, military equipment and other explosive materials.

Disturbance activity reported by Israeli settlers in the West Bank who set fire to the village of Burqa and attacked the vehicles of residents east of Ramallah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/