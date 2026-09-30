UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. New US-Russia prisoner exchange. G20 Moscow sends Maxim Reshetnikov. Zelensky postpones trip to Germany due to attacks. Russian NOTAM on Kapustin Yar , more missiles on the way to Kiev.

Trump has accepted a proposal from his special envoy for Eastern Europe, John Cole, to ease anti-Russian sanctions in exchange for the release of some Russian prisoners, The Atlantic reported, calling the plan a “quid pro quo . ”

In Europe, EU defense ministers failed to reach an agreement on the transfer of additional Patriot missiles from existing stockpiles to Ukraine, according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kallas. The European Union also imposed sanctions on ten individuals following the exclusion of the Yabloko party from the State Duma elections. Specifically, the restrictions target three Supreme Court judges and a General Prosecutor’s Office official “involved in the decision to ban the party from participating in the elections,” as well as the judges who presided over the proceedings involving Lev Shlosberg (designated a foreign agent) and Maxim Kruglov.

On September 29, a factory in Estonia that produced drones for Ukraine was set on fire. The incident involved a facility of the defense company Milrem Robotics in Tallinn. Three suspects have already been arrested in Latvia and handed over to Estonia.

German intelligence services have intensified surveillance of the Russian embassy in Berlin, BILD reports . In recent days, security vehicles have been regularly stationed outside the embassy, and helicopters have frequently flown overhead .

Berlin officially announced the tightening of border controls for Russian citizens in early September — concurrently with the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the “Russian House” cultural center — following allegations of a Moscow-orchestrated plot to attack Leipzig-Halle Airport. Russia denies these accusations.

On September 29, Ukraine’s Defense Minister canceled his visit to Germany and Norway due to the Russian attacks. According to AFP , during the trip, the head of the ministry, Yevhen Khmara, had planned to discuss financial aid to Kiev with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The state finances remain difficult. According to Prime Minister Koretskyi, Ukraine is suspending funding for new construction projects, renovations, major repairs, parks, and road paving. “First and foremost, we are financing defense, pensions, and social payments, as well as the salaries of teachers, doctors, and other public sector employees.”

According to Reuters , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that North Korea plans to send an additional 10,000 troops to Russia and that approximately 8,000 North Korean soldiers are currently fighting in Ukraine. Also on defense matters, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Drapatyi, has initiated an audit of General Staff officers and intends to retain only those with combat experience, according to Ukrainian media reports. Data on General Staff officers and generals who have lacked practical combat experience since 2022 must be provided by October 2. Some of them are expected to be transferred to combat units and replaced within the General Staff with officers with recent combat experience.

Maxim Reshetnikov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 trade ministers’ meeting, scheduled for tomorrow and October 1 in Milwaukee, USA, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development announced.

Moscow has closed the airspace over the Kapustin Yar test range from September 28 to October 3; a NOTAM has been issued. This could be related to military exercises or the launch of combat ballistic missiles. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Moscow time). There is currently no official information regarding the purpose of the airspace closure.

Regarding negotiations, the Russian president’s special envoy, Dmitriev, held “constructive talks in Washington” yesterday regarding ending the war in Ukraine. Possible post-war energy agreements between the United States and Russia were also discussed. Dmitriev had already met with Witkoff and Kushner in New York last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Savelyev of his duties as Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation following his election as a State Duma deputy. According to Russian press sources, the current head of the Ministry of Transport, Andrey Nikitin, will replace Savelyev in this post. Among the candidates being considered for the post of Minister of Transport are First Deputy Minister of Transport Konstantin Pashkov and Anatoly Meshcheryakov, Director of the Government Department for Transport.

Lavrov, Sobyanin, Lvova-Belova, and Poddubny have resigned their Duma seats for the United Russia party, the Central Election Commission announced. Kostyuk, Yakushev, Pasler, Khabirov, Fedorishchev, Minnikhanov, Shuvaev, Khinshtein, Vorobyov, Aksyonov, and Trutnev have also resigned their Duma seats for the United Russia party.

“The recent elections have confirmed the legitimacy of all governing bodies in Russia,” said Vladimir Putin. The Russian President emphasized the enormous effort required to conduct the elections at all levels. He thanked Ella Pamfilova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), and all election commission staff for organizing the elections to the highest standards. Vladimir Putin also stated that “attempts were made from abroad to create difficulties during the Russian elections . ” “Ensuring security was a priority during the recent elections,” said CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova.

Russian authorities are preparing a document to extend the ban on diesel exports by producers for another month—until the end of October, an industry source told TASS. Putin extended the authorization for foreign buyers to purchase Russian gas in rubles until April 1, 2027 (according to the decree), extending the option beyond Gazprombank.

Putin finally increased the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces; the corresponding decree has been published. The total strength is now set at 2,441,630 personnel , including 1,550,500 active-duty personnel. Putin appointed Andrey Fadyukhin as Ataman of the Central Cossack Army. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a review of Russian military doctrine, commenting on Poland’s proposal to host Patriot missile production facilities on its territory.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on September 29. September 28 was marked by a reduced number of Ukrainian UAVs during daylight hours: between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM (Moscow time), air defense forces intercepted and destroyed only 14 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh , Kursk, and Oryol regions , the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Russian forces launched a new series of long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory overnight. Ukrainians reported explosions in Kiev, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad. In Kiev, the air raid warning was accompanied by several series of explosions; Ukrainian media reported the use of ballistic weapons and the continued movement of attack UAVs .

Intensive drone strikes continue in the Bryansk region. A total of 28 train carriages have derailed as a result of these attacks.

In the Sumy District, Russian forces report advances by Russian units . Small-arms firefights are ongoing near Kyyanytsya and Khotin in the Sumy District. The village of Ulanove in the Shostka District has been captured by the Russians . The Russians maintain the initiative in Tovstodubove . In the Krasnopillya District, fighting is ongoing near Stepok. Aviation, artillery, and UAV crews have carried out attacks in the areas of Sumy, Khotin, Kyyanytsya, Mala Rybytsya, Velyka Rybytsya, and Tovstodubove. Russian pressure is being maintained simultaneously in three distinct sectors, preventing Ukrainian forces from concentrating reserves exclusively on the approaches to Sumy.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces continued UAV strikes. One person was injured in the Glushkovo district.

In the Belgorod region, FPV drones are targeting transport and infrastructure in border areas, while long-range UAVs are attempting to penetrate deeper into the region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the most intense fighting continues in the northeastern sector of the region. According to the Russian military, Russian units have advanced near Alisivka and Vysoka Yaruha in the Lyptsi district. In the direction of Velykyj Burluk, Russian troops are approaching Kreidyanka and Kolodyazne. In the Vov chans’k sector , Russian forces reported that a Ukrainian armored unit attempted a counterattack. Attacks have been carried out in the areas of Kharkiv, Khatnje, Ivashchyne, Kostyantynivka, Buhaivka, Slobozhanske, Rublene, Shestakove, Varvarivka, Nesterne, and Ternova. Pressure is increasing simultaneously in several sectors in the northeastern region.

In Donetsk, fighting continues in the direction of Dobropillya with extensive use of UAVs in attacks.

In Luhansk, one civilian was killed and three others were injured in strikes conducted by Ukrainian UAVs over the past 24 hours.

The situation is turning in the Ukrainians’ favor in the direction of Li Man. Ukrainian forces are intensifying counterattacks and attempting to push Russian units back across the Zherebets River. The Russians’ current objective is not to advance toward Li Man, but to stabilize the front and hold their remaining positions west of the river. This, for the Russians, remains one of the most critical sectors of the front.

In the direction of Kupyansk, fighting continues within the urban area and its immediate vicinity. No significant, confirmed changes in the contact line have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

In the Druzhkivka sector , Russian forces have launched a series of counterattacks in an attempt to stabilize the front line south of Druzhkivka . Field reports indicate unsuccessful attacks by Ukrainian infantry through Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, attempting to recapture positions within the town itself, as well as near Kurtivka. Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka and Kurtivka remain active combat zones.

In the Zaporizhia sector , Russian forces are maintaining pressure on the northern sector. Information from the area indicates that Russian units have advanced west of Zorivka. Fighting continues for Stepnohirsk and in the Orichiv sector; east of Orichiv, Russian units are applying pressure along the Malaya Tokmachka – Chervona Krynytsya line. The objective remains unchanged: to disperse Ukrainian reserves across multiple sectors and prevent the establishment of a stable defense around Orichiv.

Graziella Giangiulio

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