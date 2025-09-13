ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu aims to ensure Israel’s permanence by destroying and driving Gazans from their homes. One million refuse to leave.

On the evening of September 11, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting regarding the Israeli attack on Doha. According to Politico, Trump and his closest advisers fear that the recent attack in Qatar has permanently derailed the talks. The attack has deepened senior administration officials’ frustration with Netanyahu, whom they suspect is deliberately trying to sabotage the talks. “Every time there’s progress, he bombs someone,” one source said.

The White House is also said to be working to calm the Qataris following the attack. One source said, referring to Trump’s remarks after the Qatar attack, that “this is the harshest criticism I’ve seen from a Republican president of an Israeli leader in a long time.”

A UAE official told Bloomberg that Abu Dhabi was caught off guard by the Israeli attack on Qatar “and sees Israel increasingly following Iran as a threat to regional stability.” The UAE confirmed it summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador to Abu Dhabi to condemn the “cowardly attack” in Qatar and Netanyahu’s statements against Qatar.

Egypt sent a request for non-aggression guarantees from Israel following the attack on Doha on September 9.

The IDF says rumors of tensions with Iran are unfounded. There has been no change in its assessment of the situation in Iran, Iraq, or other regions of the Middle East. And the IDF does not have the capacity to launch an offensive against Iran. The rumors referenced by the IDF concern several reports of suspicious activity in Iran, but, reportedly, the IDF believes these reports are false. According to Kan News: “Six soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade refused to participate in an additional combat tour in the Gaza Strip, protesting exhaustion and psychological pressure. Three of them were sentenced to prison, and the others received various penalties.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement on the evening of April 11 to expand settlements near Jerusalem and affirms that there will be no Palestinian state. He declared: “Israel’s eastern front is not Ma’ale Adumim, but the Jordan Valley.”

The E1 agreement calls for expanding settlements in the West Bank near Jerusalem. “There will be many similar cities. In Ma’ale Adumim, in our land. We have already promised that there will be no Palestinian state and that no Palestinian state will be established. When we attacked Iran, we succeeded in removing an existential threat to us. What began in Gaza will end in Gaza, and we will defeat Hamas. We are working resolutely on all fronts to achieve one goal: the eternity of Israel,” Netanyahu commented.

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: “We will soon bless the implementation of sovereignty throughout the West Bank.” And again: “We will not cede the five points in southern Lebanon and we will build housing.” “The Palestinian National Authority must disappear from the map, and if it tries to harm us, we will annihilate it, just as we did with Hamas. We will build 7,200 housing units in the E1 area of ​​the West Bank.”

Meanwhile, rumors are growing in Israel that no one from the Hamas leadership was killed in the incident.

And now a look at the military scenario. In a series of statements, Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stated: “Regarding the attribution of military operations: in the past two weeks, 38 operations have been carried out, including rockets and drones targeting several targets, including the successful operation against Ramon Airport, and there were also two operations against two enemy Israeli merchant ships in the far northern Red Sea.”

From Syria, local accounts claim that the Israeli Air Force monitored Squadron 122 for signals intelligence, hacked communications systems and networks, and hacked electronic listening devices. Nachshon Shavit 679, with a particular focus on southern Syria and the Damascus countryside, as well as the Lebanese and Syrian coasts and south to Latakia: Gulfstream 550 Nachshon Shavit 679.

There is considerable controversy in Lebanon, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressing official displeasure over the arrival within Lebanese borders of the IDF spokesman yesterday, for the second time, arriving in Kafr Kila. A drone attack was reported against a motorcycle in the southern town of Kafrdounin. Israeli raids were conducted at the site of the newly established position in the outskirts of Houla. Heavy Israeli fire continues on the outskirts of Houla from the new Israeli position. Two Lebanese Army soldiers were injured while passing through the attacked area. The Israeli army carried out an explosion on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the town of Aita al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon, and ambulances headed to the scene. The Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee said that the delivery of weapons to the Beddawi and Ain al-Hilweh camps begins tomorrow and will continue for three days.

IDF arrest militants in Tul Karma who attacked an Israeli convoy. Over 1,500 Palestinians arrested in Tulkarem in a matter of hours.

IDF attacks continue in Shati, western Gaza; Approximately 250,000 Gazans have fled Gaza City. The Government Press Office in Gaza: “Over a million Palestinians reject forced displacement from Gaza and from north to south.”

The Israeli army: “Forces of the 162nd Division are operating on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and in Jabalia, and are expanding the operation. Our forces have destroyed dozens of military infrastructure on the outskirts of Gaza City and tunnels hundreds of meters long.”

Al-Mayadeen correspondent: Israeli planes destroy a building in Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City. Al-Shifa bombed west of Gaza City. The Israeli army has issued a warning to international organizations to evacuate nine headquarters and buildings owned or contracted by them, in preparation for a bombing. The sites are located in areas densely populated by civilians and hundreds of thousands of displaced people in western Gaza, including UNRWA clinics in Shati and Al-Nasr.

Bombings were also reported in central Gaza.

Bombing in the Al-Katiba area, north of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, left at least three dead.

