ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu: Gaza migration plan ready, fully operational within a month. An unprecedented deployment to Gaza City is coming soon.

The US Treasury Department has issued new sanctions against Houthi leaders: “The sanctions against the Houthis target 32 ​​individuals and entities, the largest action against them to date.” Many of them target organizations raising funds for the population in Sanaa.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke twice after the Qatar attack, according to an Israeli government source who said “the conversations were positive.” Trump asked Netanyahu not to launch new attacks against Qatar, Axios reports.

The US State Department criticizes the Spanish government and its measures against Israel: “It encourages terrorists; Spain’s restricting American activities and distancing itself from Israel is of great concern.”

According to Channel 7: “A suspicious envelope was sent to Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog during his visit to London.”

Iran’s General Staff stated: “The attack on Qatar has revealed that Washington doesn’t care about its allies.”

The Spanish Prime Minister declared in an address to the nation: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry, but we don’t have nuclear weapons to prevent Israel from striking Gaza.”

For the first time since the attacks on Hamas leaders in Doha, Netanyahu directly mentioned Qatar in his live-televised press conference and accused its authorities of “harboring terrorists.” “I say to Qatar and all countries that harbor terrorists: either you expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t do it, we will,” the Prime Minister said in a video message.

On September 11, Netanyahu discussed the migration of Gaza citizens in a session with security agency heads and several high-level ministers. According to Channel 13: “The Israeli security apparatus will present an operational plan during the session that will allow Gaza citizens who wish to leave starting next month. The exit process will take place on specific days via various routes, both air and sea.” “The challenge remains finding a country that will accept them, as security sources indicate that talks are underway with African countries, but no definitive results have yet been reached.”

Moti Kastel states: “Prime Minister Netanyahu stated in the Western Wall tunnels, during an event for the Nitzach Yehuda Middle School and the Hesder Yeshiva: ‘The integration of the Haredim into the Israeli army is very important. I saw their service in Gaza; they killed dozens of terrorists in excellent combat. And I saw the same heroism in the Jerusalem massacre: a fighter from the Hasmonean Brigade prevented a disaster of enormous proportions. All our enemies will know that we are confronting them, as we did in Yemen. There are those who will not know, because they are no longer among us.”

During his address at the graduation ceremony for Navy officers, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir stated that “the long arm of the IDF will reach everywhere and cut off the hands of all our enemies in the Middle East.” “In recent days, we have struck on multiple fronts simultaneously,” he said, referring to attacks in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Yemen, and against Hamas in Qatar.

“In Gaza, we will continue to use force until we return our hostages, both alive and fallen; we will spare no effort; this is our moral duty and our ethical mission. We are changing the security reality and carrying out massive attacks against Hamas to finally defeat it and overthrow its government,” he noted.

Regarding the Gaza operation: “The Israeli army will operate throughout the Gaza Strip with enormous and unprecedented force. The Israeli Air Force is launching relentless airstrikes to clear the way for the entry of ground forces, which will be in “unprecedented” numbers, according to Israeli media.

Urgent alert for all personnel: “Concern about Iranian retaliation against Israeli targets abroad. The Shin Bet has strengthened security and is implementing technological capabilities to improve detection capabilities, due to the assessment that Iran and Hamas will attempt to target Israeli assets.”

According to the Israeli Transport Minister: “Annexing the West Bank or parts of it is an appropriate response to those who want to recognize a Palestinian state.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 5:30 PM on September 11th. The official spokesperson for the Armed Forces, Yemeni General Yahya Saree: “The Yemeni Armed Forces deny the Israeli enemy’s accusations of targeting missile launchers and confirm that the strikes targeted purely civilian targets, including the newspapers “26 September” and “Al-Yemen.” There were deaths and injuries among journalists, both men and women, as well as citizens and passers-by. The Armed Forces affirm that this brutal attack will not go unnoticed.” Among the buildings hit was the Civil Registry building in the city of Al-Hazm, in Al-Jawf governorate, causing casualties. According to Yemeni Ministry of Health spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi: “7 dead in Sana’a and approximately 100 injured in the initial toll of the Israeli attack.”

On September 11, a drone coming from Yemen was intercepted. An explosion was reported in Eilat.

According to Turkish sources, the Israeli army has opened a special training complex on the Golan Heights, known as the “Lebanon Facility,” designed to simulate the urban environment of southern Lebanon in preparation for a potential conflict on the northern front. This complex includes: single-story houses, four-story buildings, narrow alleys, and a network of tunnels. Ruined sections represent areas where homes were hit and destroyed. This design allows for joint infantry, tank, and even multi-unit operations. The first tactical exercise took place last week, involving two brigades and the Commando Unit, where they conducted joint operations to advance and control the “model village.”

In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Qalaat Mays. Lebanese media reported Israeli airstrikes in the eastern Bekaa Valley. According to SIGINT sources, the P-8A Poseidon flew over the Beqaa Valley, with attacks expected within 48 hours.

Israel Army Radio reported that an Israeli army vehicle found an explosive device at the recently installed 104 crossing near Tulkarem. The device then exploded, injuring two people.

On September 11, the Saraya al-Quds – Tulkarem Battalion claimed responsibility for an attack: “Our fighters managed to detonate a Shujaa 1 explosive device pre-arranged in a Namer military vehicle at exactly 1:20 PM today, rendering it inoperable near the Tznaoz checkpoint, causing confirmed casualties. Our fighters also confirmed observing a helicopter landing for evacuation.” They later stated: “The joint operations room of the resistance factions in Tulkarem… Our sacred coordination.”

According to the Israeli Army Radio Correspondent: “The Tulkarem incident is an exception compared to recent times, as five months have passed since explosive devices exploded against Israeli forces in the West Bank.”

After the explosion, a sweeping operation began in Tulkarem, leading to the arrest of numerous young people. The Central Regional Commander issued an order to impose a total siege on Tulkarem. From Doron Kadosh’s Hebrew page: “It appears that the explosive device that exploded on the military vehicle in Tulkarem was a pipe bomb thrown at the vehicle, not a landmine.”

An attempted infiltration into Jerusalem was reportedly foiled through the same point (opening) through which the perpetrators of the latest attack had entered.

Sources in Gaza hospitals: 43 dead under Israeli army fire, 31 of them in Gaza City. Among the September 11 deaths are 15 humanitarian aid recipients.

The exodus of Gazans southward continued overnight. It is estimated that over 200,000 people have already left Gaza City. Intense shelling has occurred throughout Gaza City, including the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City. Three people were killed and several injured in the Israeli shelling of a displaced person’s tent near al-Samer intersection in central Gaza City. An evacuation notice has been issued for several homes in Block 11 of the Beach Camp.

According to Kan: Several Gaza City residents who have been displaced to the southern Gaza Strip are forced to buy tents stolen from international organizations, which are then resold at market stalls by traders, at prices that can reach 7,000 shekels. A Gaza resident told Kan News: “The area cannot accommodate all those who come here; there are no shelters.” Not only are rumors circulating on social media that mercenaries are roaming Gaza looking for Hamas fighters to kill or kidnap them on Israel’s behalf.

Wounded by Israeli bombings on Al-Nusairat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced the withdrawal of the 36th Division from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip after months of fighting, and is now preparing for the planned operation in Gaza City. The IDF is conducting a large-scale arrest campaign among those awaiting aid near the “Moraj” intersection, south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

