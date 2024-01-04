ISRAELHAMASWAR. Nasrallah: If Israel starts a war with Lebanon, Hezbollah will no longer observe borders or limits. Israel eliminates Hamas leadership everywhere

The words of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell seem to fall on deaf ears: “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be resolved by the international community because both sides will never reach an agreement”.

The US State Department spokesperson said: “We reject the provocative and irresponsible statements of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, and the people of Gaza should not be displaced en masse.” The statement comes following tweets by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir who announced they support the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of Gaza to other Arab countries.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir: “I have great respect for the United States of America, but with all due respect we are no longer the star on the American flag. The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is good for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands of people from the Gaza Strip will allow the inhabitants of the enclave to return home and live in safety and protect IDF soldiers.”

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Netanyahu wants Alan Dershowitz to represent Israel at the International Criminal Court hearing next week on South Africa’s accusation of waging genocide in Gaza.

Israel has effectively started the fourth phase of the war against Hamas. In fact, in December the Mossad said it would strike Hamas leaders everywhere in the world, particularly in Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Qatar. Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas politburo, was killed yesterday. He died together with other Hamas exponents in the Israeli drone attack in the Masharafiyah area. There would be seven victims: Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, the Commander of the Qassam Samir Fendi, the Commander of the Qassam Azzam Al-Aqra’, Mahmoud Zaki Shaheen, Muhammad Al-Rayes, Muhammad Bashasha, Ahmed Hammoud.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah, dedicated its cover on January 3 to Saleh al-Arouri. The newspaper says: “Hours earlier Hezbollah celebrated the anniversary of the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, and Israel decided to violate the rules of engagement with Lebanon established by Nasrallah. Killed Hamas politburo deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in an airstrike in Beirut’s Dahiya neighborhood.”

Confirming the death of the Hamas leaders is Ismail Haniyeh: “We mourn commander Saleh Al-Arouri and leaders Qassam Samir Fandi and Azzam Al-Aqra”. Now Israeli sources expect double repercussions, one from Hezbollah and one from Hamas. Not only that, Hamas told mediators it would freeze all hostage negotiations until further notice. Egypt informed Israel that it would freeze its mediation role following the assassination of Al-Arouri.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said: “We condemn Israel’s killing of a senior Hamas official and the organization’s commanders in Beirut. Israel and its supporters are responsible for the consequences of the “new adventure”. We call on the United Nations Security Council to act immediately and effectively.”

In Jordan, demonstration in Amman after the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri. Protesters shout, among other things: “Oh, martyr, we will destroy Tel Aviv!” There were also demonstrations in Sanaa.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported 22,185 Palestinians killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli raids in the Gaza Strip since October 7. From January 1 to 2, 207 Palestinians were killed and another 338 wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Furthermore, according to the United Nations agency, about 70% of the dead were women and children. Up to 7,000 people are believed to be missing, many of whom are believed to be buried under the rubble.

According to Israeli media, since the beginning of the war, 38 soldiers have suffered amputations and around 2,000 are hospitalized in rehabilitation centers.

On January 3, Nasrallah also spoke on the occasion of the Jerusalem martyrs’ festival which included the commemoration of Qassem Soleimani four years after his death. The speech began by talking about the role of Qassen Soleimani and ended by confirming that Hezbollah will punish Israel for killing Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri.

Among the key points of the speech was the description of the personality and the role that Soleimani had for his whole life, and how he dedicated everything, and especially the last 24 years, to allowing the birth of the Islamic resistance: “Soleimani is the person who laid the foundations for this Axis of Resistance and made it a reality by establishing contact between the factions. He adds that he has worked to make all resistances self-sufficient and be able to rely exclusively on themselves.”

He added that the members of the axis all have common goals and strategies, but they operate indefinitely and their decisions are influenced by the conditions in which they find themselves. He emphasizes that October 7 was a decision made exclusively by Hamas, calling it a very good and historic decision that put an end to many things, including Israel’s supposed deterrence and intelligence superiority. He claims that Israel has failed to achieve its goals in Gaza after three months of fighting.

He claimed that Hezbollah is limiting itself and setting a limit on what it wants to do because the targets now require only this level of attacks, and only because of these self-imposed limits is Hezbollah paying a heavy price. He also states that the limit is due to Lebanon, its situation and its details. He adds that if there is a war in Lebanon, as in an Israeli aggression towards a war, there will be no more borders or limits or anything, Israel will face a very devastating existential threat. Saleh Al-Arouri will be avenged and Hezbullah themselves will punish Israel for this.

And now a look at the front of the Israel – Hamas conflict.

Palestinians report a large number of Israeli night attacks in the Nuseirat area, in the central Gaza Strip, and in the Khan Yunis area, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Nuseirat, according to the Palestinians, Israel attacked from aerial towers 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 in the Ein Jalot compound, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

On January 3, IDF forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tul Kerem. The Palestinians say dozens of suspects have been arrested and will be interrogated. Numerous casualties were also reported in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tul Kerem and a firefight with Israeli and Hamas forces attacked from the air.

There have been numerous bombings between Hamas and Israel in southern Lebanon. Al-Tabasin area, on the outskirts of Naqoura. Numerous projectiles fell in the “Har Dov” area in the area of the occupied Lebanese farms of Shebaa.

In the north of Gaza, clashes occurred east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza city. Israel attacks the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza

In southern Gaza. The Al-Qassam Brigades target an Israeli tank with a projectile in the Sheikh Ajlin area of Gaza City. The Al Quds and Imam Ali respond in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of regular 60 caliber mortar shells. Clashes east of Khuza’a, in the south of the Gaza Strip, leaving them dead and wounded.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

