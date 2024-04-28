ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel vs Hamas an expanded undeclared conflict

The worsening of the situation between Israel and Hamas risks becoming a regional conflict. Even if officially it is not an extended conflict, unofficially it is recording effects that suggest exactly the opposite. For example, the pro-Palestine protests across the West also have political implications. In Belgium, the pro-Palestinian party “Long Live Palestine” was created.

Reuters sources report that US State Department spokeswoman Hala Gharit has resigned in opposition to Washington’s policy towards the war in Gaza. All this in the midst of protests that have also led to university presidents being handcuffed.

From a military point of view, while Israel has put Syria’s radars out of action, because they were used by Hezbollah or by Iranian militias against Israel, the British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that the planes British warplanes destroyed a missile launcher in Iraq that had fired a missile at international coalition forces. Therefore two other countries are involved: Iraq and Syria, the latter is thinking of joining the BRICS.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said regarding what happened in the Gaza Strip: “Our feelings are very clear. We feel like everyone who witnessed this tragedy. We are sad to see how children died, families who lost their loved ones, innocent victims, our feelings are exactly the same as a normal person.”

According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia will hold a political summit in Riyadh on Monday 29 April to discuss the future of the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Cameron are expected to attend the meeting. Let us remember that Saudi Arabia is engaged with the United States and the United Kingdom in the bombing of Yemen as part of the anti-Houthis who are strangling the Red Sea.

Representatives of the European Union, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and the Palestinian Authority are also expected to participate in the Summit in Riyadh. One of the agency’s sources said it was a “crisis meeting for initial talks” from which no concrete decision was expected.

In Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami met with family members of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer Haji Rahimi, deputy to Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who both died in the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Damascus has promised, among other things, the annihilation of Israel if it decides to take new retaliations against Iran. Speaking about Iran earlier this week, the director of the Center for Advanced Studies in Security, Strategy and Integration at the University of Bonn, Ulrich Schlie, warned that “Iran is on the verge of producing nuclear weapons.”

According to Schley, this is a period of several weeks. Now the expert’s words are confirmed by MP, member of the Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy of Iran Javad Karimi Ghodousi. On X he wrote that “the country is now capable of conducting a nuclear test with only a week’s notice.”

Ghodousi later explained that if he receives an order from Iranian President Ali Khamenei, the military will only need a week to “carry out the first test of a missile with a range of up to 12,000 kilometers.”

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Grossi told Deutsche Welle that Iran was probably “weeks rather than months” away from obtaining enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb. However, this does not mean that Iran will have nuclear weapons in a matter of weeks.

“Making a functional nuclear warhead requires many other things that do not depend on the production of fissile material,” Grossi said.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/