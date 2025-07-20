ISRAELHAMASWAR. Lebanon: We want UNIFIL, we demand Israel leave our territory. Sanctions must be applied to Hezbollah’s banks.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, in a series of press statements on July 15, said: “Lebanon remains committed to asserting its sovereignty over its entire territory, as stipulated in the Taif Agreement and reaffirmed in the ministerial declaration.” “It is essential to renew UNIFIL’s mandate for another year.”

And again: “We call on the European Union to support Lebanon’s full sovereignty and provide the necessary guarantees to prevent any future escalation.” “We urge the launch of a global initiative in support of the Lebanese Army, the only legitimate armed force in the south of the country, alongside UNIFIL, and the main guarantor of peace.” “The army has significantly strengthened its deployment south of the Litani River, with the number of troops expected to reach 10,000; a clear sign of our determination to protect national sovereignty and strengthen regional stability.” “Any weakening of the Lebanese army’s role will jeopardize regional stability.” “The continued occupation of five strategic hills, despite the agreement brokered by the United States and France, remains a major obstacle to de-escalation in southern Lebanon.”

And returning to the attacks carried out by Israel: “The continued drone attacks and airstrikes in the south and the Bekaa require urgent international attention.” “We call on the EU to mobilize diplomatic efforts to end these violations and support Lebanon’s right to full sovereignty.” “We propose organizing a Euro-Arab conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Lebanon.” “Regarding Syria, we call for the initiation of a safe, dignified, and coordinated return of Syrian refugees to their country.” “I renew my invitation to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani to visit Lebanon as soon as possible to begin addressing the outstanding issues between the two countries.”

It should be remembered that Syria and Lebanon also have an ongoing territorial dispute on their borders.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is seeking to implement US sanctions. The Banque du Liban issued Circular No. 170, which warned banks, investment banks, exchange houses, money transfer companies, authorized financial institutions, and other entities against dealing with the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, as it is subject to US sanctions and because funds originating from it could contaminate bank funds and expose them to risks in their dealings with correspondent banks abroad.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

