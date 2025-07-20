UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian forces eye Dnipropetrovsk, offensive planned for late August

Both Russian and Ukrainian media sources, suggesting they are close to the original sources, have already repeatedly announced the start of a large-scale Russian offensive.

At present, both armies continue to level the front line. Therefore, there are still two Ukrainian “pockets” in the Russian Center group’s area of responsibility: between Novomykolaivka and Horikhove and between Horikhove and Novoukrainka. The latter is quite small, and it is only a matter of time before the Russians take it.

The situation in Novomykolaivka is more complex; Russian forces have yet to take the village of Muravka. This settlement is relatively small. However, the Ukrainian units present there are preventing the Russian Center forces from advancing. At the same time, Russian troops are advancing from the Kotlyarivka area and are gradually advancing. From July 12 to 18, the Russian army made further advances west of Kotlyarivka. Mopping-up operations by the Russian army began in Horikhove after the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian army. According to Russian and Ukrainian social media sources, Russian forces have taken the western bank of the Myrolyubivka Reservoir.

For its part, the Russian Eastern Group (Vostok) has yet to definitively capture the salient. Ukrainian troops still maintain several settlements in this area. Among these, the most problematic for the Russian Vostok Group will be Iskra and Oleksandrohrad. According to Russian military analysts, “for the Russian armed forces, this is a completely feasible task and can be solved within an acceptable timeframe.”

Based on our OSINT collection across various platforms, we can assume the Dnipropetrovsk operation is scheduled for late August or early September. It should be noted that, after the end of the fighting, the “Center” and “East” will still have to reorganize, bring in reserves, and replenish supplies of material resources, fuel, lubricants, and ammunition. This means that the group commands will have to observe an operational pause of one to two weeks. Remember, Trump’s ultimatum to Russia expires before September.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/