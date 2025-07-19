ISRAELHAMASWAR. Negotiations underway in Doha. Israel: 1.5 km security belt. Abu Ubaida: If you don’t accept the agreement, we will continue to hunt you down.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, and Turkey announced their support for Syria in a joint statement. They oppose Israel’s operations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We are working with Germany to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. We want to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without delay or imposing any conditions. We want to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without delay or imposing any conditions. We are working with Germany to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and free the remaining hostages.”

Meanwhile, negotiations continue in Doha. Late on July 17, a cabinet meeting was held to discuss the latest developments in the Doha agreement negotiations. Mediators presented the new withdrawal maps agreed upon by Israel to the negotiating table. Itamar Ben Gvir refused to accept the new clauses and told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Do not withdraw from the Morag axis; attack Gaza and occupy it completely, and implement evacuation plans.”

The mediating countries believe that Israel’s new maps allow for an agreement. The new proposed exchange agreement includes withdrawal from much of Rafah, while maintaining a one-and-a-half-kilometer-wide buffer zone. According to a senior Israeli official, Yaron Avraham, “We are approaching the moment of decision; there is tangible progress, the Prime Minister has given the green light to move forward on many issues, and the state of communications is encouraging.”

According to Gili Cohen: “For the first time, mediators have presented Israel and Hamas with a proposal regarding ‘the keys,’ meaning the number of prisoners that will be released in exchange for the release of prisoners. According to some sources, the proposal differs from the number agreed upon in the previous agreement.” The Qatari Prime Minister discussed with Trump on Wednesday the negotiations for the agreement and the ceasefire in Gaza. Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have signed; now it’s Israel and Hamas’s turn.

On the afternoon of July 18, a recorded message arrived from Abu Ubaida, military spokesman for the Qassam Brigades: “The Qassam leadership’s strategy at this stage is to inflict losses on the enemy, carry out specialized operations, and try to capture soldiers. This enemy would not have dared to act if it were not for the silence of the Arab and Islamic nation. We have no choice but to fight with all our strength and determination, and we will fight with the stones of the earth. Our hearts bleed with pain because we recognize this enemy’s weakness and its true capabilities. A great and glorious nation is incapable of bringing food, medicine, and water to the starving population of Gaza.” Finally, he threatened: “If the Israeli government chooses to continue the war of extermination, it is deciding to continue holding the funerals of soldiers and officers.”

Israeli General Yitzhak Brick reports: “The Israeli army is experiencing its worst situation since the beginning of the Gaza war. It has lost control, is unable to resolve the battle, is exhausted and untrained, and withdrawal from sensitive areas has become impossible due to operational incapacity.”

Channel 12: “The Shas party’s Council of Torah Sages has decided to withdraw from the government, “not from the coalition.” It has also decided not to support motions of no confidence in the government, allowing Netanyahu to attempt to enact a draft exemption law.

Regarding Syria, according to Middle East Eye, in April, a senior Turkish intelligence official and an Israeli security official met in Baku to discuss strengthening security coordination between the two countries in Syria. They were dining at a restaurant in Baku when Farzana Sadek, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, also in Baku on an official visit, accidentally entered the restaurant. Minister Farzana was sitting in the restaurant drinking tea when her security, realizing the sensitivity of the situation, suddenly escorted her out without recognizing the Turkish and Israeli delegations.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that a ceasefire had been reached in Syria: “We have defined a clear policy: the demilitarization of the area south of Damascus and the protection of our brothers, the Druze, in the Druze Mountains. As a result of these intensive actions, a ceasefire was reached and Syrian troops retreated. Damascus. This ceasefire was offered under duress.” Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will continue this policy. US State Department: “The United States did not support Israel’s recent move in Syria because we are engaged with both sides.”

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz: “I did not trust Assad Sr., nor Assad Jr., and I will not trust a leader like Jawlani. The interim prime minister is using jihadist groups against minorities and may use them against Israeli cities in the Golan Heights tomorrow.

The French Foreign Ministry: “We call on both sides in Syria to respect the ceasefire in Sweida and to investigate what has been done against minorities.” We urge Israel to stop its unilateral measures. IDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Efi Defrin, in response to a question about the breach of the Syrian border fence, said: “We were not prepared for the arrival of thousands of Israeli citizens at the border and the attempt to cross it; we learned that. We will prepare accordingly.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 4:00 PM on July 18. The US military has released additional footage of the dhow carrying a large shipment of weapons from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen, as reported yesterday. The Iranians said the reports are “pretentious.” Ansar Allah al-Houthi leader: The operation to sink two ships belonging to companies violating the Yemeni ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea has brought the port of Eilat back to closure after attempts to reopen it. The Israeli newspaper Calcalist reports: “The port of Eilat will cease operations next week following the freezing of its bank accounts.” “The port of Eilat has not been operational since November 2023 due to Yemeni threats in the Red Sea, with revenues down 80%.” “Despite government support of NIS 15 million, the port management considers it insufficient and describes the closure as a victory for the Yemenis.”

An Israeli drone targets a Rapid vehicle in al-Kafour – Nabatieh, Lebanon. While authorities are calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the five occupied points inside Lebanese territory, the enemy is conducting fortification and expansion operations at these sites. This is the documentation of “Hummus Hill,” located between the settlement of Metulla and the city of Khiam. A strike was carried out with two missiles fired by a drone from the direction of the cemetery, targeting the town of Qabrikha, in southern Lebanon. There were deaths. An Israeli drone hits a vehicle near Wadi al-Saluqi, in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire, clashes continue. Tribal forces have entered as Suwaida. Forty tribes declared in a video that until the town of as Suwaida is integrated into the Syrian state, They will continue to fight. Meanwhile, Jawlani’s forces have withdrawn from the city. Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the main Druze leaders in Syria, called for a calming of tensions and a halt to attacks against the Bedouin in southern Syria: “We still believe in coexistence and will remain faithful to the values of tolerance, despite the horrific killings committed against members of the community.” “We are not isolationists and do not encourage civil war, as demonstrated by the Druze’s long history of cooperation with all segments of Syrian society, including the Bedouin.” “We take full responsibility for anyone who undermines security and stability and affirm that anyone who commits acts of killing and destruction represents only themselves.” “We have already paid with our blood the price of the extremist Islamic government pursuing a policy of violence under the banner of protecting civilians.” “We renew our call for unity and the rejection of any civil war, finding solutions through wisdom, not weapons.”

The IDF reported 100 attacks. in as Suwaida.

The Israeli army has issued an evacuation warning for all residents in the Jabalia area, blocks 602, 606, 699, 713-718. In northern Gaza, airstrikes hit the Abu Halou school in Al-Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip. Attacks continue in southern Gaza. The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for the July 17 attack: “We targeted with an RPG a vehicle carrying a group of undercover agents affiliated with the Israeli army in the middle of Jalal Street in the city of Khan Yunis, which was followed by direct clashes with machine guns and hand grenades, and we caused casualties among its members, including deaths and injuries.” According to Israeli authorities, five soldiers involved.

The shelling continued in Gaza City. The IDF continued to fire artillery around Asda Prison, northwest of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported settler attacks on residents’ homes in the village of Jaljulia, north of Ramallah, in the central West Bank. In response, youths threw stones and chased the settlers from the outskirts of Jaljulia village, north of Ramallah.

