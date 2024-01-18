ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel ready to strike Hamas on the border with Egypt. Qatar: medicines for Hamas hostages. The US mediates the release of six Americans

The European Union imposes sanctions on Yahya Sinwar and freezes his bank accounts. Not only according to Reuters which cited diplomats: European Union countries have given the green light to a naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea.

Der Spiegel reports that Germany is considering supplying tank ammunition from Bundeswehr stockpiles to “Israel”. It involves supplying tank ammunition to Israel at the latter’s request, so the possibility of supplying it from German army stocks is being considered.

French President Emmanuel Macron explained that France chose not to participate in the US and British attacks against the Houthis in Yemen to “avoid a regional escalation”

The White House reported that Israel has moved to a less intense phase of its military operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip. The possible extension of the conflict with Lebanon is always worrying, according to American National Public Radio, NPR: “The expansion of the war with Hezbollah could lead to the paralysis of the “Israeli” economy.

On January 16, the US Senate voted to reject Senator Bernie Sanders’ request to investigate human rights abuses openly committed by Israel during the war in the Gaza Strip, and the White House also opposes the request.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Davos: “We see no real signs that Israel is getting closer to achieving the strategic goals it claims to achieve. We need to stop the fire and talk about a peaceful solution.”

The Israeli opposition is on the same wavelength; members of the “War Cabinet” call for a rethink of the war against Hamas.

The Wall Street Journal reports public disagreements among members of Israel’s war cabinet, noting that this “risks undermining Israel’s military strategy” in Gaza.

We start talking about the release of the hostages again. Through a video, Hamas showed three Israeli prisoners killed in the bombings while they were detained. While Qatar declared with a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it will proceed with the delivery of medicines for the people held hostage by Hamas and its allies. The medicines have arrived in Egypt and from here they will be transported to Gaza. Channel 12 reports: “A Qatari military plane carrying medicines for kidnappers in the Gaza Strip arrived at Al-Arish Airport in Egypt as part of the deal.”

The United States has made it known that it is seeking to free US citizens. “We are having intense and very serious discussions in Qatar regarding the possibility of concluding a new hostage exchange agreement.” Source White House. US Middle East envoy McGurk has focused his talks in Qatar this week on 6 Americans believed to be held by Hamas, US media reports.

Confirmation of the attack on a Maltese vessel by the British maritime safety agency Ambry according to which “a missile hit a merchant vessel flying the Maltese flag”, while it was crossing the southern Red Sea, noting that the vessel was at 76 nautical miles northwest of Saleef in Yemen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sana’a government reports that naval operations are limited to ships owned by the “Israeli enemy or those bound for ports in occupied Palestine.” The Red Sea and the Arabian Sea are under the fire control of the Yemeni Armed Forces 100%, and the American-British coalition has come to protect Israeli ships, and therefore works to hinder international navigation and disturb the interests of the world, with the aim of dragging the countries whose ships pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to take sides in protecting the ships of the Israeli occupation. The Yemeni media support.

Sanaa’s Foreign Ministry also sends a message to shipping companies: “Maintain your operations in the Red Sea.” The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Red Sea is safe for navigation, for all ships that are not bound for occupied Palestinian ports.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Saree, announced that a “ship bound for occupation ports was targeted with a series of naval missiles, after its crew refused warning calls.” The Houthi spokesman told al-Mayadin newspaper: “All ships headed to Israel are a legitimate target for us. Our response to US-British aggression will be broad, strong and unpredictable.”

According to the US news agency AP, the United States should reinstate the Houthis on the list of terrorist organizations.

Hamas leader Abd al-Rahman Shadid in a statement said that Hamas will continue to exist, rooted and strong, and will continue to resist the occupation until its last breath. Hamas will not fall with the martyrdom of some of its leaders. It will continue until the end and the occupation will soon learn that it has failed to achieve its objectives.

Again through official channels, Hamas condemned Germany’s position towards Israel in a statement: “We denounce in the strongest possible terms Germany’s intention to accept the shipment of approximately 10,000 tank ammunition against the occupation. The decision makes Germany a direct partner in the war against our people and takes full political and moral responsibility for the war crimes committed by this Israeli government.”

“It seems that Germany is reproducing its history full of sins against humanity, and has not been deterred by all the lessons of the recent past. We affirm that our people will not forget and will not forgive anyone who participated in the aggression against them or gave cover to this criminal enemy who violated all taboos.”

In a joint statement from the spokespersons of the Israeli army and the Shin Bet we learn that: “The Israeli army and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of the terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus, who was planning with members of his team to carry out a major attack in the immediate period”.

“In a joint operation by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet, a terrorist cell led by Abdullah Abu Shalal was eliminated from the sky. The cell was liquidated near the Balata camp in Nablus, Samaria region, and was responsible for a major terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.”

According to the Israeli army: “Abdullah, who headed the group, was responsible for a series of attacks perpetrated last year, including a shooting attack in the Shimon Hatsadik neighborhood of Jerusalem last April in which two civilians were injured Israelis. Furthermore, he was responsible for an attack on IDF forces last October in which an IDF soldier was injured. The team was eliminated from the flight after the Shin Bet received information about Abdullah and the cell members’ intention to carry out an attack in the immediate time frame. After the liquidation, weapons were found in the police car.” Also according to Israeli statements: “The terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus, led by Abdullah, received funding and guidance from Iranian elements in collaboration with the terrorists’ headquarters in the Gaza Strip and abroad.”

Palestinian sources say that he is the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Balata camp, and has been wanted since 2021, and has managed to escape several assassination attempts, including the bombing of his house.

In any case, Israel is now aware that it will not be able to completely eliminate Hamas: “The General of the “Reserve” of the Israeli army, Yitzhak Brik, declared: “It should be clear that we will not eliminate Hamas”.

Yitzhak Brick, confirms that “Israel” still has no solution for the tunnels on the Philadelphia axis, since (to block them it is necessary to build a wall 13 km long and 40 meters deep) inside the Gaza Strip, and “Hamas” he will never allow it.

And now a look at the front of the Israel – Hamas conflict updated at 3:00 pm on January 17

Islamic Resistance missiles in Lebanon hit the positions of Al-Samaqa, Ramya, Bayad Blida and the Nabi Yusha area.

While it is learned that the Israeli army shot down a drone launched from southern Lebanon towards the city of Zarit in the Upper Galilee. Hamas is able to continue launching rockets for at least a few more months, Israeli army source.

A massive raid campaign was recorded in the West Bank with a response from armed groups linked to Hamas. Israel has launched several raids, raiding homes, making arrests, bombing and confiscating a vehicle in Nablus, continuing their aggression against West Bank towns and fields, and resistance fighters are responding with explosive devices and clashing with projectiles. Clashes and explosions continue in various neighborhoods of Tulkarem. Clashes were also recorded near medical facilities.

Gaza also had no internet connection on January 17th. In Northern Gaza clashes between resistance and Israelis forces in eastern Jabalia.

Clashes also recorded in Central Gaza: “The Al-Qassam Brigades destroy the concentrations of Israeli forces penetrating north of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, with large-caliber mortar shells.” The Israelis are carrying out an assault against some Hamas strongholds.

Although the Israeli army advances in southern Gaza, clashes occur in Khan Yunis with deaths and injuries on both sides. Bombing by warplanes and artillery of the Abu Anza neighborhood in the New Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. IDF closing data collection strikes Khan Yunis center again, Palestinian sources.

A manned reconnaissance carried out by the US military across the Rafah and Philadelphia axis is the next to be hit to undermine Hamas’s supply route. social media sources report.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

