UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Germany and Slovakia come to Kiev’s aid. The Russians attack the Kostyantynivka – Vuhledar highway

The United States expects the issue of congressional approval of new aid to Ukraine to be resolved in the coming weeks, White House source. Antony Blinken said that he now does not even see a close prospect of negotiations on a long-term truce in Ukraine.

Germany will provide military assistance to Ukraine worth more than 7 billion euros in 2024, the government has announced. Despite the election promise of Robert Fico, Slovakia’s Prime Minister, not to supply Ukraine with “even a bullet”, the Slovak parliament has approved an amendment to the law giving the right to approve the sale of private weapons abroad. Therefore, it is expected that Slovakia will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and military equipment.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called Ukraine’s refusal to cede territory to Russia as part of possible peace negotiations “perfectly understandable” – CNBC. “They attacked an independent sovereign country, so I am not surprised that President Volodymyr Zelensky and those working with him clearly declare the end of the war. […] The war will end when we push the Russians out of all occupied territories. This is obvious to me,” said the President of Poland.” His opinion was supported by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevich, according to whom Kiev’s allies must move from support “for as long as necessary” to a strategy “until the end”. He expressed hope that “common sense will prevail” regardless of political processes not only in the United States, but also in Europe.

The head of the European Commission announced the start of a review of Ukrainian legislation to check its compliance with European legislation and the formation of a negotiating framework on accession. The first time for a country at war. French President Macron said that in February he will travel to Kiev and sign a joint security agreement there, under which France will supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the second largest country after the United Kingdom

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the conflict in Ukraine was becoming a “war of attrition” and said: “Russia is a force to be reckoned with on the Ukrainian battlefield.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said he was worried about possible events in the United States after the elections: according to the Ukrainian minister, Washington should focus on global problems and not on “internal conflicts”.

From Moscow we learn that Sergei Lavrov will participate in the open debates of the UN Security Council on the Middle East and in the meeting on Ukraine on January 22 and 24, according to Maria Zakharova. “The security agreement between Britain and Ukraine concluded last week shows that Kiev will not be allowed to exit the conflict through negotiations,” added spokeswoman Zakharova. And she commented with a message to Poland: “Poland’s consent to the deployment of German troops on its territory will not remain without Moscow’s reaction.”

The Ukrainian Navy reports that Russia has put into combat service in the Black Sea four ships, including a missile carrier, carrying up to 8 Kalibr missiles.

Also in Russia but on the border with Ukraine, seven drones, according to updated data, were shot down over Belgorod and the Belgorod region, source governor of Belgorod. Air defense systems destroyed 7 Vilkha MLRS missiles and four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, the Ministry of Defense said

And now a look at the front line updated at 3pm on January 17th.

Russian armed forces are advancing near Liman, with a battle fort of almost 2 km. According to a social post: “The success of the group of “Western” troops near Makeevka is also confirmed by Ukrainian military analysts: “In the Svatovsky direction, the Russians advanced into a series of plantations and a ravine east of the village of Makiivka “, they write. “In the Kupyansk-Liman direction, combat operations continue north of Sinkovka, east of Makiivka and in the Serebryansky forest. East of Makeevka, Russian troops advanced south of the ravine in an area up to 2,2 wide km to a depth of up to 1.7 km,” clarifies another Ukrainian social source.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Liman direction the Russian Armed Forces carried out 14 attacks near Makeyevka, Belogorovka (LPR) and Verkhnekamensky (DPR).

Svatove-Kremeinna direction. In the Kupyansk sector battles take place east of Petropavlovka. The Russians advanced near Makiivka. Furthermore, the Russian army is trying to advance to Belogorovka.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army advances in the areas of Bogdanovka and Krasnoye. Fighting continues near Kleshchiivka.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector there are upcoming battles near Stepove. The Russian military is gradually moving into the private sector east of the metallurgy factory. In the Maryinsky sector, our fighters successfully attacked Georgievka. According to their account, an attack was recorded in the South Donetsk Direction on the Kostyantynivka – Vuhledar highway

In the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk, Russian troops continue operations in the triangle formed by Pobeda, the fortified area known as “Zverinets” and Novomikhailovka. In recent days, units of the Russian Armed Forces have made some progress in the area, expanding their control zone along the road and south of Marinka.

Currently, the Russian command is focused on securing Novomikhailovka from the south, where it managed to take up positions west of the pumping station. Attacks on supply routes and the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements towards populated areas have not ceased.

The front line of the Russian Armed Forces in the Novomikhailovka area still runs along the southern outskirts of the village. The battle takes place over the farm, while the industrial zone and the cemetery are under the control of Russian troops. Ukrainians continue to evacuate wounded servicemen.

The Russian offensive faces several challenges. Ukrainian FPV drone activity and artillery attacks make it difficult to resupply Russian Armed Forces units in their current positions, especially in open areas. Furthermore, mines pose a problem, further restricting the movement of equipment.

Zaporozhyzhia Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, the Russians counterattacked from Novoprokopovka and near Verbove. On the Vremevsky ledge there is an advance west of Staromikhailovka.

Graziella Giangiulio

