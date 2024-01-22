ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel can defeat Hamas but not the cult of the oppressed people

From Yemen a new apparently peaceful request is activated which has this slogan: “Boycott, resist, continue, don’t get used to the situation”. Request that follows the large marches in the regions under Houthi control or under the control of the allies of the late Hadhi’s men in support of Gaza. Marches that move thousands of people “educated” to support.

The Houthis, among all the non-protagonist actors, in the Israel – Hamas war are those who are carrying out a “cultural” revolution that goes unnoticed by Western eyes but should not by Middle Eastern eyes: the re-foundation of the cult of the oppressed people who by defeating the enemy will save all from suffering.

Of Hashemite origin, the Houthis have connections from Yemen to Jordan and have invested in the last two years, the time it took to organize the October 7 attack in Israel, in boys and girls schools where they also studied and learned the cult, precisely, “of the oppressed people”. Entire generations who are growing up with hatred for the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel and, essentially, what can be assumed is that even if Tel Aviv manages to eliminate Hamas and its allies, the cult of the oppressed Palestinian people will survive to return in twenty years of suing the West.

To confirm the winning rhetoric and long-term objectives, we report the words of the Head of the Hamas movement abroad, Khaled Meshal, who declared on January 19: “Our enemy is shocked that the mujahideen fighters were patient in these tunnels underground for all these months. The difference between us and our enemy is our enemy. Every day he is involved in the funerals of dozens of his dead and hundreds and thousands of injured and disabled, in addition to the psychological defeat and dispute between them was handled, thank God Almighty. Among the Israeli leadership, the mini-cabinet, within the government, and among politicians and military personnel. The criminal Zionist occupation is trying to head north because it has no more time left and not because the Americans are asking it to reduce its performance in Gaza, but it has nothing left to accomplish in Gaza.”

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General stated: “Stability in Lebanon and the region and the end of the war can only occur if the aggression in Gaza stops; When Israel expands its aggression, it will receive a response with a big slap and strong action. Our willingness to repel aggression is high and we are prepared for the possibility that an aggression may occur that has a beginning but not an end.”

The echoes from Yemen are those of Commander Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: “Behind the Israeli audacity in continuing the crime in Gaza there is the American role and direct contribution to all crimes. There is a negligence on the part of most Islamic countries in the Arab region and elsewhere towards the Palestinian people. It is in the interest of the entire nation to side with the Palestinian people in the face of a common enemy who is the enemy of all Muslims. The adoption of a strategy of inaction and inaction towards Palestine will extend to any other Muslim country, even Arab ones. The enemy’s (Israel ed.) objectives in Gaza are invalid and threatening, they have fallen and failed, and he has not been able to realize them, but continues with his crimes. The United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League have contented themselves with statements and condemnations that do not rise to the level of responsibility and injustice.”

Regardless of how it ends in Palestine, new hatred is already being created, new resentments that sooner or later will collapse.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

