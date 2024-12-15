ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel aims to strike Iran after destroying Syrian military power. Meeting with al Sisi

After the issue of Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria, Israel is taking a closer look at Iran. Its perennial enemy. Journalist Khayal Muazzin said: “If the information about Trump’s intention to invite Israel to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities is true, it indicates a blatant disregard for international law and an act of undeclared war. Such a decision would not only be an aggression against Iran, but also a threat to global security.”

Meanwhile, Israel has militarily annihilated Syria, the only country in the Middle East with a respectable navy and air force.

The IDF, we learn in a statement: “led by the Directorate of Intelligence, has conducted a comprehensive situational assessment regarding the internal situation in Syria. In anticipation of the potential collapse of the Assad regime, the Israeli Air Force has prepared a broad strike plan to eliminate advanced military capabilities in Syria, including strategic weapons.”

“Over the past few days, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft have inflicted severe damage on Syria’s most strategic weapons: fighter jets and helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, precision-guided surface-to-sea missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, radars, rockets and more.”

“Most of the strikes have severely damaged Syria’s air defense systems, destroying more than 90 percent of identified strategic surface-to-air missiles. Syria’s air defense network is among the strongest in the Middle East, and the damage inflicted represents a significant achievement for the Israeli Air Force’s superiority in the region.”

“In addition, Syrian Air Force bases were hit. One of the bases hit was the T4 airport in the northern Damascus area, where two squadrons of the Syrian Air Force, the SU-22 squadron and the SU-24 squadron, were destroyed. Another base targeted was the “Ble” airport, which hosted three fighter squadrons. About 1.5 kilometers from this base, a site used for the storage of surface-to-surface missiles and rockets was also hit.”

“In addition, the Israeli Air Force hit central production and storage sites, including a site in the Homs area. This site is the main facility of Syria’s Scud missile project and is considered one of the most significant infrastructures in the Syrian manufacturing industry, “CERS”.

Meanwhile, Israel’s meetings with neighboring countries continue. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in ​​Cairo. During the meeting, Israel reportedly pledged assistance and protection to the Sisi regime in the event of an uprising in Egypt. Israel views the current Egyptian government as a “friendly and stable” regime that does not pose a direct threat to Israel, according to officials.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/