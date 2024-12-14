ISRAELHAMASWAR. Prisoners’ relatives demonstrate in front of the house of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Clashes in Gaza and attacks in Lebanon. Four Houthi attacks in 2 days

According to Channel 12, relatives of Israeli prisoners in Gaza demonstrate in front of the house of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Jerusalem demanding his release.

From Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that: “The Israeli attack on Khiam following the deployment of the Lebanese army is a “blatant act of betrayal” of the agreements and calls on the United States and France to “take a clear position on what happened and to stop the Israeli aggression”.

In two days, the Iraqi Islamic resistance and Ansar Allah have claimed four attacks: one in Sderot, two in Ashkelon and one in Jaffa. They used drones and Israeli media reported that GPS in Tel Aviv was temporarily disabled due to fears that drones could reach vital positions in the city.

Late on December 12, Houthi leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi spoke about the Israeli aggression and regional developments. Regarding Syria, he said: “Israel has advanced deep into Syria, approaching Damascus, destroying 80 percent of Syrian military capabilities in one night. This aggression ignores international law and aims to impose a new reality of uncontrolled occupation.”

According to al Houthi: “Israel seeks to dominate the region by weakening military capabilities in Arab countries and targeting air, sea and missile defense systems. The United States and Israel are working together to reshape the Middle East, dividing nations into smaller entities to facilitate control.”

Also critical of the role of the United States in Syria: “The United States is occupying Syrian oil fields, openly exploiting resources and enabling Israeli operations.” Al-Houthi calls on the Syrian people, regional nations and Arab groups to unite against Israeli aggression. He criticizes the silence and inaction of the groups that control Syria and Arab regimes towards Israeli crimes.

He has emphasized once again the centrality of the Palestinian struggle and denounces the lack of support for the Palestinian resistance in the midst of Israeli atrocities. He says no to the normalization of relations with Israel because he sees in this a “prelude to the dismantling of Arab nations and the elimination of obstacles to Israeli expansion.” Al Houthi calls for clear and public opposition to Israel and the United States, highlighting the need for unity and active resistance. Finally, he criticizes the shift of resources to internal conflicts instead of supporting the resistance against Israel. Finally, he frames Israel and the United States as united threats, urging a collective stand against their plans for regional dominance.

This week alone, the Houthis have launched 19 ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel, five US ships, including two warships, in the Gulf of Aden, despite their advanced countermeasures.

And now a look at the areas still in conflict in Lebanon, Israel and Gaza updated at 16:00 on December 13.

The Lebanese army has redeployed its forces in Ain Arab after Israeli troops withdrew in the past two days from southeast Khiam and Ain Arab towards the Wazzani region. The Lebanese Army continues to open roads around the Khiyam detention center and the western neighborhood after completing the public square and its surroundings. In the early afternoon, an Israeli drone targets the Tebna area in southern Lebanon.

In Gaza, the Saraya Al – Quds reports an artillery fortification with mortar fire on the gatherings of enemy Zionist soldiers and vehicles that had entered near Aid Street in the Al-Janina neighborhood east of the city of Rafah. Spokesman of the Palestinian Authority Security Forces, Brigadier General Anwar Rajab assumed: “full responsibility for the killing of the young Rabhi Shalabi in Jenin and we declare our commitment to address the repercussions of the incident in a manner consistent with the law and in a way that ensures justice and respect for rights”. Three dead and several injured in an Israeli drone attack in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City.

The IDF said in a statement: “Over the past day, IDF troops operating in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, located and dismantled an underground rocket launch site that was aimed at communities in southern Israel. Three underground multi-barrel launchers loaded with rockets and other weapons were located in the area. In Rafah, IDF troops located tunnels, eliminated Hamas fighters and dismantled Hamas infrastructure sites over the past day. During the operations, troops identified a Hamas cell approaching the troops, which was then fired upon by the IAF to thwart the threat. Attached are photos of the launchers located in the Beit Lahia area.”

The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades reported hitting the Israeli command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis, north of the Central Governorate in the Gaza Strip, with a barrage of rockets. In the afternoon, attack the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Netzarim axis with short-range “107” missiles.

Al-Qassam Brigades managed to capture 3 Israeli quadcopters while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army force stormed the city of Aqraba, south of Nablus. Resistance intensifies operations in the Israeli Bank: “The tunnel operation south of Jerusalem, which resulted in the killing of one settler and wounding three others, calls on resistance fighters to intensify operations against Israel.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/