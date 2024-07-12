ISRAELHAMASWAR. Haredi say no to military service, demand an end to Netanyahu’s government. Fifth phase of Houthi escalation: three ships hit. Clashes on the Lebanese border

According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller: “The ceasefire agreement in Gaza is in Israel’s interest.” Miller said the best way to prevent the escalation of tension in northern Israel is to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, arguing that a truce deal is in Israel’s own interests.

Haredi community calls for overthrow of Israeli government over conscription, According to Iranian press sources, a Haredi rabbi has attacked the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for his overthrow amid the conflict over compulsory military service.

Rabbi Dov Landau, one of Israel’s Haredi leaders, urges students of Torah religious schools to refuse to serve in the army: “You should never go to recruiting offices. The state that recruits Bible school students has no right to exist.”

Israeli protesters blocked a highway in Tel Aviv to show their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. The official Israeli Radio reports that: “Netanyahu has discussed the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant with his closest collaborators in recent days.” There are no other details at the moment.

Bezalel Yoel Smotrich, Minister of Transport, attacks the Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevy: “His mission is to fight, not to talk to us about values.”

According to the Washington Post, “there is an agreement on who will make up the police force in Gaza: these are 2,500 Palestinians “associated with the Palestinian Authority” that Israel has approved under that name and who will be trained in the United States and other villages.

Much fuss over the closure of the investigation into the assault on Kibbutz Be’eri during the October 7 attack, as it is one of the kibbutzim that received the majority of attacks over many hours. The investigations show a difficult picture, made up of serious failures in the defense of the kibbutz, serious failures of intelligence and in the defense of the Wall, and failure to respond to requests for help arriving from residents. The investigations also showed that the army did not have a clear picture of the situation and for long hours provided no response to the residents. Forces located nearby acted without direction from higher command and some of the forces arriving at the scene were prevented from entering to confront the militants in the first hours of the event. The investigation will provide answers about the army that caused the deaths of 13 settlers on the kibbutz after an officer ordered them to be bombed even though he knew there were “hostages” there.

Entering the communication arena on July 11th was the Al-Baidar Organization for the defense of the rights of the Bedouins: “the settlers are building a dirt road on Palestinian lands in Nabi’ al-Ghazal, in the north of Jordan Valley, with the aim of conquering them”.

Finally there is talk of war with Hezbollah again, and according to the Israeli media it is doubtful that “Israel” will be able to fight in Lebanon. The hope is that the current government reaches an agreement that restores calm to the north.

Doctors Without Borders reports that the Nasser Medical Complex is considered the last advanced hospital still operational in southern Gaza, and its departments bear a burden beyond their capacity.

Hassan Nasrallah said in his July 10 commemoration speech that he had achieved the main goal, which is to “stress Israel to force it to stop the war.” Hamas is negotiating on behalf of the Palestinians and all factions. Nasrallah confirmed that the ceasefire in Gaza… will lead to the cessation of the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel. He supports any decision taken by Hamas in the negotiations.

Also speaking on 11 July was the newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian who in his letter to the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, wrote: “Iran’s support for the Palestinian people is a humanitarian duty and an obligation Islamic”. “Iran considers the support of the Palestinian people and their fight against Israel’s occupation to be a humanitarian duty and an Islamic obligation, and constitutes an adherence to the noble principles and goals of the Islamic Revolution and its founder, Imam Khomeini ”. “Personally I am confident that the victory will be for dear Palestine, a victory supported by God, thanks to the historical steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the steadfastness of the oppressed, capable and powerful Gaza, and thanks to the heroism of the Palestinian resistance fighters.”

The Nasr al-Din Amer brigade: “From the moment that the Saudis have agreed to be a tool for America in this war, we will break these measures. Our airports will be closed. We will close their airports. We have nothing to lose. As for the Kingdom, there are beautiful airports and it has a large oil reserve that will burn and raise the temperature in the region.”

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami, explained to Iranian microphones that the Resistance has significantly expanded in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine. Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has officially opened a new headquarters in Baghdad’s Jadriyah neighborhood, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government offices and the U.S. embassy, ​​Iraqi media reported, which was not confirmed by others. sources.

From Yemen, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti of the Houthi bureau reports that if the war in Gaza does not stop, “we will be forced to announce the fifth phase of escalation”. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that a Liberian-flagged vessel was hit by a missile attack near the coast of Yemen on July 10.

Recently, Yemen revealed new naval military capabilities. The most notable of these weapons are the “Hatem 2” missile and the “Toofan Destroyer” marine drone. Boats that are often packed with explosives and launched even far from the area threatened by Yemen, at the eastern mouth of the Gulf of Aden. Between 9 and 10 July three ships were attacked by the Houthis, source General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces.

And now a look at the worsening Israel – Hamas-Hezbollah updated at 3.30pm on 11 July.

Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the city of Aitaroun and Alma al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon. The National News Agency in Lebanon spoke of heavy Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the cities of Houla, Wadi Saluki and Aitaroun.

Israeli media reports that a fire broke out near the settlement “Shlomi” following rocket attacks from southern Lebanon. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon claims missile attack near the “Hanita” site.

Alarm for drone infiltration on the Golan, Hezbollah has been trying to strike Israeli structures in the Golan for several days now.

The Iraqi Resistance claims responsibility for the attack on the port of Ashdod using drones. The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades: “We, together with the Martyr Abdul Qadir al-Husseini Brigades, claim the bombing of a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers at the Zikim military site with 107 missiles.”

Explosions in the “Gaza Envelope” settlements after the launch of a missile salvo. Sirens in action in the Upper Galilee, in 10 areas since the early hours of the morning. According to Israeli media there was a drone explosion in the Al-Kabri area, in the western Galilee. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon reports an air attack with a squadron of drones against the new headquarters of the Artillery Battalion Command of the 146th Division, south of “al Kabri”. Israeli radio reports damage to buildings in the city.

The Al-Quds Brigades talk about bombing the settlements of “Holeit”, “Yatid” and “Avishalom” in the Gaza Strip with a missile salvo. Israeli artillery bombing on the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City and Israeli planes targeting the vicinity of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Clashes near the Passport Department in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

An IDF statement reads: “IDF operational activities continue throughout the Gaza Strip. This week, the IDF and ISA eliminated Hassan Abu Kuik, head of operational security for Hamas’ internal security forces in central Gaza camps. Hassan was a military agent, active in the Hamas emergency office, and led numerous attacks against the State of Israel. Furthermore, the IDF eliminated Naser Mehanna, commander of a Hamas military intelligence team.”

“IDF troops continue targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Last 10th, in collaboration with the IAF, the troops eliminated dozens of Hamas militiamen. Troops also dismantled several terrorist infrastructure sites rigged with explosives, as well as tunnel shafts in the area. During targeted raids in the Tel al-Sultan area, troops located Hamas tunnel shafts, RPGs and additional weapons.”

Israeli forces withdrew from Shujaiya on July 11, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli artillery fires smoke bombs near Al-Sinaa in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. Israel bombed the upper floors of Mushtaha Tower 6, west of Gaza City.

Clashes were also recorded in the center of the Gaza Strip: shots near the Al-Far cemetery in the Al-Zaafran area, east of the Al-Maghazi camp. A fire broke out in a house in the new Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip after an Israeli drone dropped flammable materials on it. Israeli artillery bombardments are recorded in the northern areas of the Central Governorate of the Gaza Strip

Sirens sounded in 6 cities south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli planes launched a raid on the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The IDF blew up residential buildings in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. IDF artillery in action near the Shaboura neighborhood in central Rafah. Helicopters also participated in the operations in the south and west of Rafah.

Starting on the night of July 11, Israeli forces stormed the city of Qalqilya and the town of Zeita, north of Tulkarem. The city of Hebron was stormed, as was the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah. Local sources report clashes between resistance fighters and IDF forces during the assault on Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank. Israeli military reinforcements accompanied by a bulldozer, storming the city of Nablus from the Awarta checkpoint.

In response, the resisters target the Sanauz checkpoint west of Tulkarem with projectiles. Settlers storm the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, and outfits are calling for people to go there now to pray.

According to the Association of Palestinian Prisoners: “Israeli forces arrested 15 citizens of the West Bank on July 10 and 11, including a woman and former prisoners.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/