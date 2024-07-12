UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian counteroffensive at Vovčans’k. Zelensky: peace summit before US elections in November

During the two-day NATO summit in Washington, numerous declarations emerged. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says: “Military support for Ukraine will not make NATO a party to the conflict. This will help Ukraine protect its right to self-defense.”

The draft NATO summit statement indicates that China is helping Russia in military operations in Ukraine, increasing the Russian threat to Euro-Atlantic security. China continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and its security. Also from social sources we learn that the United States would like to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapon systems in Germany.

A senior official of the Alliance, whose name was not mentioned by the Ukrainian RBC channel, said that Russia “without a doubt” will be able to survive in the conditions of a war economy for at least another 3-4 years. For this reason, according to him, Ukraine’s allies are focused on the fact that in the long term they will have to supply Kiev.

As Voice of America writes, assessing Russia’s ability to accept the government’s decision to bring the economy to military lines, the NATO official noted that the long-term consequences will be tangible and significant for the Russian economy. But for now Russian society is ready for the lifestyle it is offered.

Again the US press, the New York Times this time, “Ukrainian forces are exhausted and US officials are increasingly saying in private that it will be almost impossible for Ukraine to regain the lost territory.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO while it is in a state of conflict with the Russian Federation, according to the Washington Times. At the same time, the Polish leader himself declared his willingness to “go further than other states of the Alliance in promoting an official and comprehensive invitation” of Ukraine to the blockade.

The transfers of the first F-16s from Norway to Ukraine are reportedly underway. The news is also confirmed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Still on the subject of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Chief of Staff of the Polish Army said: “Our army is preparing for war”. In Poland, according to the social sphere, several thousand people have already registered to serve in the Ukrainian Legion. Poland will take responsibility for their training and equipment, after which they will go to Ukraine with the right to return after completing the rotation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on the issue: “The interesting thing is that many of them really want to serve and alternate their compatriots, but they say: we don’t want to be sent into battle without being properly trained and equipped,” he said.

During the NATO summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. The two presidents discussed the “peace mission” of the head of the Hungarian government. As Orbán noted, Erdogan is an important partner in his so-called “peace mission” because Turkey was the only country that “successfully acted as a mediator between the conflicting parties in the Russo-Ukrainian war.”

Orbán wrote a letter to European Council President Charles Michel and EU leaders following his trips to Ukraine, Russia and China. In the letter, Orban summarizes the negotiations and argues that Europe should “launch” a peace initiative without waiting for the United States. According to him, the next two months on the front lines in Ukraine will be “more dramatic than ever.”

According to Orbán: “Today NATO is moving in a different direction from its original idea, which increasingly resembles a military organization. One of the clear indicators of this is the fact that NATO actively participates in the dangerous and irresponsible Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Japanese authorities have decided to hand over four demining machines to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. “The disposal of mines and unexploded ordnance is not only necessary to ensure the safety of residents, but is also a prerequisite for the recovery and reconstruction, necessary for the restoration of livelihoods, agriculture and industry,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in response to accusations of supporting Russia with weapons against Ukraine stated that: “China will never add fuel to the fire of the Ukrainian crisis and certainly will not supply weapons to either ‘other side of the conflict’.

Bloomberg reports that Keir Starmer agrees that Ukraine should decide how to use Britain’s long-range Storm Shadow missiles, particularly in the context of attacks on Russia’s territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to questions about why Putin is not appreciated in the West, said: “Explaining the contrast between the high support for Putin among the population of the Russian Federation and the low appreciation of Western leaders is not task of the Kremlin”. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that: “The decision by Washington and Berlin to deploy long-range missiles in Germany aims to damage Russia’s security.” “Moscow will respond militarily to the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany”

On Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal to invite Russia to the II peace summit, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Moscow will not participate in the new summit on Ukraine.

Putin launches the BRICS Parliament from the BRICS forum being held in Russia and states: “Western countries today are trying to bring order to their so-called rules, which no one has seen, no one has discussed and no one has ever accepted”, he said Putin, speaking to participants of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum. The Russian president emphasized that such rules are written anew every time, for every situation, in the interests of those who consider themselves exceptional.

Volodymyr Zelensky met with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington and thanked him for allowing the use of British Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russia. Ukrainian sources say that Ukraine intends to convene a second peace summit with Russia before the American elections in November.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on July 11th.

The pro-Russian social network records massive Russian counterattack in the last 24 hours in eastern Vovčansk (north-Kharkiv).

In eastern Vovčans’k, Russian forces advanced east of the cemetery, recapturing most of their lost positions. In the south, Russian troops expanded their control south of the Vovcha River, capturing Kharkovsksa Street; data confirmed by Ukrainian and Russian accounts. Russian troops would now be less than 1,200 meters from the southern borders of the city.

Russian armed forces have occupied Jenakijeve in the Donetsk region, 20 km from Pokrovs’k, Ukrainian sources.The same social sources also report that Russian troops have advanced near Yuryevka in the Bakhmut region. There is no official information from the Ukrainian Armed Forces yet. Russian troops are devouring the “Big Apple” of Donetsk and expanding the bridgehead in Niu-York (Novgorod) in the direction of Toretsk, Ukrainian media complain.

Russian troops advance in several directions to Krasnohorivka (Maryinka direction). Ukrainian sources confirm that they have retreated from most skyscrapers in the southeast to avoid being surrounded. Russian troops advanced north-east, conquering everything up to Tolstoy Street, data confirmed by both sides. The medical center is still under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, but is now threatened with encirclement. Russian troops have made significant progress in the western part of the city, which was confirmed by both sides.

On the night between 10 and 11 July, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s rear with an aerial-type UAV. Targets were shot down in the Tambov, Moscow, Bryansk and Tula regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian Armed Forces repelled at least three attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Tykhe, Vovčans’k, Lyptsi and Hlyboke. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sends infantry into battle with the support of artillery and drones. Russian troops are striking deep into Ukrainian battle formations with FAB with UMPC and UMPB, and a warehouse in the rear of the armed forces was hit.

In the Svatove-Kupjans’k direction, the Russian army has expanded the control zones near Ternove, Makiivka (LPR) and Syn’kivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are slowly but surely retreating to more advantageous positions for further organization of stable defense. The battles are local in character; there is still no talk of deep breakthroughs in the defense of the Ukrainian armed forces, even if in this sector of the front there is a certain exhaustion of the Ukrainian troops.

In the direction of Časiv Jar, there are battles in the north near Kalinivka for access to the Seversky Donets – Donbass canal, the advance of our troops is noted. To the south Kleshchiivka is in the gray zone, Andriivka is in the “semi-gray” zone, for now without that Russian forces entered

There are local battles on the Zaporozhzhie front, no significant changes in the LBS were reported. The Ukrainian armed forces hit Energodar with artillery and drones and the regular electricity supply was interrupted again.

At the end of the data collection from Russian social sources we learn that: “The “North” group continues to fight in the Kharkiv border region: the intensity of military operations near Vovčans’k – Hlyboke remains high. Russian troops have crossed the Vovcha River in the center of Vovčansk and maintain positions on Kharkovskaya Street, Ukrainian social media sources confirm.

Ukrainian fighters write: “In Vovčans’k, Russian groups managed to cross the Vovcha River south of the PJSC plant «Volchansky agregatny zavod». Furthermore, the battles for the skyscrapers continue in the north of the city, a little to the east the close fire contact with the Russians continues, our drones are in action”. “The Russians have already built a fortification in the north of the region and are bringing in new engineering equipment.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that in the direction of Kharkov the Russian Armed Forces carried out three offensive attacks in the areas of Vovčans’k and Hlyboke.

Graziella Giangiulio

