UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky wants to hit Russian military airports. NATO prepares for a long war

Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Washington at around 6pm Italian time on July 9th on the eve of the NATO summit. Today he will meet the president of the United States, Joe Biden. “President Biden will meet with Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to discuss our firm support for Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing. NATO has signed a contract worth nearly $700 million requiring member countries to produce more Stinger MANPADS. This is one of the many steps that the Alliance is pushing at the Washington summit to force each country to increase their weapons production capabilities.

The first aid budget for Kiev from the NATO summit is the following: Patriot and aid for 40 billion euros. Italy will increase military aid to Ukraine to 1.7 billion euros. According to the Corriere della Sera. The United States, Germany, Romania, Italy and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with five additional air defense systems in the coming months, US President Joe Biden said. Ukraine will also receive four additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, the SAMP-T system and more than $1 billion to support Ukrainian air defense.

The Pentagon has said the United States and its allies must prepare for protracted wars. US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said Ukraine “needs even more international supplies” of weapons and military equipment. “The war in Ukraine will continue for many more years, as Russia is ready to live in a war economy,” NATO officials say. And again the same sources report: “Russia will be able to bear the load of the war economy for at least another three or four years. Therefore, Ukraine’s allies are focused on long-term support for Kiev.”

In Ukraine, Zelensky’s office is looking into the issue of the resignation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal due to negative public reaction to the government’s work and the lack of “momentum” in his relations with Zelensky, the Ukrayinska publication reported Pravda, citing a source in Zelensky’s office.

The Ukrainian channel RBC-Ukraine, reporting Zelensky’s words while in the United States: “Zelensky urged the United States to allow the destruction of Russian planes over Russian territory.” The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the Presidential Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Institute, called on the United States to allow Ukraine to destroy Russian planes on the territory of the Russian Federation, as this will protect Ukrainian cities “The new Patriots will help, but they are not enough.” ‘Ukraine needs a minimum of 128 F-16 fighter jets to effectively compete with Russia in the skies.’

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Putin wanted to take Kharkiv while the aid package was delayed in the US Congress. We are talking about a 61 billion dollar package, which could not be approved for six months.

The EU “regrets” that people are dying in Ukraine, but will continue to supply weapons, EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.

From Moscow we learn that the Council of the Russian Federation has approved changes to the federal budget for 2024, increasing expenditure by 522 billion rubles and the deficit to 1.1% of GDP.

The FSB said in a statement that: “Ukrainian special services tried to recruit a Russian to carry out a terrorist attack against the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in Murmansk. Russian secret services conducted an “operational game” to identify a possible network intelligence and simulated a terrorist attack on the ship. Additionally, the department reported preventing a terrorist attack against three senior military officers in Moscow.”

According to the Financial Times, while Zelensky is in Washington asking for funds, Russia is producing almost eight times more Kh-101 missiles than before the war began. The calculation was carried out on Western details. For example, an X-101 can contain more than 50 different foreign-made parts. According to the newspaper, Russia produced 56 missiles of this type in 2021 and 420 last year.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the first day of the NATO summit: “The first day of the NATO summit confirmed the aggressive nature of the Alliance. Western countries, disguised as democracies, have once again demonstrated their desire to impose authoritarian orders on the entire world based on rules beneficial to the “golden billion”.

“Frustrated by their inability to break Russia with the battering ram of Ukraine, NATO members are blindly following the path of escalation and, in essence, paving the way for a Third World War. During today’s events in Washington we did not hear a single word about peace. The same escalation of military psychosis and furious demonization of our country. Western geopolitical revanchism is doomed to failure. The world will not become the domain of NATO.” “Therefore, the Alliance seeks to revive neo-Nazism on the planet, adhering to the ideology of the Third Reich. NATO, using its aggressive image towards “undesirable” countries, seeks to dominate the entire civilized world.”

Vice President of the Russian Security Council Medvedev: “Russia’s enemies will not go anywhere, they will accumulate forces, we must be prepared for future battles to defend the Motherland”

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on July 10th.

Starting at 03:00 Italian time, Odessa came under Russian fire. The attack was repeated at 09:45 Italian time. The Russian Armed Forces attacked targets in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at night in the Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Odessa regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces made further attempts to counterattack positions in the areas where the Russian Armed Forces entered the region and, under fire, erected embankments on the river in the Vil area ‘cha. In Vovčans’k there are heavy battles over multi-storey buildings. North of the Lyptsi village, the Ukrainian armed forces are reported to be using a “swarm of drones”, which gives them time to regroup and gather reserves. According to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainian troops recently recaptured their positions near Hlyboke, Kharkiv region, as well as in the settlement itself. On July 9, Ukrainian counterattacks continued north and northeast of Kharkiv.

In the Časiv Jar area, battles are underway north of the Kanal microdistrict. The Russian Armed Forces are aiming to fully secure the Seversky Donets – Donbass water canal line.

On Kup”jans’k-Liman: Russian troops achieve tactical successes southeast of Synkivka, in the area of ​​Stel’makhivka, and Makiivka. Russian armed forces advanced to the area of ​​Peschanoye village.

In the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsky) direction, the Russian armed forces continue offensive actions. Over the past 24 hours, powerful air strikes have been carried out on Niu-York (8 attacks) and Toretsk (more than 10 attacks), preparing for further assault operations. In Yuzhne (Pivnichny) fighting continues in the area of ​​​​multi-storey buildings.

According to some Russian social sources, the Russian army has advanced to Niu-York in the direction of Torec’k: apparently, there are battles in the center of the village. Russian troops would enter the first skyscrapers and also completely take over the private sector in Leninsky (Toretsky direction).

The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to worsen, as Russian troops are now less than 1 km from Toretsk. Confirmations from the Ukrainian side are expected.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of another village: Yasnobrodivka, an assault carried out by units of the “Center” group. This will allow the Russians to reach the Karlivka reservoir from the north and to put more pressure on Karlivka itself, where the Ukrainian army is attracting reinforcements.

In the direction of Donetsk, battles are taking place near Paraskoviivka and Konstantinivka, which have been going on for several months. The Konstantinivka logistics center is important for Ukrainians; opens the road towards Vuhledar from the north.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, without significant changes, the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating on the previously occupied lines north of Verbove, reached during local battles.

On the direction of Kherson there are countermeasures in the insular area of ​​the Dnieper river, information on the destruction of two ATACMS missile launchers used for attacks on Crimea on the Ukrainian coast has become significant. According to other Russian social media sources, units of the Russian Armed Forces attacked the place of accumulation of enemy personnel and motor boats located on the right bank of the Dnieper. Coordination and precise calculation made it possible to inflict serious losses on the enemy, reducing its combat effectiveness.

Ukrainian attacks are recorded in the Belgorod region: Rzhevka, Shebekinsky urban district. Also under constant attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the urban district of Grayvoronsky and the district of Krasnoyaruzhsky.

In the Kursk region, Tetkino and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Goptarovka of the Belovsky district, Sudzha were bombed. Drone attacks were recorded in Tyotkino, Krasnooktyabrsky, Popovo-Lezhachi, Glushkovsky district, near Kurilovka, in Guevo, Plekhovo and Zaoleshenka, near the Sudzha checkpoint, in Sudzha, in Iskra, Khomutovsky district, in Obukhovka, district of Korenevskij, at the Krupets checkpoint and in Gorodishche, Rylsky district. in Sudzha, a gas station and a substation of a butter factory caught fire due to exhaust from Ukrainian helicopters. 27 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed in the border areas using small arms and electronic warfare equipment.

In Gorlovka and Donetsk DPR, two civilians were injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians.

Graziella Giangiulio

