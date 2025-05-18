ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas still kills and terrorizes. Video shows IDF ambush on April 25

Former Chief of Staff, Reserve General Gadi Eisenkot, issued a statement to the press on May 15: “In October 2023, it was said that Hamas would be dismantled within a year, but Netanyahu failed to do so. Therefore, it is necessary to replace him and make difficult decisions following the failure that occurred under his rule.”

Israel has certainly killed all the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, but it has not yet managed to eliminate the resistance that emerges from the rubble and still kills. On May 15, for example, the Al-Qassam Brigades released footage of an ambush, called “Lions of Al-Muntar”, against advancing Israeli troops in the area of ​​”Shuja’iyya”, in the eastern part of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, which occurred on 04/25/2025. The area of ​​Shuja’iyya which has now disappeared under the bombardment.

The video begins with night surveillance footage monitoring the entry of Israeli units into the northern Gaza Strip through the “Nahal Oz” crossing. In the video, an Al-Qassam Brigades figure then states: “They came to us [the IDF] and infiltrated one of the buildings in the “Shuja’iyya” neighborhood. Praise be to God Almighty and the awareness of the mujahideen, the infiltration was discovered and they were ambushed and shot at point-blank range, killing 2 soldiers.”

The narrator continues: “Upon the arrival of reinforcements through the “Nahal Oz” site and the hill [Al-Muntar base], the mujahideen managed to hit several armored vehicles and soldiers, and hit the head of an IDF tank crew member, causing his helmet to explode, praise be to God the Most Great.”

The video then shows the targeting of an “HMMWV” vehicle with a “Yassin-105mm” (PG-7VR) tandem dual warhead, destroying it. A “Merkava IV(B)” tank is then targeted with a “Yassin-105mm” shell in its rear skirt, but the results are unclear. A second “Merkava IV(B)” tank is then targeted directly with a shell [unclear], but the exact point of impact and the result are unclear. Finally, the video then shows AlQassam infantry units, armed with a “PKM” machine gun, a “Type-56” rifle, and an “AK-103” rifle with a “Mepro RDS (M5)” + laser/magnifier attached, targeting an IDF infantry unit fortified in a building with small arms fire and 2 RPG shells [unclear].

Beyond the video and the ambush, one of the few that has succeeded in recent weeks in Gaza, the fact remains that the Resistance that remains is still resisting and is capable of killing, which is why even within the Israeli government there are many who are calling for a ceasefire with Hamas and not a ground operation called “Gideon Cart”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

