ISRAELHAMASWAR. New ground operation with 7,000 men. Trump: “The world will be much safer in 2-3 weeks”. UN: Catastrophic hunger in Gaza. Hamas complains that Israel does not seek agreements

UNRWA spokesperson Inas Hamdan said: “A quarter of Gaza’s population will soon face catastrophic hunger. Seventy percent of the Gaza Strip is either inside Israeli military zones, under forced displacement orders, or both. 470,000 people will face catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5, the most severe classification) between May and September 2025. An estimated 71,000 children and more than 17,000 mothers will require immediate treatment for severe malnutrition.

The Director of Paediatrics and Obstetrics at Nasser Medical Hospital, Dr Ahmed Al-Farra, said: “The European Hospital is completely out of service. We no longer have the ability to reach the wounded and sick. We have more than 15,000 wounded who need immediate care.”

The United States announces new sanctions against Hezbollah. US President Donald Trump returned to the United States from the United Arab Emirates with these words: “Many good things will happen in Gaza next month, we will help the Palestinians. People in Gaza are starving.” “The world will be much safer in 2-3 weeks.”

According to a document included in the US proposal for a new aid plan for Gaza: “Each family will receive a package containing 50 personal meals (which could be enough for a week) at an estimated cost of $65 per issue – Companies that produce the package will receive more than 50% of this amount (as operating costs), which means that US companies will benefit from more than half of the funds raised by various countries to bring aid.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: “Gaza is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian situation. Netanyahu continues his arrogance not only in Gaza, but in our region. We must say enough about what is happening in Gaza. We must make every effort to provide humanitarian aid and make Gaza livable again.” “Trump’s announcement to lift sanctions on Syria is a necessary step to achieve prosperity and we expect the EU to take a similar step immediately.”

Hamas’ Bassem Naim confirmed in an interview with Sky News: “We are in direct talks with the United States to end the war.” In a May 15 statement, Hamas wrote: “Israel is countering the efforts of mediators with military escalation, while Netanyahu is indifferent to the fate of his prisoners and is waging an endless war. Netanyahu’s insistence on negotiating without stopping the war reveals his criminal mentality, which sees a ceasefire simply as a tool to buy time and resume the war.” According to the Israeli press: “Extensive Israeli preparations are underway to launch new attacks against vital targets in Yemen. The Mossad is again seeking the help of American, British and Arab intelligence services against Yemen to provide them with targets, including information on top Houthi leaders and their missile platforms.” Again Hamas, this time Taher Al-Nunu on Al-Arabiya TV said: “Israel rejects ceasefire proposals and has no serious program to end the war. Israel ignores all agreements and understandings. We agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza to the committee agreed in Cairo. The efforts of America and the mediators continue, but Israel continues in its intransigence. We are waiting for Washington to pressure us to bring aid to Gaza.”

Maariv reported: “The Israeli army is preparing to send 7,000 regular soldiers to the Gaza Strip to begin Operation Gideon Cart. Every four minutes, an attack. Intense attacks in Gaza. Dozens of martyrs: The level of Israeli bombing in the Strip is much more intense than before the start of the ground operation in October 2023. Yedioth Ahronoth, citing a security official, reported: “The continuous air strikes against the Gaza Strip are preparing the ground for a potential ground operation, as well as an additional goal, namely the desire to advance the Doha talks, which could lead to a ceasefire. The goal of the security system is to maximize the remaining days before a potential ceasefire, in order to deprive Hamas of as many resources as possible.” Negotiations are still ongoing and the results are very unclear.

And again the former Chief of Staff, General, of the reserve, Gadi Eisenkot: “In October 2023 it was said that Hamas would be dismantled within a year, but Netanyahu failed to do so. So, , it is necessary to replace him and make difficult decisions following the failure that occurred under his rule.”

Israeli writer Gideon Levy: “Israel” has lost respect and reputation. The only obstacle to a prisoner exchange deal lies within Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu and his “fascist” partners.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 14:30 on May 16. Yemeni Armed Forces: “We conducted a quality military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport.” “The operation was conducted with a ballistic missile.” Debris from a Houthi ballistic missile intercepted this evening fell near the Israeli town of Alon Shvut in the West Bank. Fragments of the missile also hit the Yafa area (Tel Aviv). Settlers exodus, from the settlement of “Beit Shemesh”, west of Jerusalem due to the activation of air raid sirens following a missile launch from Yemen. This is the fifth launch from Yemen towards Israel in a week. A TYO light aircraft crashed into the sea on the beach of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, with several passengers on board. A fire broke out near the homes of settlers west of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli attack on a “site to restore Hezbollah’s infrastructure”, according to Lebanese sources it is a well-known stone and earth factory in the area.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have resumed a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip since yesterday evening. Some settler platforms published videos of wounded soldiers in Rafah, then intervened with military supervision and immediately deleted the video. The wounded Israeli soldiers were taken to Brazillai hospital in Ashkelon.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza: “109 people arrived in hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. 93 dead and over 200 injured following bombings on the night between May 15 and 16. Several victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, ambulances and civil defense personnel are unable to reach them. The death toll has risen to 53,119 and 120,214 injured since October 7, 2023. The death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025 are 2,985 and 8,173 injured.”

In the early afternoon of May 16, heavy smoke after an Israeli air strike hit a house in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis. Heavy gunfire and artillery fire hit the eastern outskirts of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis. A car was targeted near the European Hospital intersection southeast of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. A wave of very heavy Israeli attacks in Gaza has killed over 150 people since this morning

Local sources reportedly said a new Israeli ground invasion has begun. Israeli drones drop bombs explosive devices in the Sheikh Radwan and Saftawi areas northwest of Gaza City. Israel denies launching a new offensive on Gaza on the evening of the 15th.

In the West Bank, five resistance fighters from the town of Tamoun were killed after a clash with Israeli forces that lasted several hours in the besieged house. An explosive device targets the occupation army in the town of Deir Abu Daif.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

