ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas: ready for second round of negotiations. Netanyahu: “With Trump we will redraw the map of the Middle East”. No one wants Palestinian displaced persons

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that on February 3 it brought 28 trucks of humanitarian aid carrying 3,000 tents into the Gaza Strip, through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Rashida Tlaib, US politician for the Democratic Party: “You cannot continue to bomb Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and call it a ceasefire”.

Reuters reports that the Trump administration, led by special adviser Masad Boulos, is exerting unprecedented pressure on Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to exclude Hezbollah representatives from the new government and, in particular, not to appoint a finance minister, close to Hezbollah or Amal. But on the government formation, everyone is angry because Shiites will have 5 ministers out of 24. Anti-Hezbollah and anti-Shiite parties wanted to marginalize them but that will not happen.

Hezbollah and Amal will be able to choose their 5, including the Finance Minister. The “nationalists” are angry because Nawaf collaborated with Hezbollah and Amal. Sunnis feel marginalized, they ask for a lot and say they have not gotten enough. Gaegae (LF party) is attacking Nawaf because he does not want political parties to appoint party members. LF wants to take the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because Shiites got the Finance Ministry.

The Shiite seats are already assigned, only 1 is the main ministry and the others are the normal ones. Christians are fighting for the main seats and they ask for a lot. Druze are satisfied.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem says the funeral for the party’s two deceased general secretaries, Hasan Nasrallah and Hashem Safiedine, will be held on February 23. Qassem says Sayyed Safiedine was elected secretary general after Nasrallah’s assassination, but was killed by Israel before the announcement. Safieddine will be buried in his hometown in southern Lebanon, as he mentioned in his will.

U.S. Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus will visit the Lebanese capital Beirut this week.

US President Donald Trump has said Jordan and Egypt will accept residents from Gaza, but Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan in a joint statement spoke out against Trump’s plan: “We oppose the displacement of Palestinians from their lands in any situation and under any circumstances.”

The New York Times reports that the Trump administration is considering transferring 24,000 automatic rifles to Israel after former Secretary of State Blinken blocked the transfer, saying they could end up in the hands of settlers or be misused by police.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Washington: “I believe that with Trump we can redraw the map of the Middle East.” Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “I hope Netanyahu returns from Washington with the decision to destroy Hamas and not with the decision to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank.”

Palestinian social media sources reported that the US military and Israeli counterparts They discussed the ceasefire in Gaza, the ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Lebanon, and the security of the West Bank and Syria during a call on the evening of February 2.

Hamas informed the mediators that it was ready to start the second round of negotiations. Haaretz confirmed the news by saying: “The second phase of the exchange agreement could threaten the Netanyahu government.”

Iran has denied reports circulating in recent days about funding for Hezbollah: “The claims about money transfers from Iran to Hezbollah are malicious fabrications to prevent the reconstruction of Lebanon,” source Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, thus denying the reports that Tehran is providing money – in bags – to finance Hezbollah at Beirut airport.

And now a look at the military situations updated at 16:30 on February 3.

The IDF destroyed trees in the village of Jabata in Quneitra. In Lebanon, an Israeli troop transporter moving on the Maroun al-Ras road was hit. According to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar newspaper, “the IDF still fully controls: Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Hula, Aadaysit, Kfarkila, Wazani. The rest are presumably under Lebanese control, although we are not sure about the Labbouneh forest and the al-Hamamis hill”. “So far we have not seen the Lebanese army on the Blue Line.” Starting on February 2, Lebanese citizens began pouring into the western neighborhoods of the cities of Mays al-Jabal and Houla to return to their homes.

According to the Maariv newspaper: “Israeli police arrested the owner of a bookstore in Jerusalem’s Old City for selling books about Sinwar, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Abdullah Barghouti.”

The IDF shot at a car on a coastal road in the Gaza Strip near Nusirat. Israel said the vehicle was trying to evade inspection. Photos of American PMC mercenaries stationed at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt have appeared online. In the same area, the Italian Carabinieri are deployed, “their task will be to join an international team of the European Gendarmerie Force Gendfor with the important objective of ensuring a security framework for the personnel of the EUBAM (European Union Border Assistance Mission) mission and providing assistance for border controls. This is a concrete and immediate measure to support the recent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip”. Source: Italian Ministry of Defense.

Since the start of Operation Iron Wall in Jenin, the Israelis have destroyed 100 structures classified as Hamas infrastructure in the West Bank. This is the first operation of its kind under the leadership of Prime Minister and Defense Minister Isarael Katz.

Israeli armored vehicles continue to storm the town of Tammoun, south of Tubas, in the West Bank. IDF snipers fire near the gas station in the town of Tammoun, south of Tubas.

The IDF also blew up houses in the Tulkarem camp. The Palestinian Authority security services arrested five youths from the Jenin camp while they were in the Al-Marah neighborhood of the city of Jenin.

Channel 14 reported that: “The Israeli army uses the “Eitan” troop transport ships in its military operations in the West Bank city of Tammoun.” Continuous overflights by Israeli reconnaissance drones in Nablus. Continuous clashes are reported. In the West Bank, Tamam al Saadi and her brother Ahmad were killed on February 2 in Jenin by the IDF. Tamam was a member of the Youth Ambassadors for Peace, a group of Israelis and Palestinians, who worked as a nurse, and was returning home from the Jenin hospital when he was killed in a drone strike.

The IDF wrote in a statement on February 2: “As part of the counterterrorism operation in Northern Samaria, the IDF and ISA scanned hundreds of facilities in the Jenin area. During the scans, explosives laboratories, weapons, observation posts and additional terrorist infrastructure were identified. This morning (Sunday), security forces dismantled 23 facilities where terrorist infrastructure was located. The Israeli security forces will continue to operate to counter terror wherever necessary.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

