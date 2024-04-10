According to online rumors, NATO countries are pursuing a new negotiation process to stop considering the parts under Russian control as Ukrainian territory and consider the remaining lands as NATO territory. This could be an option to bring to the table in a possible conversation with Moscow.

The US State Department recently said that Ukraine’s membership could only be considered after the war and, if an agreement is reached, an open-ended attempt at NATO membership in exchange for retaining most of the Ukraine could become reality.

NATO also calls this war a kind of terrorist attack, which means it could change the legal nuances by suddenly considering Ukraine a member of NATO rather than treating Ukraine as a country at war. NATO may finally try to seize the opportunity and move the crisis to another point of legal and military conflict.

In Europe, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, spoke about a change in scenario: “Europe must prepare for a potential war. A high-intensity conventional war in Europe is no longer a fantasy… Russia threatens Europe,” the head of European diplomacy said.

From Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky complains that Turkey’s mediation role “is not enough for us”. He said this before going to check the fortifications in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the SBU’s cybersecurity department, Ilya Vityuk, was suspended from performing duties while the circumstances were verified by Slidstvo.Info journalists. This decision was made by the head of the SBU Vasyl Vasyliovych Malyuk. “During the inspections, Vityuk will serve in the combat unit of the DKIB, which carries out defense missions and destroys the enemy and his equipment directly at the front, together with TsSO “A”. He is currently seconded to this unit and today left for the area to carry out combat missions,” the media reported, citing the press service of the SBU.

During Sergei Lavrov’s trip to Beijing, Russia and China agree that “any meeting on Ukraine that ignores Moscow’s interests is useless,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4:00 pm on April 9th.

According to the pro-Russian social sphere: “Judging by today’s route of the RC-135W electronic reconnaissance aircraft, NATO and the GUR are preparing something in the north-west of Russia.”

A 9M723 missile from the Iskander-M complex hit the position of foreign mercenaries in the tourist area of Odessa.

According to a military OSINT account last night, the Russian military used Geranium UAVs and missile weapons against Ukrainian targets, while the Ukrainians noted drone launches at intervals, which may indicate a change in the tactics of their use. Probably – to open air defense position areas. The explosions occurred in Poltava, Kamianske, Dnepropetrovsk region, the city of Stryi, Lviv region, Odessa and Khmelnytsky regions. In the afternoon, Iskander OTRK missiles hit the Ukrainian UAV assembly shop in Zaporozhzhie. Frequent FAB and UMPC attacks continued in the Kharkov and Sumy regions.

In the direction of Kherson, the governor of the region released a video of the training of the Russian Armed Forces on making pontoon crossings.

Three civilians were injured by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Aleshki and Kakhovka. There are battles in Krynki, many Ukrainian drones cause damage to our armored vehicles, which continue to be sent to solve problems closer to the banks of the Dnieper.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, Ukrainians target Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plants in Energodar with drones. The attack was repelled; one of the UAVs fell on the roof of the sixth thruster. The plant’s management emphasizes that no nuclear power plant in the world was designed to contain the impact of army weapons fire. Heavy fighting continues in Rabotinye and north-west Verbove.

South of Donetsk, Russian troops are pushing back Ukrainian armed forces. In Novomykhailivka, on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka, units of the Russian armed forces are trying to regain the initiative.

On a broad front, the Russian Armed Forces and Russians have the initiative in local battles west of Avdivka. The combat zones are always the same: Berdychi, Semenivka, Umans’ke, Pervomais’ke. UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, namely FPV drones, cause serious damage to the Russian Armed Forces in armored vehicles. Russian troops are constantly looking for means of protection against Ukrainian drones, but the issue has not been resolved systematically.

Časiv Jar continues to be in the spotlight. In heavy fighting on the outskirts of the city, the Russian armed forces gained a foothold and repelled counterattacks from Ukraine, which was transferring reinforcements. There are FABs with UMPC, MLRS, TOS operating all over the city. From the social sphere they report the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Bohdanivka and serious difficulties in Ukrainian logistics in Kleshchiivka.

South of Kreminna, near Bilohorivka, clashes were reported over the heights (the dump of a chalk quarry); Russian troops managed to occupy some strongholds.

In the Terny direction, despite the severity of the fighting and the loss of armored vehicles, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting local battles without significant progress in the Ukrainian defense.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian drones continue to destroy civilian vehicles. In the Valuysky urban district, an FPV drone attacked a milk tanker moving along the street. An aircraft-type UAV was shot down in the region at night. A similar drone was suppressed by electronic warfare in the Voronezh region. There were reports of shelling in Tyotkino, Kursk region. In the DPR, two civilians were injured in Yasinovataya and Gorlovka.

