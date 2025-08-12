ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas in Cairo. Netanyahu: Invasion of Gaza is the best way to end the war. Killed. Entire Al Jazeera crew. Australia says yes to Palestinian state

Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza is “the best way to end the war.” Netanyahu announced five principles for ending the war in Gaza: “Disarmament of Hamas; Release of all hostages; Demilitarization of Gaza; Israeli control: Non-Israeli civil administration in Gaza.”

Although the Israeli prime minister has threatened to launch an offensive on Gaza shortly, a Hamas delegation is currently in Egypt.

A digital newspaper supporting Qatar, Al-Quds Al-Arabi, has reported intense communications aimed at overcoming the differences that are preventing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The newspaper reports that the new proposal (the new plan) discusses a compromise between a “comprehensive agreement” and a “partial agreement,” maintaining calm for sixty days or more, with American and international guarantees preventing a return to war. During this period, a comprehensive agreement on prisoner exchange will be implemented, whereby Palestinian organizations will release all Israeli hostages and bodies in exchange for a large number of Palestinian prisoners (for security reasons) to be agreed upon according to a new prisoner exchange formula.

The new plan addresses the issue of the “withdrawal map” of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, which was the main cause of the failure of the last round of talks: Israel will withdraw from the innermost part of the Strip and from areas occupied after the collapse of the last ceasefire, and will remain in areas near the borders in preparation for complete withdrawal. There are also in-depth discussions underway about which entity will administer the Strip: an “administrative committee” or an Arab committee under Egyptian leadership that will oversee the administration of the Strip until it is handed over to the Palestinian National Authority.

Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed the news: “Significant efforts are being made to return to the Witkoff proposal. It is not unlikely that both sides will return to Doha soon.”

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported the presence of a delegation of Hamas leaders in Cairo. Led by prominent leader Khalil al-Hayya, the delegation was part of efforts to present al-Hayya’s apologies to Egypt and resume stalled negotiations between the movement and the Egyptian side. The source clarified that Egypt’s acceptance of the visit came about thanks to Turkish mediation.

Egypt has announced that the Rafah crossing is open on the Egyptian side and that Israeli restrictions are preventing aid from entering the Gaza Strip. We will not cease our mediation efforts to stop the ceasefire and facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza. Egypt reiterates its total rejection of plans to displace the Palestinian people and liquidate their cause.

Both sides will discuss the outcome of the meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Spain several days ago, during which consultations explored ways to develop comprehensive proposals for a de-escalation agreement and the release of prisoners, which could prevent military action in the heart of the city. Media reports indicate that US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediation efforts aim to present a package that includes a temporary cessation of hostilities, conditions to prevent the resumption of fighting, and measures regarding the future of civil administration and security in Gaza.

Alternatively, if no agreement is reached, Hamas has made it clear: “The occupiers’ plans to annex and evict Jerusalem will not be realized, at any cost.”

Australia plans to officially recognize Palestine as a state in September. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that the country will officially announce its position at the United Nations General Assembly. Hamas will have no role in the management of the Palestinian state. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced their intention to officially recognize Palestine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned these

Microsoft launches investigation into allegations that IDF Unit 8200 uses Azure cloud platform to store millions of Palestinian phone intercepts to identify bombing targets in Gaza



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Israel must reconsider its decision to occupy Gaza. European Council President Antonio Costa has called on the Israeli government to reconsider its decision to occupy Gaza. Such an operation is contrary to the July 19 agreement and international law and should have implications for relations between Israel and the European Union. His words were echoed by the Danish Foreign Minister: We call on Israel to immediately revoke its decision to occupy Gaza. Germany suspends the issuance of permits for the export of arms to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, according to German Chancellor Merz.

The US Congress calls on Treasury Secretary Bessent to investigate Ireland’s proposal to boycott Israel: “The United States must send a clear signal: attempts to economically isolate Israel will have consequences.” US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates: intelligence reports threats to Jewish and Israeli communities in the United Arab Emirates

IDF Chief of Staff to Southern Command commanders: “We will continue to act on the basis of the national responsibility that the IDF and its commanders have. We are responsible for the army’s combat readiness, the security of the state and its citizens, the return of hostages, and the defeat of Hamas—and we will do so. My responsibility is to provide you and the fighters in particular with maximum certainty, to create pauses and ensure dignified resistance. We are working on a new plan, we will deepen our planning, we will prepare at the highest level in all respects. And, as always, we will carry out the task in the best possible way.” In a conversation with the commanders of the first IDF Chief of Staff, he emphasized that as the war progresses, the IDF will act to preserve the lives of hostages, ensure rest for its forces, and act in accordance with the values and spirit of the IDF. The Israeli newspaper Maariv: “The Israeli army is currently working on developing an operational plan to implement the political leadership’s strategy. However, the military leadership notes that there are hundreds of gaps in this regard.”

Italian dockworkers in Genoa prevented a Saudi ship loaded with US weapons and bound for Israel from docking.

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:30 p.m. on August 11. The Israeli Air Force recently struck a target with a machine gun in southern Syria. An attempt to smuggle drugs from As-Suwayda to Jordan was foiled. Syrian Foreign Ministry: “We will no longer allow Hezbollah and the like to operate in Syria.” The IDF: “During a night operation, IDF troops arrested an arms dealer in southern Syria, in the Taranjah area. Troops from the 210th Division continue to be deployed in the area, working to prevent terrorist elements from taking root in Syria, with the aim of protecting civilians in the State of Israel, and in particular in the Golan Heights.”

Russian military reinforcements arrived at Qamishli airport from the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia. The plane carried reinforcements, equipment, and about 40 Russian military personnel, including fully armed soldiers and officers, who were transported to the Russian base adjacent to the airport. Sources did not specify whether this procedure was routine or related to specific events in preparation. There are currently 200 military personnel at the Russian base in Syria.

In Lebanon, local sources say that in the last two weeks, Israeli drone activity has become very intense throughout Lebanon, particularly in the south and in Beirut. The Lebanese army has closed several access points to the southern suburbs of Beirut from Hadaf.

Intense intelligence efforts by the Israeli Air Force, which is using drones against southern Lebanon, extending to central Lebanon and the Lebanese coast. A member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hassan Ezz al-Din: “The government’s approval of the objectives of Barak’s document presents us with a new agreement that covers all Israeli crimes, killings, and hostile actions.”

Several hostile drones are flying over the cities of Al-Shahabiya, Al-Majadel, Sil’a, Dab’al, Jouya, and Al-Jawar in southern Lebanon at very low altitude.

The news of the execution of six journalists on the night between August 10 and 11 has been widely reported. The execution took place on a tent housing an Al Jazeera crew outside Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, in which the following died: Journalist Anas Al-Sharif; Journalist Mohammed Quraiqea; Martyr photographer Ibrahim Zaher; Martyr photographer Moamen Alaywa; Mohammed Nawfal; Journalist Mohammed Al-Khalidi.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have recorded five deaths from malnutrition in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims of famine and malnutrition has risen to 222 martyrs, including 101 children.

Victims reported in the attack on the Al-Halabi roundabout in the city of Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip. A family was killed in Israel’s bombing of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City. A total of 21 people were killed in Gaza on August 11 until 3:30 p.m.

Egyptian bulldozers are working on the water pipeline financed by the United Arab Emirates for the Mawasi area in the southern part of the Strip. The Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack on the IDF command and control position on the Salah al-Din axis, near Zareb hill, south of the city of Rafah, in the southern sector, using the “Rajoom” short-range missile system with 114 mm caliber ammunition.

Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades claim responsibility for mortar bombardment of a concentration of Israeli vehicles and soldiers north of the city of Khan Younis, in coordination with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Al-Amoudi Battalion. One dead in Rafah from Israeli attack.

The Jenin Camp Press Committee: “Israel continues its aggression against the Jenin Governorate and its camp for the 203rd day, with over 22,000 citizens still displaced.”

Settlers erect new tents on Palestinian land in the southern part of the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

