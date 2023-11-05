ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza under siege, the economy chooses a side

The siege of Gaza has begun and the message from Hezbollah’s number one, Hassan Nasrallah, who did not speak of declaring war on Israel, however said that in the next 30 days Israel will see what Hamas is capable of. In essence he asked Hamas to resist for a month. We’ll find out what will happen.

In Jordan, retired generals said that even if Hamas loses its presence in Gaza, “the Palestinian resistance will receive the support and sympathy of the Palestinian people, Arab and Islamic countries.” The “War on Gaza” is preparation for “the practical phases of the international discussion on the nature of the new world order,” they said. In total, the generals identified 3 stages of preparation for the Third World War: the Ukrainian conflict (already considered past), today – the Gaza Strip and Israel, and then – Taiwan. In short, for them the worst is yet to come.

As tanks invade Gaza, the economy begins to distance itself from Israel or Hamas. Tunisia will introduce criminal liability for normalizing ties with Israel. The country’s parliament has begun to consider such a bill. Any form of normalization of relations with Israel (including commercial transactions) is subject to criminal liability. Even life imprisonment is possible. Tunisian President Kais Said said normalizing relations with Israel is a betrayal.

The Iranian leader called for a halt to the export of oil and goods to Israel. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke during a meeting with students from across the country on Wednesday, November 1, ahead of National Students’ Day and the National Day Against Global Arrogance, which Iranians celebrate on November 4.

What Muslim countries must insist on is an immediate end to [Israeli] crimes in Gaza. “They should immediately stop bombing Gaza, and oil exporters should stop supplying raw materials and other goods to Israel.” The Iranian spiritual leader also praised the Palestinians for their resistance and resilience in the face of the devastating Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. Gaza, saying that their perseverance has awakened “human conscience.” Muslim countries should not cooperate economically with Israel, but loudly and unhesitatingly condemn these disasters and crimes in all international forums.

Bahrain has declared the suspension of economic relations with Israel.

In Israel, stocks have risen in recent days according to local market operators the increase is due to the fact that the fighting in the south The front has not spread to other sectors and the awareness of how much it will cost the economy.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s VTA35 fear index has more than doubled since October 7, when the conflict began to intensify, reaching its highest level since March 2020. However, in the final days of the month the index fell slightly.

Since the start of the war, Israeli and foreign private investors have reduced their participation in the stock market. On the other hand, investment institutions that invest for the long term have increased their risk exposure.

In recent weeks, financial institutions have significantly increased their exposure to Israeli stocks, particularly banking stocks and the TA-125 index.

Israeli company Guidde has raised $11.6 million for its AI-powered platform. The company uses generative artificial intelligence to allow anyone to create, edit and distribute video instructions to master any software or process.

Guidde announced that it has raised $11.6 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, joined by existing investors Entrée Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Crescendo Ventures and new investor Tiferes Ventures . Including this round, the company raised a total of $15.6 million within a year of product launch.

Guidde lets you create, edit, publish and analyze videos and documentation for any software in minutes. The platform is already used by more than 500 organizations such as SentinelOne, LiveNation, Nuvei and Redis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

