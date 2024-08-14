ISRAELHAMASWAR. Escalation ever closer. Mediation with Iran for a truce is running out. Houthis attack ships and UN headquarters in Sanaa. Qassam launch missiles on Tel Aviv

It has now become a leitmotif to ask Iran not to attack Israel so as not to give rise to an escalation in the region. Among the countries, the British government: “The fighting must end now and all hostages must be freed. We are working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to calm tensions and find a path to stability in Gaza. We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from launching attacks that could increase regional tensions”. The United States is asking Turkey to put pressure on Iran to ease tensions in the region.

No one has yet been able to guarantee Iran that if it does not attack Israel, its demands will be respected: an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza; stop sanctions for Tehran and finally the possibility of continuing on the path of civil nuclear power. Tehran is also stalling because the ministers have just been appointed and the last positions are being defined. A matter of hours.

In the meantime, the world, instead of unanimously calling for a ceasefire on both sides, continues to be divided between supporters of one side or the other: “Biden must respond to Israel’s act of state terrorism,” said CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

On August 13, the White House announced that Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain about the situation in the Middle East and they issued a joint statement in which they support Israel in any possible clash with Iran and have asked Iran to withdraw from attacking Israel.

In the meantime, however, reinforcements continue to arrive for Israel: according to the Washington Post, the American destroyer DDG 59 Laboon has left the Red Sea and moved to the eastern Mediterranean. US State Department Officials: Iran Increasingly Expected to Attack Israel Before Thursday.

US journalist David Frum said: “No previous US administration has ever deployed more US force in support of Israel than Biden-Harris. The runner-up is Nixon in 1973, and that’s not a close second.” The Wall Street Journal: “IDF Sounds Alarm After Discovering Iran, Hezbollah Preparing to Strike.”

In a statement from IDF Spokesman Hagari: “We have increased the number of patrols in the skies over Lebanon, ready to intercept threats in real time. We take our enemies’ claims seriously and are therefore prepared at the highest level of alert. There is no change in the Home Front Command’s defense policy. Vigilant and aware of reality, the inhabitants of the north are exposed to constant gunfire. Our mission is to ensure your safety. We will inform the public as soon as possible and will make every effort to inform you in advance without giving our enemies an operational advantage.”

Israeli Army Spokesman: “We have very extensive plans to attack Lebanon and we are ready to implement them.”

Meanwhile, several Tel Aviv museums have removed their artworks and taken them underground, fearing Iran’s response.

Maariv quotes Uriel Lynn as saying: “Israel has neither the interest nor the ability to expand the conflict with the Houthis, Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards into a direct war with Iran. This is a significant and very dangerous gamble, and over time, we must work to reduce direct confrontations with Iran.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has presented ministerial candidates to the Iranian parliament to form a new cabinet. Former Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi has been presented as a candidate for the post of Foreign Minister.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began military preparation exercises today that will continue until Tuesday.

New Houthi attack. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports receiving a report of an incident 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah in Yemen. The situation in Yemen is also deteriorating. The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah: “We warn against all systematic and repeated Jewish steps that take place under the eyes of society. “The Houthis of Yemen have stormed the headquarters of the United Nations Human Rights Office in the capital, Sanaa, seizing documents, furniture and vehicles,” a senior UN official said.

The military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida claimed that: “In two separate incidents, two soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners shot and instantly killed a male prisoner Zionist, as well as seriously injuring other two female prisoners. An attempt is being made to save their lives. The enemy government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the subsequent reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners. A committee has been formed to find out the details, which will be announced later.” The IDF said it had no news on the matter.

And now a look at the worsening of the Israel – Hamas-Hezbollah front line updated at 15:30.

Dozens of Israeli jets continue to fly over Lebanon, and as far north as Mount Lebanon near Beirut, trying to detect any preparations by Hezbollah. Israel’s assessment is that Hezbollah could use ballistic and cruise missiles.

The IDF attacked Jebel Balat in southern Lebanon and the village of Kfrakila. In the latter, three houses were destroyed. Another drone strike was reported in the garden of Maroun al-Ras. No casualties were reported in anyone.

On August 12, according to Palestinian accounts, the Israeli army attempted to burn the entire Sanawbar forest in the village of Kfarhammad. The IDF said in a statement that on August 12, it targeted Hezbollah military facilities in the areas of Kfarkila, Marwahin and Jebel Balat. In addition, the IAF targeted a Hezbollah observation post in the area of ​​Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Online scenes of the Islamic Resistance targeting technical and espionage equipment at the Samaka and Ramia sites belonging to the enemy Israeli army. Between August 12 and 13, sirens sounded in Hanita, in Mattat, northern Israel.

Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for shelling Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 rockets, the first in 10 months. According to Israeli media: “the two rockets were fired from areas where the “Israeli” army is present in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, clashes are still ongoing throughout the strip, with the IDF hitting Hamas targets in the area from which projectiles were fired toward the Ein Hashlosha area on Monday.

IDF troops continue operational activity in the Khan Yunis area. During the day, troops dismantled Hamas combat complexes, infrastructure sites, and eliminated militiamen, including those from the Hamas Missile Unit.

In addition, IDF troops are continuing operational activity in Rafah. They located large quantities of weapons, including explosives, military equipment and intelligence material. In addition, the IAF struck Hamas targets in the area from which anti-tank rocket fire was identified towards IDF troops. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In addition, IDF operational activity continues in central Gaza. Troops struck Hamas infrastructure sites, including launching sites, sniper positions, military facilities and observation posts.

Shooting reported in Qalqilya, West Bank, IDF source. One settler reportedly killed. The area is on “A” alert and settlers are advised not to travel there.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

