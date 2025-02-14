ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egyptian-Qatari aid unblocked in Gaza. IDF ready to intervene. Israel in Lebanon until April. American soldiers in Sanaa. Tel Aviv would strike Iranian nuclear sites by June 2025

Former Mossad deputy director and Knesset member Ram Ben Barak argues that Trump’s plan to displace the population of Gaza threatens stability in Jordan and Egypt, and this could seriously backfire on “Israel”. In the region, instability could also be caused by an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Which, according to Israeli Army Radio, citing the Washington Post, will happen “during the first half of 2025”.

The US State Department said Rubio will discuss during his Middle East tour the release of American hostages and all others held by Hamas, and progress on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and “combat activities conducted by the Iranian regime and its allies.”

Families of the kidnapped individuals also closed the main Ayalon axis in Tel Aviv on February 13 to demand completion of the exchange agreement.

Mediators have managed to bring the deal back into the spotlight between Hamas and Israel; Al Jazeera said the exchange will take place on Saturday. Three prisoners will be released. Hamas confirmed on the morning of February 13: “We affirm the continuation of the implementation of the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners according to the specified timetable.” Netanyahu’s office initially denied that an agreement had been reached to resolve the crisis that arose in the ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian sources for Haaretz: “According to the agreement, Hamas has agreed to release three hostages next Saturday. Palestinian sources told the daily Haaretz that Hamas and Israel have agreed through mediators that the release of the three hostages next Saturday will take place as scheduled under the agreement. The sources said that they will increase humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, including tents, fuel and medical equipment. The sources indicated that the issue of introducing caravans into the sector is related to their production process in Egypt. Israeli sources estimate that Hamas is committed to the agreement and will carry out the exchange on Saturday as agreed.”

Among the issues for which Hamas has suspended the agreement, the fact that the number of tents that have arrived is about 40% of the 200,000 urgently needed tents, no mobile caravans have arrived in Gaza. According to Palestinian sources, there are 1.5 million displaced people without shelter due to the extreme cold and bad weather conditions.

According to Al-Diyar, Israel is preparing to expand its presence with American cover. Minister Avi Dichter (Likud party) on the deal: “At the tactical level we will have to pay high prices, but at the strategic level the Gaza Strip will cease to pose a military threat to Israel. For this to happen, Israel will have to implement several important steps in the Gaza Strip, and the return of the prisoners will greatly facilitate the implementation of these steps.”

Ben Gvir said that if Netanyahu returns to war, “I will return to government and he will have to stop bringing fuel and aid to Gaza.” Lieberman attacks Smotrich for opposing the second phase: he has no say, being finance minister, cabinet member and defense minister, but until October 7 he didn’t even know the meaning of the term “elite,” so what is he talking about?

Israeli agriculture minister: “Israel is ready to make difficult concessions to return all the kidnapped people, after which we will settle accounts with Hamas. The destruction of Hamas’s military capabilities is at a very advanced stage of completion, but the destruction of its governance capabilities has not yet been achieved. It is difficult to see any other option than to release at least 3 kidnapped people on Saturday.”

Channel 14 reports that “the Prime Minister and the Minister of Security are expected to meet with senior officials of the Southern Command to approve operational plans.” According to Israel Army Radio, “it was agreed to immediately allow the entry of caravans and heavy engineering equipment into the Gaza Strip.” Satisfaction expressed by Egyptian-Qatari mediators in overcoming obstacles to completing the implementation of the ceasefire.

Channel 12 reports that: “The head of the Israeli General Security Service, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, visited the southern Gaza Strip, accompanied by the head of the southern region of the General Security Service.” Barr said: “In addition to the efforts made to complete the implementation of the prisoner release phases, forces on the ground are in a state of high readiness to deal with various scenarios, including preparing for a security escalation in the Strip.” War Minister Israel Katz held consultations with the southern regional leadership in anticipation of further consultations to be held soon by Netanyahu. Israel is blocking the entry of construction materials into the Gaza Strip because it refuses to rebuild before Hamas leaves.

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon’s president, was officially invited by a Hezbollah delegation led by Mohammad Raad to attend the funeral ceremony of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

Lebanon officially denies rumors of a ceasefire extension. The Lebanese presidency and parliament issued separate statements firmly denying rumors spread by some regional media that Lebanon has agreed to extend the presence of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon until after Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Diplomatic sources tell Al-Jadeed TV: “The Israeli withdrawal does not mean the cessation of raids against Lebanon or against Hezbollah leaders.”

The Israeli army leadership said that “Israel” will extend its stay in southern Lebanon until next April until “Hezbollah’s capabilities are eliminated.” Bloomberg also reported the words of the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs: “Our forces will not withdraw from their positions in southern Lebanon in the short term.”

The official position of Lebanon was expressed by the Lebanese Defense Minister: “Lebanon seeks to obtain an Israeli withdrawal from the south and Israel is obstructing the implementation of Resolution 1701. The one who is obstructing is Israel, and therefore the pretexts it presents are weak.” The Lebanese president: “We are continuing contacts and communications with influential countries to force Israel to withdraw on February 18.” Israel has said it will not leave before the end of April.

Local Yemeni accounts report the arrival of new American forces aboard a military cargo plane at Al-Ghaydah International Airport in the Governorate of Al-Mahra, controlled by Saudi forces, coincides with the arrival of the Salafi forces of the National Shield, which are supported and financed by Riyadh.” Local sources write, “The cargo plane is carrying experts, officers and military equipment, and American forces will supervise the rehabilitation and training of the Saudi-funded National Shield forces.” US sources say Trump is studying the proposed plans to limit the power of the Houthis. Yemenis in Sanaa raised a banner for the “chief of staff of the resistance,” Muhammad Al-Deif.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 15:00 on February 13.

The Israeli attack on Beirut airspace on February 12 comes after the position of the President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, who rejected the request to extend the stay of the occupation army in the south beyond February 18. The IDF blew up several houses in southern Lebanon. Lebanese sources reported that The Israeli army planted explosives in several residential homes in the southern Lebanese village of Houla, reducing them to rubble. On the night of February 13, military aircraft breached the sound barrier in several areas of Matn and the Bekaa.

The IDF: “We informed the ceasefire implementation monitoring mechanism that we bombed the airport to counter the smuggling of money to Hezbollah through the airport.”

Since the morning of February 13, the IDF has resumed burning civilian homes and property in the city of Adissa and the Buklen district. This is also confirmed by Lebanese photos.

The IDF has closed several outlets it had previously created in the wall separating the settlement of Metulla and the town of Kafr Kila, in a move that reflects a trend toward toughening military measures in the region. In a related context, Israeli forces have established a new military site behind the wall on the Israeli side, between Metulla and Kafr Kila, which strengthens the Israeli military presence in the border area.

Shooting has resumed in Gaza. Heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks near Al Awda Square, in the center of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles at the Rafah crossing gate, southern Gaza Strip. Mayor of Rafah Ahmed Al-Sufi: “We call for urgent international intervention to stop the violations perpetrated by the occupation in the city since the signing of the ceasefire agreement.” The shooting continued throughout the day. Sound projectiles were fired east of the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army carried out a shelling operation near the security fence in the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to a Cairo news channel: “Dozens of heavy vehicles were lined up in front of the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip. Trucks carrying mobile homes lined up in front of the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip. The engineering machinery includes bulldozers and trucks for removing and transporting rubble. The vehicles will be transferred to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing after inspection procedures. A number of technical vehicles were sent to help by the State of Qatar and another part to Egyptian companies. The technical vehicles will work in Gaza under the name of the Egyptian-Qatari Committee, similar to the inspection mission on Salah al-Din Street.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority reports that The number of barriers and iron gates installed by the Israeli army in the West Bank has reached 898 military checkpoints and iron gates, including 18 since the beginning of the current year 2025 and 146 after October 7, 2023.

Clashes between Palestinian youths and the IDF continue in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank. Several arrests in the Tulkarem camp. Nine deaths at the camp, and 18 days of IDF attacks.

Israeli soldiers targeted and killed a young Palestinian south of Nablus, claiming that he was planning to carry out an anti-Israel operation.

IDF storms Balata camp, east of Nablus. IDF arrests north of Nablus. IDF storms Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem. Arrest of a young man north of Bethlehem at Aida camp.

The town of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, was stormed, a series of arrests were made. Cannes Channel: “An exceptional event occurred at the Samaria Battalion headquarters: a Palestinian arrived in a car and crashed into the gate of the base. An army force neutralized him and his identity was verified: there were no casualties.”

The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion in a statement said that there are ongoing battles with the IDF in the Al-Manshiya axis in the Nour Shams camp.

