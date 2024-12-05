ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire. Heavy clashes and shelling across the Strip. IDF bombs southern Lebanon

Diplomacy working to hammer out proposed Gaza ceasefire deal. A draft ceasefire proposal, initiated by Egypt and supported by international mediators, aims to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The framework, allegedly discussed with Hamas and Israeli officials, includes measures to establish a path to a long-term truce.

Key elements of the proposal are: Initial temporary truce; a 50-day ceasefire will serve as a preliminary step to establish calm and create conditions for a permanent ceasefire. Release of hostages and exchange of prisoners; during the truce, Hamas will release most living hostages, while retaining the remains of deceased individuals for later negotiations. Israel, in exchange, will release more than 3,000 Palestinian prisoners. Final phase: In the final phases, Hamas will release all remaining bodies, including those from the 2014 conflict.

According to Radio Makan, Israel is awaiting Hamas’s response to the Egyptian proposal to stop the war in Gaza. If Hamas’s response is positive, the cabinet will meet today to approve the sending of the Israeli negotiating delegation to Cairo. The Egyptian proposal includes a gradual cessation of the war in Gaza, a phased withdrawal and the opening of the Rafah crossing. The Egyptian proposal includes the return of displaced persons in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military has identified about 30 cases in which complaints have been filed and criminal proceedings have been initiated against officers and soldiers who fought in Gaza. IDF Spokesperson: “Last night, the bodies of the two gunmen who infiltrated from Jordan and carried out a live fire attack on IDF forces south of the Dead Sea on October 18, 2024, were returned, in accordance with the directives of the political level.”

Regarding the controversy and accusations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 12 reported a statement by the Prime Minister who: “asks the court to appear before him twice a week, for 4 hours per session, in the corruption cases” in which he is accused.

From Lebanon, Lebanese Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, issued a statement: “On September 27, Lebanon and the resistance agreed on a project presented by France and the United States to ceasefire simultaneously in Lebanon and Gaza. This means that we have politically completed the first phase because we have achieved the goal of stopping the war in Lebanon and Gaza and integrating the two arenas. However, Netanyahu, from within the United Nations and in an unexpected, treacherous, evil and spiteful way, made the decision to assassinate Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah with 83-ton rockets.”

Hezbollah’s Liaison Office in the Beqaa Valley region issued a statement announcing that the party will send 114 teams of engineers, technicians and officials to every city, town and village to assess the damage caused by the war. Each family that lost their home will receive $12,000 in compensation from the party, and Hezbollah will also pay rent until they return. Families whose homes are slightly damaged will receive checks from Qard al-Hasan Bank to cover a percentage of the repair costs. Hezbollah is not just a resistance movement, but a socio-political movement that truly cares about its people and supporters.

Ansarullah from Yemen announced that, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, they conducted three drone operations against Israel in the last 48 hours.

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Lebanon – Hamas as of 16:00 on December 4.

A convoy of 15 Israeli vehicles arrived from the Wazzani area towards Wati al-Khiam, and part of it headed towards the eastern neighborhood of the city. Israeli artillery targeted the plain of the city of Khiam.

Israeli soldiers blew up houses after placing booby traps in the Al-Naqaa neighborhood on the outskirts of Aitaroun and the northern outskirts of Mays Al-Jabal, near the Al-Manara settlement and the Mays Al-Jabal government hospital.

Justifying the attacks in southern Lebanon, the IDF said: “Earlier today, a launcher identified in Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, which violated agreements between Israel and Lebanon and posed a threat to the State of Israel, was struck by the IAF. In addition, the IDF dismantled weapons located in the areas of Khiam, Souaneh and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon”.

The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and acts against any threat to the State of Israel.

A security incident reported in Jerusalem in the Silwan area reportedly left at least one person dead.

On December 4, Israeli forces stormed a town north of Ramallah Aroura, stormed the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah. Clashes were also reported in Al-Dhobat west of Beit Furik in Nablus where settlers set fire to Palestinian tents. An Israeli military bulldozer demolished a barracks at the roundabout in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. Clashes between settlers and Palestinians were also reported in Huwara, south of Nablus, after settlers set fire to a Palestinian’s car. IDF storms the town of Azzun Atma, south of Qalqilya. Armed clashes were reported between resistance fighters and the IDF.

Clashes across the Gaza Strip: Saraya Al-Quds claimed responsibility: “We shelled with mortars the positions of Israeli soldiers on the supply line in the “Netzarim” axis”. Israeli army vehicles opened fire east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army carried out several arrests of displaced youths in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Heavy Israeli artillery bombardment recorded in northern Gaza dropped bombs. Shrapnel injured the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, after a drone dropped a bomb on the hospital. Artillery bombardment west of Al-Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza City. Israeli shelling recorded southeast of Deir al-Balah town in central Gaza Strip followed by artillery fire. There were injuries in the Israeli shelling of the Abu Hamisa school, which houses displaced persons in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis. In the afternoon, Israeli airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling were reported to have targeted the towns of Al-Qarara and Wadi Al-Salqa between Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis. Heavy artillery shelling on the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the coastal area of ​​Al-Mawasi west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

