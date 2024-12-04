ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump threatens Hamas: free hostages or we will hit you hard. IDF bombings in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah attacks northern Israel. Syria: new meeting format Astana. Third front opened in Deir Ez Zor

US President Donald Trump threatened Hamas: “If the kidnapped are not released by January 20, there will be hellish consequences in the Middle East. We will hit all those responsible harder than anyone we have hit in the long history of the United States. Release the kidnapped immediately!”. No ceasefire agreement for Gaza has yet been reached.

The Israeli president promptly thanked Trump for his decisive speeches. Channel 12, citing informed sources: “On December 2, American pressure prevented Israel from attacking Beirut.”

Two senior Lebanese officials told Reuters: “Lebanese leaders have called on the United States and France to pressure Israel to stop violating the ceasefire.” The Lebanese army, meanwhile, announces the need to recruit soldiers into combat units. In a statement, it reads: “The Ministry of National Defense – Army Command announced the “need to recruit trainee soldiers into combat units in the army from those who wish and meet the conditions. Those who wish to submit their applications in person exclusively at the Liban Post Company, during official working hours, starting from 12/3/2024 until 1/3/2025 inclusive. The required number will be selected with priority to be recruited into the army, according to the needs and conditions set by the command at that time.”

Israel reopens its civil airspace in the northern regions after closing it for months out of fear of Hezbollah missiles.

Journalist Khalil Nasrallah, a regional affairs specialist close to Hezbollah, wrote: “As was clear, Hezbollah will not be patient for long with Israeli violations. It seems that the Israeli government, as well as the American government, misunderstood Hezbollah’s silence, and thus the escalation [by the Israelis] occurred. Thus, the resistance began to implement an initial defensive response. The response is a clear indication of a decision put on the table with the aim of restraining the Israeli army. This move [by Hezbollah] throws the ball into the American court and confirms that the “freedom of movement” [by the Israeli enemy] will be met with fire.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on December 3: “In cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, we have conducted three military operations against the Israeli enemy in the last forty-eight hours, as follows: Two operations targeted two Israeli targets in northern Israel with a number of drones. A second operation targeted a vital target in the area of ​​Eliat, southern Israel with a number of drones.”

In confirmation of this, Israeli media reports say that an Israeli Navy missile ship recently shot down a UAV over the Red Sea, the military said. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the drone was launched toward Israel “from the east,” a term used to describe attacks from Iraq. The military says the plane was shot down before entering Israeli airspace, which is why the sirens did not sound.

And now a look at the front line.

“Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that a meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey is planned in Qatar on Saturday or Sunday to discuss the situation in Syria.” The meeting will take place as part of the Astana agreements. Iran has told Syria that it is willing to send troops to Syria.

In the meantime, military operations in Syria against the Assad government have become three: HTS and allies in Idlib, Aleppo and now north of Hama. In as Suwaida and Daraa rebels and Druze against the government; Operation SHA – paid by Turkey against Assad in northern Aleppo and Manbij. And now the Kurds supported by the United States in the Kurdish area east of Deir Ez Zor. The US Air Force is carrying out air strikes on positions in seven villages controlled by Iranian-backed militias and Syrian troops along the banks of the Euphrates River in eastern Deir ez-Zor. Clashes are reported between the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces and the Syrian Army east of the Euphrates.

Israeli attacks return to southern Lebanon on the night of December 2nd hitting Kfar Arnon in Nebatiya, Khiam, Cheba, Kfar Shuba. The death toll from these attacks is reported to be 9. Two Israeli raids targeted the towns of Maroun al-Ras (Bint Jbeil district) and al-Sarirah (Jezzine district) in southern Lebanon. Israeli raid targeted the town of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district) in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force launched raids on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Iqlim Al-Tuffah.

The Israeli army combed the towns of Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, Al-Akhbaar reported.

According to the IDF spokesperson: “The army is attacking targets in Lebanon in response to the violation of the peace agreements.” As recently as December 3, Israeli patrols were reported to have penetrated towards Wadi Al-Saluqi via the road that branches off from the outskirts of Blida and Muhaybib in southern Lebanon. An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft (Heron MK) flew low over Beirut on the night of December 2.

The Israeli military announced the launch of a strike against “terrorist targets” in Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets at Mount Dov. Sirens sound in Ha’Avot Ha’Hashan in the Hula Valley in the Upper Galilee. On December 3, a rocket hit the area near Kiryat Shmona, according to Israeli media, the sound of the explosion heard in Kiryat Shmona was apparently caused by the detonation of an unexploded rocket. IDF: After the siren sounded at 19:29 in Erez, a projectile coming from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted by the IAF.

Hamas has not yet surrendered in Jabalia. Hamas has always managed to track down Israeli forces in Jabalia. Around 30 Israeli fighters were killed in clashes in Jabalia during this operation. The average number of fighters killed is one every two days, including the commander of the 401st Brigade.

Clashes continue in the Tubas area of ​​the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

