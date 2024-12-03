ISRAELHAMASWAR. Lebanon ceasefire: 52 violations by Israel and 4 by Hezbollah. Gaza no agreement. Hamas: 33 Israeli prisoners died. Security Council in Syria

The US military announced on November 30 that General Jasper Jeffers, commander of the Central Command special forces, had arrived in Beirut to lead a mechanism to monitor and enforce the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Also on November 30, work began in Cairo to discuss a hostage exchange and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On December 2, a leader of the Hamas movement: “The meetings with the Fatah movement in Cairo were very positive and we have made progress on the dossiers regarding the formation of a committee for the management of Gaza”. “So far, nothing new has been presented to us regarding the negotiations for the ceasefire with the Israeli occupation and the prisoner exchange.”

On December 1, the Israeli army issued an unusual warning to its government: “The hostages in Gaza are dying of hunger! The number of living hostages is decreasing every day due to hunger and lack of medical care.” The IDF warned its political leadership about the prisoners remaining in Gaza, hunger and medical problems. This is the first such warning coming directly from the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent arrives in southern Lebanon. Lebanese ministries run by Hezbollah have already resumed construction, Ali Hamieh completed in 3 days the Al-Masna road and the border crossing that had been severely destroyed by several Israeli attacks during the war.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Ankara, after leaving Syria. He said it was a “miscalculation” to think that terrorists – referring to Syrian rebels – could re-emerge in the circumstances created by the Israeli invasion of Lebanon and Palestine. The Syrian army and government are capable of dealing with them. He said that Iran and resistance groups support Syria in the fight against terrorists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also discussed the situation in Syria with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry; the parties involved in the conversation expressed concern about the development of the situation in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. The ministers confirmed the need to coordinate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria. On December 2, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Ankara.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem gave a speech on the evening of the 29th where he said: “Our support for Palestine will not stop, in different forms and we consider Palestine and Jerusalem as the destination of freedom and liberation for us an achievable goal.” “Our vision of the Lebanese army is that it is a national army and will be deployed in its homeland and in our homeland and these are our children.”

Qassem asked: “The axis of the agreement is south of the Litani River and emphasizes the withdrawal of the Israeli army and the deployment of the Lebanese army throughout the south to take responsibility for security and expel the enemy from this region.” “Coordination between the resistance and the Lebanese army will be at a high level to implement the ceasefire agreement.” “Netanyahu came out saying that the reasons for the agreement are that he wants to restore his army and rearm it, and he admits that they have been weakened in this battle and defeated.”

Qassem: “When we launched the support front, we repeated that we do not want war, but we are ready for it if the Israeli enemy imposes it. The occupation built it 64 days ago on the basis of the annihilation of Hezbollah, the return of the northern residents and the work to build a new Middle East. The Israeli expected to achieve its goals in a short time after hitting the command system and the capabilities we had.” “Hezbollah was able to hold on the front and began to strike the enemy’s internal front, which made the situation a major defensive state.”

“This agreement is not a treaty and it is not a new agreement that requires signatures of countries. Rather, it is a program of executive measures for resolution 1701.” “Many thanks to the political negotiator, the resistance [partner], the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, for his work, and to the leadership of the army and security forces, and the honorable media.” “We will dialogue with all the forces that want to build an independent Lebanon within the framework of the Taif agreement.”

On December 1, the British Maritime Trade Center reports a new Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden. In the afternoon A statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces claims a second attack: “On December 1, 2024 AD, the Yemeni Armed Forces Missile Force carried out a targeting operation against a vital target in the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.” “The Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations will not stop unless the aggression against the Gaza Strip is stopped and the siege is lifted.” The ship was instead hit south of Aden. The Houthi claim states: “We targeted a US destroyer and 3 US-affiliated supply ships, the Stena Impeccable, the MAERSK Saratoga and the Liberty Grace in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden with 16 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a drone.”

And now a look at the frontline updated at 17:00 on December 2.

Israel bombed the Syrian-Israel border on November 30, claiming to have thwarted arms smuggling while Russia and Syria bombed HTS militants including the HTS command center in Idlib where Joulani was supposed to be whose fate is unknown. Iraqi TV showing Al-Nujaba, quoting a senior security official in Damascus, confirms the death of Abu Muhammad Jolani. HTS has not confirmed the report.

As of December 1, massive reinforcements of Hashd al Shaabi (PMF/PMU — Iraqi resistance) forces en route to assist the SAA in their counteroffensive against HTS/Al-Qaeda forces in Syria. Kataib chief Sayyid al-Shuhada affirmed Iraq’s support against HTS and militants from Turkey. A large contingent of Iraqi Hezbollah is moving to help the Syrian army.

According to Arab media reports, an Iranian cargo plane carrying ammunition for the Syrian army was prevented from landing by the Israeli Air Force. The White Helmets arrived in Aleppo, “preparing to serve the city.”

At 10:30 a.m. on December 2, SDF forces began handing over cities under their control in the northern Aleppo countryside to the Turkish-backed SNA called the “National Army.” The cities are Tal Rifaat, Harbal, Umm Hawsh, Ahras, Kafrnaya, Deir al-Jamal, Aqaba, al-Ziyara, Kafin, Masqan and Fafin in the Aleppo countryside.

Clashes are reported north of Hama and south in the Daraa area. The Security Council in Syria will be held today to decide on the counteroffensive against HTS and allies.

Throughout the weekend, reports of violations by Israel have been coming from southern Lebanon, which defends itself by saying it is only preventing Hezbollah from rearming. According to the French, there are 52 violations by Israel.

An Israeli army drone hit an empty rocket launcher somewhere in southern Lebanon that was being moved. Israeli forces in Lebanon are advancing towards the town of Bani Hayyan.

On the evening of November 29, the Israeli army carried out two drone strikes in the Wata al-Khiyam area, presumably a location that has been under their control for a long time. Target unknown. Israeli soldiers also fired from Maroun al-Ras towards Bint Jbeil. According to a local resident, as of December 1, Merkava tanks are moving between Tayr Harfa towards the Shamaa al-Jubain triangle, east of Chama in southern Lebanon. On December 2, Al-Manar Correspondent: “After the withdrawal of 6 Merkava tanks this morning from the eastern and southern neighborhoods of Khiam city towards the Al-Wati area, a further number of retreating vehicles, including tanks, were observed recently. The vehicles, including 12 Merkava tanks, that withdrew from Khiam city and gathered in the Al-Wati area east of the city.”

Israeli tanks and bulldozers continue to invade an area they were unable to enter before, now moving more freely in the neighborhoods of Aitaroun city. On November 30, there were first reports of an Israeli air strike in the same area attacked yesterday in Baisarieh near Tafahta. And more attacks were reported in the city of Tebna, between Tefahta and Al-Bissarieh.

The editor-in-chief of the Lebanese daily Al-Modon, Munir Al-Rabi’, told Al-Arabiya TV: The Israeli violations that are happening now in Lebanon are similar to the violations of 2006 and we cannot assume that they will collapse the agreement. In response, Mahmoud Qamati, deputy of the political council of Hezbollah: “Hezbollah is engaged in 1701 and the Israeli enemy continues its violations and we remain silent, so why don’t you ask the government and the army who is protecting sovereignty in this situation?”

On the evening of December 2, the Islamic Resistance launched a defensive alert response targeting the Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills. This action followed repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, effective November 27, 2024, including attacks on civilians, airstrikes across Lebanon, and violations of airspace over Beirut. Diplomatic efforts to stop these violations have been unsuccessful.

In response, Israeli artillery shelling targets Cheba and Kafr Shuba in southern Lebanon

In a statement from the Resistance: “After intensive communications with no results, the resistance’s warning response to all serious violations committed by Israel after the ceasefire agreement came into force. This resistance response came in the area of ​​Shebaa Farms, which is an area not subject to Resolution 1701. The resistance responded to Israel’s violations without violating this resolution.”

The Israeli army announced the death of another Israeli prisoner in the Gaza Strip. Hamas said in a statement on the evening of December 2: “33 Israeli prisoners were killed and some of them are missing, because of the criminal Netanyahu and his fascist army. By continuing your crazy war, you may lose your prisoners forever. Do what you have to do before it is too late.”

More clashes in Gaza a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Gaza Strip. Clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces in the Nuseirat camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

