ISRAELHAMASWAR. Drones over Isfahan. Tehran: it was the separatists. Israel denies responsibility. Syria’s military radars and IRGC facility in Iraq hit. IDF strikes at Rafah border

The United States vetoed the UN on the Palestinian issue, while Israel was planning a new attack which, however, according to the Jerusalem Post, no one will claim.

Regarding the American veto in the Security Council, the country that expressed itself most harshly was Algeria which at the end of its speech promised the UN Security Council that it would return to the question of Palestinian membership of the world organization. This was stated by the permanent representative to the UN. China has declared itself in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state.

The United States and Great Britain have officially announced sanctions against participants in the development of Iranian missiles and UAVs, including the fleet of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. On April 18, EU countries agreed on sanctions against Iran for attacking Israel. They will also be “linked to drones and missiles”, says the statement adopted after the first day of the Brussels summit. According to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the sanctions will be a “clear signal” and Iran should find itself in international isolation.

As regards the issue of Israeli attacks, the target was a base and an airport. Not the nuclear sites. The IAEA has confirmed it has recorded no damage to Iranian nuclear facilities amid reports of an Israeli attack. “Three explosions occurred near a military base in Iran’s northwestern province of Isfahan, Iran’s Fars news agency reported. Three drones shot down near the airport and the Hashtam Shikari military base. Iranian cities, including Isfahan, were not attacked by any foreign country, sources told Iranian Press TV. According to Israeli media, this attack was carried out from Syria and Iraq without entering Iranian airspace.

According to the newspaper close to Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen: “Sources confirm that no explosions occurred on the ground in the city of Isfahan and that the sounds were caused by Iranian defenses.”

At 08:30 Italian time, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported in a press note: “At around 02:55 today, Israel launched a missile attack from the direction of Israel in the north, hitting our air defense sites in the southern region, and the aggression led to material losses.” Explosions were also reported in Baghdad, and the building housing IRGC leaders and other groups was also reportedly attacked. Strong aerial activity of unidentified aircraft is reported over the northern Iraqi cities of Erbil and Mosul (probably American)

The Russian embassy in Iran notes that the situation in the country is calm and that no damage or casualties occurred after the drone attack. All Russian organizations in Iran operate normally; there are no reports of injured Russian citizens.

Israel reviews the effectiveness of its defense system: the Israeli newspaper Maariv declared: “84% of Iranian attacks were repelled, not 99%.” “The defeat of 99% of the missiles was a false statement by an army spokesperson intended to reassure citizens.”

Israel has placed a ban on gatherings from 0 to 4 km from the border with Lebanon in unprotected places. According to Israeli channel 13, the Israeli army’s assessment is that Hezbollah is challenging monitoring and interception systems in the north by sending drones. Echoing these words, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth states: “The performance of the weapons used by Hezbollah has improved, as proven by three drones exploded in the Galilee, two of them on the 16th near Beit Hillel and one on the 18th of April in the Arab Al-Aramshe, wounding around 20 Israelis.” “Hezbollah has emerged as an organization that is learning rapidly and has become more lethal.” Other media reports that Hezbollah’s attack on an Israeli army radar on Mount Meron means Hezbollah has accurate intelligence in the north and beyond.

And now a look at the aggravation between Israel and Hamas updated at 3:00 pm on April 19th.

Hezbollah continues to attack settlements in northern Israel. In the evening and night of April 18, the following were hit: the Hanita colony with missile weapons, damage was reported to Kibbutz Yaro’on in the Western Galilee following a missile launched from Lebanon; Islamic resistance hit two buildings used by soldiers in the Yaroun colony (the Lebanese village of Salha) and also a building used by soldiers in the colony of Al-Manara. On April 19th Hezbollah strikes Al-Jalil, Al-Raheb.

Israeli warplanes hit a home of the Al-Komi family near Al-Quds University in Gaza City. Israeli artillery shelling hits the eastern areas of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Several Israeli airstrikes recorded in the Gaza Strip.

Renewed clashes between the Jenin battalion and men of the Israeli army, according to sources from the Jenin battalion they managed to control a DGI Matrice drone belonging to the Israeli army and to obtain the important information and data contained in it, after it crashed in due to a technical defect that occurred while he was carrying out an intelligence mission operation in the “Al-Jalama” area north of the city of Jenin.

Clashes also between the Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Brigade and Israeli forces after the Israeli assault on the Nour Shams camp. The houses in the camp were destroyed. At 3:00 pm, heavy firefights are ongoing with Israeli forces in the Nour Shams refugee camp.

In the late morning, Israeli artillery bombing resumed, hitting the eastern areas of Rafah, Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. According to Palestinian sources: “Since this morning the Israeli artillery continues to fire shells and fire towards the border areas of the city of Rafah. The shelling and artillery shooting were concentrated in the areas of Al-Shouka, Sofa, and in the near the airport area and the Al-Nahda area. Low and intense reconnaissance flights are recorded.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

