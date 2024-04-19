ISRAELHAMASWAR. United States: green light for attack on Rafah but no response to Tehran. Iran: Our nuclear policy may change

According to Reuters, the UN Security Council vote on the Palestinian request for full membership is expected this afternoon. US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said the US could be drawn into a war in the Middle East if Iran steps up its attacks on Israel; from the social sphere we learn that Biden approved the Israeli operation in Rafah in exchange for a limited attack on Iran.

The United States must in any case deal with the costs of war: the US Secretary of the Navy stated: “In the last 6 months we have spent a billion dollars to prevent 130 attacks against US ships in the Middle East. Another billion and 100 thousand dollars were spent on the night of April 13 to protect Israeli sites.” As a result of the heavy spending, the United States is unable to cope with inflation and begins to experience tension within the Democrat government.

Despite this, US President Biden supported the aid packages for Israel and Ukraine and called on Congress to approve them soon.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to British and German Foreign Ministers: “Thank you for your advice, but we will carry forward our decisions [on Iran’s response].” Israel has difficulty backtracking on its response to Iran. An answer that is requested not only by the Israeli right wing but also by foreign Israeli communities.

Israel has announced its intention to strike Iran. According to social media sources, countries informed about the operation include the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan. The fear is that Iran will use some nuclear device in response to a possible attack by Israel.

Nuclear war in the region is inevitable, the dynamic development of events indicates this. Attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are “on the table”, former Mossad intelligence chief tells Sky News. A former Israeli spy agency official says attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities is among the options Israel is discussing as it decides how to respond to Saturday’s attack. Meanwhile, the Iranian president warned that if Israel simultaneously fired missiles at Iran, Iran would respond with twice as many missiles.

Israeli media warns that residents of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan should take their first potassium iodide tablet immediately against radiation.

In an Israeli video, IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi is seen telling newly recruited soldiers that the IDF “will be ready to do everything to succeed” in returning hostages held by Hamas in the Strip of Gaza. There are 133 people kidnapped by Hamas whose fate is unknown.

The Israeli government has approved the appointment of Rafael Engel as director general of the Ministry of National Security. Engel served as deputy and acting head of the regional council Mateh Binyamin Regional Council (Regional Council of the Benjamin Tribe).

Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian Intelligence Minister said: “The retaliatory operation against Israel is the beginning of a new Iranian strategy.” General Hossein Salami, Head of the IRGC: “Anyone who attacks our land will be punished and the era of incursions is over. Israeli education should know that we have introduced a new rule to respond to any aggression. Any action by Israel against us will be met with greater force than last Saturday’s operation.” And the IRGC also said in a note: “Tehran could change its nuclear doctrine.”

The Iranian Embassy in Italy warns the G7 against making unconstructive decisions regarding the next steps of Iran and Israel. According to Iranian diplomats, the consent of Western countries to the adventures of the “Israeli entity” will lead to a further escalation of the conflict in the region and in the world.

According to the Israeli media it would only be a matter of psychological warfare: “Iran continues its psychological war against Israel while dozens of former government employees receive threatening calls from abroad.” In response, Iran, the IRGC says, has identified the location of all Israeli nuclear facilities and is ready to strike them at any time in the event of aggression by Tel Aviv.

Iran also continues its policy of boycotting Israeli products: “Iranian customs officers confiscated Israeli-made goods in transit on Monday morning at the Bazargan customs. The cargo was chemical fertilizer containing potassium nitrate, produced in Israel. Iranian customs officers seized the cargo while the truck was transporting it to Uzbekistan through the Bazargan customs. Iran has prohibited the import or transit of Israeli products from its territory and is acting strictly in this regard.” We read in the Iranian Customs statement.

Also speaking about possible Iranian retaliation for an attack by Israel was the Deputy Director of Political Ideology of the IRGC High Command, Sanam Vakil: “As soon as the Zionists make a mistake regarding Iranian soil, our response will begin. This time we have no restrictions and the Zionists will face new types of weapons. This time our tactics will be different.”

After European diplomats evacuated the families yesterday, Russian companies such as Rostok and Atom Stroy decided to do so after an emergency meeting in Tehran and are sending the families of their employees to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has arrived on a visit to Türkiye. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will also arrive there at the end of the week. And again on Saturday, Turkish President Erdogan will meet Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. A photo of a meeting between Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emerged online. The meeting took place in Qatar.

The Iranian ship Bashad left the waters off the coast of Yemen on April 4 and is expected to dock in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran today, Bloomberg reports. The ship, believed to be a Houthi operational and intelligence base to help attack ships at sea, left its mooring near Yemen three days after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. She has since turned off her transponders and was discovered today near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship is considered a potential target for an Israeli attack, and since leaving moorings, the number of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has decreased significantly.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 3.30pm on April 18.

The Israeli Air Force struck the Bekaa region in Lebanon in the last 24 hours. Litani and Khiam in southern Lebanon were also hit by Israeli attacks. Two deaths recorded from Israeli attacks in Kafr Kila. The Islamic Resistance has claimed responsibility for an attack in Metulla against an Israeli military vehicle. And again hit a group of Israeli soldiers in Horsh Hanita with missiles.

On the 195th day of clashes between Hamas and Israel, intense artillery bombardments were recorded in the southern areas of the city of Gaza. Israeli artillery shelled the southern, southwestern and eastern areas of Gaza city.

According to the Press Office of the Resistance Committees: “After the enemy failed to achieve any political and field results, it committed war crimes and genocide in Rafah.” According to what this body understands, Israel attacked the tents of displaced people and the homes of people in Rafah. Attacks continue in Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli army withdrew from the northern Nuseirat camp, leaving dozens dead and widespread destruction. To confirm the withdrawal, the Palestinian Civil Defense also announced the completion of the withdrawal of the Zionist enemy army from the northern camp of Nuseirat. The attack lasted eight days. In the afternoon, the Israeli air attack stopped near the beach supply area, west of Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/